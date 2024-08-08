Activism / Climate Justice Organizer to Citi CEO: “Talk Is Cheap” An interview with Alice Hu, one of the lead organizers of the “Summer of Heat” campaign targeting Wall Street fossil fuel financiers.

Alice Hu of the Summer of Heat campaign speaks to the camera as she is arrested at Citigroup’s Manhattan headquarters on July 22, 2024, in a Stop the Money Pipeline video on Instagram. (Roni Zahavi-Brunner)

Since June 10, a coalition of climate justice activists has blocked entrances and disrupted business-as-usual at Citigroup’s lower Manhattan headquarters a total of 15 times—and counting. Calling itself the Summer of Heat, some 3,000 people have participated in the ongoing campaign, many coming from working-class frontline communities around the city, the country, and the world. There have been more than 460 arrests for nonviolent direct action, including actions at other major financial institutions. The demand is simple: that Citi and its peers stop funding the crime against humanity that is global fossil fuel expansion.

The International Energy Agency, along with the world’s climate scientists, has warned for years that the expansion of fossil fuel production globally must end—and end now—if we’re to avoid the worst scenarios of catastrophic climate change already underway. Defying such warnings, Citigroup has made itself the largest funder of fossil fuel expansion since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Citi is clearly feeling the heat of this campaign, resorting in recent weeks to repeatedly targeting some of the campaign’s lead organizers with baseless arrests and false charges, including a bogus charge of felony assault, and restraining orders to keep organizers away from the bank’s headquarters.

I spoke with Alice Hu, 26, senior climate campaigner at New York Communities for Change, one of the New York City–based groups co-organizing Summer of Heat along with Planet Over Profit, Climate Organizing Hub, and the international coalition Stop the Money Pipeline. The interview took place on August 3, and it has been edited for length and clarity.

—Wen Stephenson

WS: It’s striking to me that the Summer of Heat campaign is co-organized by New York City community groups that aren’t necessarily part of the mainstream climate movement. New York Communities for Change, for example, is known for its work on labor and housing rights. Tell me how that intersects with this kind of climate organizing.

AH: New York Communities for Change comes out of the tradition of base building—this model of building power through meeting people where they’re at, in the workplace, in their neighborhoods, in their churches, wherever it is, and then building committees and an organization, that style of organizing. We’re led by our members, and our membership base determines what we do and what we fight for. And at the same time, NYCC takes a big-picture look at the economy and our political economy, saying, look, we’re based in the back yard of the center of global financial capital. And yeah, climate and fossil fuel financing is now a huge part of our work as well.

I think that’s a special combination, where you have a legitimate base in working-class communities of color in New York City, and that base is interested and activated in Wall Street accountability, going to Manhattan and yelling at banks, shutting them down, to move trillions of dollars of capital away from the industries that are impoverishing our communities and destroying our planet, and into something better.

WS: The campaign is primarily targeting Citigroup. On July 27, after weeks of actions at Citi’s headquarters, hundreds of people marched to Citi CEO Jane Fraser’s apartment building in lower Manhattan, and 59 were arrested (including the two of us) for peacefully blocking the sidewalk in front of the entrance. Fraser wants to brand, or greenwash, Citi as climate-friendly. What would you say to her if you could sit down and talk face to face?

AH: To put it plainly, talk is cheap. Put your money where your mouth is—or rather, take your money out of fossil fuels. Because at the end of the day, you can’t continue hiding behind various commitments, fancily worded net-zero pledges, blah blah blah. Citibank is the largest funder of new fossil fuel expansion since 2015. Specifically what that stat refers to is that Citibank, since the signing of the Paris Agreement, has been the bank, worldwide, that has put the most financing into the companies most involved in new coal, oil, and gas expansion. So when that’s the case with your company, talk is cheap. Put your money where your mouth is.