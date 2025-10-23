Books & the Arts / A Downbeat Take on the Heist Movie Kelly Reichardt’s latest, a sly 1970s drama involving a museum theft, probes the broken politics of the decade.

James Mooney (Josh O’Conner), or J.B. for short, is a dime-a-dozen suburban malcontent who believes he deserves more than a middle-class life. His two kids and beautiful working wife, Terri (Alana Haim), the classic two-story home with a yard and a garage—these trappings hold no interest in someone who studied to be an artist but settled for sporadic work as a carpenter. J.B.’s wealthy parents, a circuit court judge (Bill Camp) and casual philanthropist (Hope Davis), encourage him to take control of his time, make more of himself. Resentful of their condescending, cultivated attitudes, he takes their advice, just not in the way they intended.

With a “loan” from his mother, J.B. enlists three henchmen to steal four paintings by the early abstract painter Arthur Dove from the fictional Framingham Museum of Art, getting the idea after repeatedly surveying the place and impulsively stealing a figurine under the guards’ noses. The museum’s vulnerability, its presumption of safety, catalyzes the inciting action in Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind. The heist—a robbery in broad daylight, in direct sight of numerous patrons and sleepy security guards—goes awry almost immediately. One accomplice steals a car but backs out as the getaway driver on the day; another brings a gun and a nervy attitude that turns the whole affair into armed robbery. Bumbling and flustered, they get the paintings out of the museum, but not without raising their profiles to the point where notoriety and warrants are all but a given. The question that hangs over the rest of the film is why J.B. orchestrated the crime at all.

Reichardt has never been in the business of explicating the motives of her characters, preferring suggestion to underlining, but The Mastermind’s setting sheds some light on J.B.’s opaque impulses. The year is 1970: America had just expanded its operations in Vietnam to Cambodia; anti-war protests proliferated following the Kent State massacre, and hippie culture hadn’t yet been fully absorbed into the mainstream. Too old and fettered with responsibilities to follow in Timothy Leary’s footsteps, and too young to ignore the blowing cultural winds, J.B. finds himself caught between the fresh air of revolution and a stale domestic atmosphere. But as much as he wants to reject society, he does so within the confines of bourgeois comfort. J.B. is the type of person who views politics as images to be consumed on the news, something that happens to other people, instead of a current through which we all wade. That is, until the wave of history comes crashing down on his head at the moment he least expected it.

Politics animates Reichardt’s films in a reserved, understated fashion. No one says the word “patriarchy” in her first feature, River of Grass, a “couple-on-the-run” film sapped of any romance or crime, but a growing awareness that small-town society circumscribes women’s choices propels apathetic housewife Cozy to find any excuse to reject her prescribed fate. The ruthless, zero-sum engine of capitalism forces the homeless Wendy of Wendy & Lucy and the marginalized duo in First Cow to commit petty theft just to stay afloat. Reichardt has built a unique filmography centered upon ordinary outsiders in states of transition, who, she has said, “don’t have a net, who if you sneezed on them, their world would fall apart.” By depicting their desperation with unwavering respect, Reichardt observes the ways inequitable American systems impact her subjects’ personal behavior and material decisions.

Reichardt’s political sensibility largely permeates through setting and characterization; if she engages with big-picture national politics, it’s through intimation or metaphor. The Great Recession lent Wendy & Lucy topical resonance upon its release in 2008, despite the fact that the story of an impoverished woman’s struggle to traverse the country could reasonably occur in any era. Meek’s Cutoff, Reichardt’s explicit entrée into the Western genre, chronicles an arrogant frontier guide leading an ill-fated expedition across the Oregon High Desert as he loses the trust of his flock, an allegorical narrative inflected by the Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq.

However, occasionally Reichardt addresses foundational rot head on. Like The Mastermind, Night Moves (2013), Reichardt’s most explicitly political work, also utilizes the framework of a heist film as a tool for commentary. Following three environmentalists who blow up a dam and face unintended consequences, Night Moves examines a spectrum of left activism, from a small organic farm community whose sustainable efforts have a muted impact to enraged ideologues who take up the mantle of radical change. Reichardt doesn’t give voice to falsely equivalent talking points about the value of political action. The underlying assumption is that something needs to be done, that there is an “us” and “them,” and violence and destruction are valid, albeit risky, reactions to a stultifying status quo.

Though it doesn’t initially present itself as such, The Mastermind is a similarly overt political text that, in a first for Reichardt, even edges toward a clear, if clumsy, moral conclusion. “I grew up in the ’70s with Patty Hearst in the news…and Angela Davis’ trial. I grew up in Miami, where the convention went bananas, and my father was on the bomb squad for 20 years,” Reichardt remembers in a Filmmaker interview around the release of Night Moves. The Mastermind predates the marked uptick in bombings and airline hijackings across America that Reichardt references, but it anticipates the moment when that simmering frustration—catalyzed by a decade of war, assassinations, and cultural upheaval—would eventually boil over.

Reichardt doesn’t reveal these intentions until near the film’s end, burying this upshot in expertly immersive filmmaking. The casual precision of The Mastermind’s period design extends beyond the era’s cars and billboards, encompassing its flat, synthetic-looking food, the earth-toned home décor, and the dulcet sounds of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to mark the end of a daily television broadcast. She returns to her familiarly patient gaze when she deploys long takes to portray the process of hot-wiring a car or, in an extended scene, J.B. systematically concealing the four stolen paintings inside a crate on top of a roof at a remote pig farm. While Christopher Blauvelt’s soft, autumnal photography infuses each frame with a faded texture, Reichardt’s direction keeps the action firmly in the present tense.

The disembodied voices emanating from left-wing Air America radio in Reichardt’s ’00s-set Old Joy epitomizes the final tether the film’s estranged pair have to their former radical selves. But in The Mastermind, the overheard news reportage of campus protests and Vietnam dispatches are menacing harbingers of a political divide that will continue to expand over the next 50 years, only no one on screen seems to be heeding the message. “The university rewards silence,” explains a college activist being interviewed on TV as he details how picketing faculty face harsher punishment than those who decline to participate in protests. His grievances regarding the “tremendous feelings of powerlessness, cynicism, apathy on the part of large numbers of people” become mere ambient noise in the Mooney household, which is on the precipice of dinnertime. It’s a sharp illustration of the looming “‘Me’ Decade” that will contribute to the slow death of progressive New Deal–style principles.

In 1972, Florian “Al” Monday orchestrated a robbery of four paintings at the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts. He hired two men to steal two Gauguins, a Picasso, and a painting originally attributed to Rembrandt; they held a small group of high schoolers at gunpoint while they were gathering their loot and shot a security guard on the way out, making it the first armed art heist in history. The paintings, which were worth $1 million at the time, were eventually recovered from a Rhode Island pig farm. Monday’s robbery was the first of many similar smash-and-grab art thefts throughout the ’70s, which proliferated because of scant museum security as a result of stagflation-influenced funding cuts. Though these incidents dwindled as museums embraced tighter security measures, particularly since the unsolved 1990 heist at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, they still occur. (On October 19, two men stole priceless jewels from Paris’s Louvre Museum in just seven minutes at 9:30 in the morning.)