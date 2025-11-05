Books & the Arts / Why Is Yoko Ono Still Misunderstood? A recent biography helps shed light on her life before and after John Lennon—making a case for the primacy of her art and its lasting influence.

On March 9, 1945, as bombs fell on Tokyo and air raid sirens blared in every corner of the city, a 12-year-old Yoko Ono was bedridden with fever. Unable to be taken to a bomb shelter by her mother, Ono watched the deadly explosions light up the sky from her bedroom window.

Twenty years later, in March 1965, Ono was performing a work titled Cut Piece at New York’s Carnegie Recital Hall. The 32-year-old artist sat onstage in the deferential seiza position, a pair of scissors at her side. The audience was invited to come one at a time and snip off a piece of her all-black ensemble. People were initially shy, trimming away a hem, a sleeve. But a group of young men started hacking away at her skirt and sweater. Ono became more exposed. The men kept getting back in line. Finally, one sliced her bra strap, and Ono quietly called for the curtain.

David Sheff invokes these anecdotes at the top of Yoko, his new biography of the 92-year-old artist, musician, and activist, to establish the forces that shaped her life—vulnerability and violence, darkness and serenity. In the summer of 1980, Sheff spent three weeks with Ono and her husband, John Lennon, to write an article for Playboy. On December 8, less than 24 hours after Sheff’s profile hit the newsstands, Lennon was dead, shot on the street in front of his apartment building, the Dakota, with Ono at his side. Sheff and Ono had grown close during the reporting process, and he visited her in the aftermath of Lennon’s murder. Their families remained intimate: Ono was the unnamed “old family friend” who opened her home to Sheff’s troubled son, as the author described in his 2008 memoir, Beautiful Boy (which was later adapted into a movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell).

Written with the cooperation of family members, ex-partners, and longtime friends, Yoko is a comprehensive biography of the much-misunderstood artist. But Ono’s rich life could—and should—fill a book much longer than these 287 pages. Sheff grapples with his subject’s complexities from a polite distance and offers little critical analysis of Ono’s visual art, and even less of her music. After half the book is spent focusing on Ono and Lennon’s 14 years together, it’s a bit jarring when the next 45 years of Ono’s life fly by like a highlight reel of collaborations, retrospectives, and successes. Somewhere within these pages, though, is the portrait of an uncompromising woman defined by contradictions: an heiress making anti-elitist art, a pacifist defined by a horrific act of violence, a celebrity artist whose work invites her audience to tune inward to the music of their own minds. If anything, a book this readable emphasizes Ono’s radicalness and resistance to compromise.

Born in 1933 into a powerful Japanese banking family, Yoko Ono wanted for little, except perhaps parental affection. Ono’s mother, Isoko, was preoccupied with society life; her father, Eisuke, had dreamed of becoming a concert pianist before capitulating to the family trade. He was absent for significant chunks of Ono’s childhood and was interned in Hanoi during the war. After the Tokyo firebombings, Isoko and her three children evacuated to a farming village in March of 1945. The circumstances of their privileged life changed dramatically during the final months of the war, and Ono was tasked with bartering and foraging for food. She encouraged her malnourished siblings to imagine magnificent feasts, which her younger brother, Kei, later called her “first conceptual art piece.”

From a young age, Ono was trained to be an artist—studying piano, calligraphy, and painting. Her father encouraged her to pursue opera training because, as Ono recalled him saying, “For women it’s an easier thing to do—to sing somebody else’s songs.” But Ono resisted this path and enrolled at the elite Gakushuin University in 1952, becoming the first female student in the philosophy department. She soon grew tired of the program’s curriculum, which she felt was “theoretical—cold and dead,” and dropped out. She joined her family in New York, where her father was working for a time, and enrolled in Sarah Lawrence College in the mid-1950s.

Ono initially thrived in this comparatively progressive environment, publishing poetry in the college newspaper and studying the 12-tone compositions of Arnold Schoenberg. But she still felt misunderstood. “Whenever I wrote a poem, they said it was too long, it was like a short story; a novel was like a short story, and a short story was like a poem,” she said in 1971. “I felt that I was like a misfit in every medium.” Awoken one morning by chirping birds, Ono was reminded of a preschool assignment to translate the sounds of nature into musical notation. While struggling to track the birdsong, Ono realized that limitations can lead to liberation: “If you wished to bring in the beauty of natural sounds into music, suddenly you noticed that the traditional way we scored music in the West was not the way,” she said. “So I decided to combine notes with instructions.”

Ono dropped out of Sarah Lawrence in 1956 and, against her parents’ wishes, married Toshi Ichiyanagi, a Juilliard-trained pianist. They became fixtures in a downtown avant-garde music scene that orbited around Morton Feldman and John Cage, who taught an experimental composition class at the New School attended by Ichiyanagi. Cage’s musical and philosophical ideas regarding duration, silence, and chance gave Ono confidence “that the direction I was going in was not crazy.” In 1960, Ono decided that she and her peers needed a space to show their work and began renting a bare-bones loft at 112 Chambers Street. Alongside the minimalist composer La Monte Young, she curated a series of concerts and performances that attracted art-world luminaries like Cage, Marcel Duchamp, Isamu Noguchi, and Peggy Guggenheim.

Ono never headlined a show at the loft—though she did perform her works at the concerts of others—and was sometimes treated with condescension by her male peers. So she was understandably frustrated when George Maciunas, an architect and designer who’d attended several loft performances, decided to start his own series. The two quickly mended fences after Maciunas offered Ono a solo show at the AG Gallery, and from there her career as a conceptual artist began in earnest. July 1961’s “Paintings & Drawings by Yoko Ono” featured interactive conceptual works that disrupted the relationship between audience and artist, including Painting to Be Stepped On—a piece of canvas that audiences were invited to tread across. Ono would later resist Maciunas’s efforts to associate her with Fluxus, an artistic movement that valued the process over the product—she had no desire to belong to a group. “I was not interested in just smashing a piano or a car or something. I was interested in the delicate way that things change—in that kind of destruction, which, in a way, is more dangerous,” she later recalled.