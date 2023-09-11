Activism / Biden Complacency Is Just As Bad as Biden Panic Don’t wet your bed. Organize!

US President Joe Biden. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Political parties, strange to say, attract distinct personalities. Broadly speaking, Democrats tend to be compulsive worrywarts, while Republican ranks are rich in cocksure bullies. Even when Democrats are on a winning streak, they fret (with good reason) that it will only take a few strokes of bad luck to smash all their hopes to smithereens.

Democrats have won the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. One party having that kind of majoritarian dominance on the national stage is rare—but Democrats know it doesn’t amount to as much as it should. All it takes is a few mishaps (the badly designed “butterfly ballot” in Florida in 2000, James Comey’s oafish last-minute electoral intervention in 2016) to turn a popular vote victory into an Electoral College defeat. Even a strong record of winning the national popular vote in Senate and House races doesn’t always translate into political power for the Democrats: because they represent more populous states in the Senate—and because congressional districts are shaped by gerrymandering—Democratic votes count for less in Congress.

Conversely, Republicans have responded to their repeated rejections on the national stage not by moderating their positions but by becoming more extreme. Republicans seem to think they enjoy some divinely ordained right to rule as a reactionary minority party whether by hook or by crook (or more precisely whether by gerrymandering or the quirks of the Electoral College). By all political logic, the GOP should have been shamed by its recent string of losses: It lost the House in 2018, lost the presidency and the Senate in 2020, underperformed in 2022, barely recapturing the House and failing to win the Senate, and it continues to underperform in special elections, despite the fact that being out of power should mean it can mobilize more voters.

Yet none of these losses have convinced Republican voters or even party leaders that they need to come up with a new message. Instead, Republicans are on track to renominate Donald Trump because of their delusional conviction that he won the 2020 election.

The prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch is turning Democrats, not self-assured at the best of times, into even bigger nervous wrecks. Biden’s approval rating remains low, hovering in the vicinity of 40 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval, despite a recent White House push touting the achievements of “Bidenomics.” The public is stubbornly pessimistic about the economy—which puzzles Biden supporters who cite economic reports showing robust employment and declining inflation. These statistics fail to reflect how many Americans experience the economy, with Covid-produced disruptions persisting while the expanded welfare state that helped poor Americans cope during Covid is now being systematically dismantled.

A poll released last Thursday by CNN/SSRS showed Biden losing to a raft of Republican candidates: not just Trump (47 percent to Biden’s 46 percent) but also Nikki Haley (49 percent to 43 percent), Mike Pence (46 percent to 44 percent), Tim Scott (46 percent to 44 percent). In this poll, Biden can’t even measure up the widely despised and utterly ridiculous Chris Christie (who leads 44 percent to 42 percent).

Given these numbers, should Democrats be pulling the emergency brakes on the Biden train? Is Biden’s decision to run again likely to lead to Trump’s second triumph and the ensuing wreckage of the Democratic Party, the United States, and, quite possibly, the world?

My colleague Joan Walsh thinks not.