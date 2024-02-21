Poems / The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire

The day they ask if you’d rather

be burned or buried,

the president crashes

his bike into a sand dune.

Sitting in the long waiting room

between seconds, I notice you,

made god-like by your pain,

wrapping the world around your finger,

pushing the cursor forward & back,

pausing for glints of detail

in the periphery of the shaky video:

the spokes of the wheels drenched

in the reflection of the whitecaps

slapping the shore in the distance,

the surprised look of the man

collapsed on his side, useless

as a bouquet of lilies

sagging next to a hospital bed,

fallen before he ever had the chance

to learn he was falling.

It comforts you, how in a time

before all this history,

something brutal & long gone

like a sabertooth tiger

is slowly licking its cub

into a deep, peaceful sleep.

Down the hall in the children’s ward,

we watch as a little boy draws

thick lines on a toy horse

with a sharpie, inventing the zebra.