Economy / They’re Supposed to Be Ethical Investors. Why Are They Funding the War on Gaza? A range of so-called ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) funds have major investments in some of the weapons manufacturers making arms for Israel.

Palestinians are standing next to an unexploded bomb dropped by an Israeli F-16 warplane in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on January 1, 2024. (Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via Getty Images

When Israel began its bombardment of Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack, it did so with some of the most advanced weapons systems currently in existence. In addition to the huge quantity of explosives it has dropped on Gaza—70,000 tons in the first three months of the war—Israel is also using high-tech drones, augmented reality, and digitized operations systems in its ground invasion attacks. As in any other war, demand for—and profits from—the production of these systems has boomed.

War is always profitable for companies that make weapons and weapons systems. When Russia invaded Ukraine and the United States sent billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Kyiv, the American arms industry raked in profits. After the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which killed over 1,100 people, the market value of the biggest US-based arms companies—Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics—increased almost immediately by around $23 billion, and some individual stocks have risen since by as much as 27 percent. (Israel’s subsequent bombing of Gaza has killed over28,000 people, including more than 12,000 children.) But it isn’t just your usual suspects that are profiting.

A surprising number of climate- and sustainability-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds have collectively invested billions in defense and weapons manufacturing companies, including the ones helping to fuel Israel’s war in Gaza.

Mutual funds and ETFs bundle various stocks together so people can invest in a collection of companies, often ones that share the same core focus or qualities. In recent years, funds that incorporate climate or environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into their investment approach have risen exponentially as investors seek to align their money with their values.

Yet several climate and ESG funds appear to think that weapons manufacturing doesn’t conflict with those values. For example, American Century Sustainable Equity Fund has over $20 million invested in Lockheed Martin. Lockheed, the world’s largest military contractor, provides the Israeli Air Force with F-16 and F-35 warplanes, an essential component of Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza. (This week, a court in the Netherlands ordered the Dutch government to stop exporting parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel, citing the risk of their being used in serious violations of international humanitarian law.)

SIT ESG Growth Fund has almost $300 thousand—or almost 3.5 percent of its portfolio—invested in both Lockheed and BAE Systems, the seventh-largest military defense contractor, which supplies the Israeli military with weapons components and technology for combat aircraft, munitions, missile launching kits, and armored vehicles.

The Weapon Free Funds platform, a database that tracks the military weapon and civilian firearm investments of thousands of mutual and exchange-traded funds, gave at least 75 funds with a climate and/or sustainability mandate an F grade because over 4 percent of their portfolios consists of military contractors and weapons manufacturers, including makers of controversial weapons like cluster bombs and white phosphorous. It’s part of a growing trend of ESG funds making incursions into weapons and defense stocks, but also highlights another underlying trend: the increasingly close relationship between climate and military technology.

For experts like Andrew Montes, director of digital strategies at As You Sow, a nonprofit foundation that promotes corporate social responsibility through shareholder advocacy and maintains the Weapon Free Funds database, the cozy ties between ESG or climate funds and military and defense stocks are a worrisome sign. “A long-standing pillar of sustainable investing has generally been to avoid investing in things that are causing death and destruction,” he said. “Sustainable funds should avoid investments in weapons manufacturing—it is a common sense understanding of sustainability.”

Within the ESG world, funds investing in companies looking to provide solutions to climate change or adapt their operations to a low-carbon economy have surged more than 300 percent over the past year and a half.

Including defense and weapons stocks in climate funds creates an uneasy balance. Globally, around 5.5 percent of all carbon emissions are from militaries, and by some estimates, the US Department of Defense is the single largest institutional fossil fuel user in the world. That doesn’t include the energy used in war, the destruction of infrastructure and oil wells, as well as the enormous emissions that go into reconstruction after structures have been destroyed by bombs. A recent study found that the greenhouse gasses emitted in just the first two months of Israel’s attacks against Gaza were greater than the annual carbon footprint of more than 20 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations.