Thomas Mallon's Theory of the Diary The New York writer and editor's diaries of the AIDS era presents a curious case of what we are supposed to expect from private documents that become historical sources.

Photo by Ann Imbrie

(Photo by Ann Imbrie / Courtesy of Knopf)

Before they become historical documents, diaries start out as ordinary ledgers, a frame-by-frame accounting of the moments and events of a person’s days. With the help of time, scholarship, and critical interest, they become history in miniature, an up-close look at how a life was formed and shaped by the times the diarist lived in. One could read Randy Shilts’s monumental 1987 history And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic to learn about the infuriating and chaotic early history of the crisis: the recalcitrant politicians who saw gays as undesirables, the government’s early indifference, and the drama of the scientists forced to plead for funding to finance the research for a cure. But to see those years from a more intimately detailed human angle, one must turn to personal accounts.

“Every day people walk down Fifth Avenue past dozens and dozens of men who are HIV+, on AZT, and fighting steadily for their lives,” Thomas Mallon wrote in his diary on March 5, 1991. “They are a city within a city, and they are invisible.”

Mallon’s AIDS-era diaries, The Very Heart of It: New York Diaries, 1983–1994, capture this invisible city in an uncertain and frightening moment. The journals are the detailed daily accounting of a young, hopeful gay man finding his way as a writer during the AIDS crisis. Many of the entries are snapshots of a vibrant life situated too closely to death, of someone fighting to keep his spirit alive during the plague years.

“We’ve all been exposed, we’re all living under the sword, & I’m not more lethal than anyone else,” Mallon wrote in 1985. “We’re either going to get it or not. Period.” Yet having accepted his fate with his right hand, Mallon bargained with the universe with his left: He wanted at least 10 more years so he could write more books.

The publication of these diaries brings full circle Mallon’s lifelong interest in such works. His second work of nonfiction, A Book of One’s Own: People and Their Diaries (1984), surveyed significant diarists throughout history, from Samuel Pepys to Anne Frank to Sylvia Plath. The diary is “the poor man’s art,” Mallon observed, and he believed these records of ordinary experience could be as compelling as “musings on great events.”

Yet while the diaries contained in The Very Heart of It do offer the reader one person’s experience of a great event—i.e., the AIDS crisis—they’re also an account of ambition, love, and work, offering a glimpse of a now mostly vanished literary milieu in New York City. What is fascinating about Mallon’s life as he tells it is the tension it holds: It contains just as much excess as it does abstemiousness. It is just as much about the fear of living as a gay man during the AIDS crisis as it is a story about professional success and all that comes with it during the highs of the late 1980s and early ’90s from his perch in the then-glamorous print media.

Today, Mallon, 73, is the author of 11 works of fiction (mostly politically oriented literary historical novels), four books of nonfiction, and two essay collections. But as it turns out, his life’s largest and longest-running work is his diaries. The Library of Congress recently acquired an astonishing 146 volumes of them, along with Mallon’s other papers and correspondence, with entries starting in the early 1970s and continuing apace until 2022. His journals are of particular interest to historians, said Sherri Sheu from the Manuscript Division of the Library of Congress, because they “give a day-by-day, first-person account of someone who was on the ground during the HIV/AIDS epidemic.”

In 1983, when this portion of his diaries begins, Mallon was a 32-year-old associate professor of English at Vassar on the verge of getting tenure. His second book, the abovementioned survey of historical diaries, was about to be published. That year, he decided to move from Poughkeepsie to a tiny midtown Manhattan studio on East 43rd Street, the better to absorb the energy of the city, and promptly fell in love with New York.

Mallon’s diaries from these years teem with optimism and literary ambition (an academic who aspired to become a full-time writer, he worked on book reviews on his Metro North commute to Poughkeepsie to make his big-city rent), although they’re also tempered by a constant thrum of anxiety: over the death of his lover, the classicist Thomas Curley, from AIDS, his own exposure to the virus, and the fate of his friends, who were also highly at risk. Amid his accounts of the internecine warfare of faculty meetings and his celebrity sightings around town (he was new enough to the city to delight in spotting Jackie O.), we see how Mallon struggled to achieve intimacy in his relationships with men in a frightening new world where sex was now a dangerous act.