Culture / Books & the Arts / A Silver Crown The cold and forbidding worlds of Cynthia Ozick.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

You know you’re in a Cynthia Ozick short story when the wind is merciless and the leaves have dropped. It may already be snowing. In “Bloodshed,” we are greeted by the “icy scenes” that a gun-toting rationalist sees from a Greyhound bus on his way to a “town of the hasidim” outside New York City, where he is ultimately shamed and disarmed by a local rebbe. In “The Biographer’s Hat,” snowflakes adorn the fur collar of a crooked biographer who mouches off a proofreader and persuades her to falsely insert herself into his subject’s history. “A Mercenary” concludes with the haunting vision of a man lying dead “under the stone-white hanging stars of Poland…. Against the stones and under the snow.”

These stories conjure a world that is cold and forbidding. What was once full of fresh promise is now buried. This isn’t to say that Ozick isn’t capable of depicting a fairer climate every now and then—but it will be in Fascist Italy, and a critic, fast approaching middle age, will be made to look catastrophically foolish on every page, as in “At Fumicaro.”

Whatever the season, there is warmth to be found in these stories. But the heat arises from her characters’ intellectual willfulness, however misguided, and in the way their author thwarts or punishes them for it. The willfulness and the punishment are also Ozick’s, and while reading her best stories, you can feel her striving, ecstatic presence everywhere, like belief.

In A Yellow Wood, a career-spanning collection of shorter works selected by the 97-year-old author, showcases 17 short fictions alongside 13 essays. As with the stories, the essays speak from the perspective of winter. They concern themselves with what is buried and past. Aside from two brief autobiographical pieces and a concluding consideration of what an essay is, all revisit the lives of dead writers, many of whom can be introduced by last name alone: Babel, Woolf, Dostoyevsky, Kafka, Eliot. In her politics, too, Ozick has tended to cast a backward glance, and it’s here that she has run into her most serious problems as a writer and thinker. Her Zionism, if not uncommon for a Jewish person of her generation, has also apparently not wavered: Last year, she signed a letter opposing a cultural boycott of Israel amid its ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. While the fiction and essays under review do not engage with politics directly, they are still shaped by Ozick’s conservative instincts in other ways—her insistence on the unique privileges of genius, her laments about the state of contemporary culture, and her suspicion that the younger generations of novelists can’t match the brilliance of figures like T.S. Eliot and Saul Bellow.

The collection’s title, borrowed from the first line of Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken,” refers to to the two formal paths that a writer can go down: the story and the essay. “I can, if pressed, devise many reasons for the double presence of stories and essays,” Ozick writes in her introduction, “but they would be inventions, transparent, alibis, made-up stories about non-identical twins.” Pressing herself nonetheless, she offers this distinction: “An essay…is canny. It knows things, or purports to know them. A story begins by knowing nothing, and is compelled to unearth its own meaning.”

This canniness is less a matter of ironclad scholarship, Ozick clarifies, than of voice: The essayist speaks as herself, a character she has had plenty of practice with, while the fiction writer throws her voice around, multiplying and scattering it in the process. Having established her camps, Ozick proceeds to chastise authors of contemporary autofiction who, she believes, have wrested “the almost mystical prestige of the novel for the essayist’s purpose.”

Stories and essays may diverge for all kinds of reasons, but those that appear in this collection tend to wind up at the same destination: suspended in the literary afterlife. Not an ounce of mystical prestige is allowed to escape into the atmosphere. It’s all conserved: publication lust, petty rivalries, largeness of imagination, and audacious magic. Many of Ozick’s characters and subjects are after fame, but not merely that. There’s a metaphysical quality to their yearning. If literature is the religion in which they are devout, then an enduring literary legacy would be heaven.

In this way, Ozick’s characters’ predicaments illustrate how the desire for artistic immortality, like any religious practice, can be superficial and transcendent, painful and pleasurable. Sacrifice is involved. A lifetime of never being satisfied would be a bargain for finally getting what they want, their eternal reward. The main thing Ozick’s stories have in common with autofiction is that the characters in them read books.

The word most closely associated with Ozick’s body of work, aside from “Jewish,” is probably “ambition.” Both shaped her life from an early age. Ozick was raised in the Pelham Bay neighborhood of the Bronx by immigrant parents who had fled Russian antisemitism. She attended New York University, studying English and poring over “copies of Partisan Review: the table of the gods. Jean Stafford, Mary McCarthy, Elizabeth Hardwick, Irving Howe, Delmore Schwartz, Alfred Kazin…” But she idolized Henry James above all other gods and wanted to write long, stratospherically brilliant novels of her own.

Later, Ozick would come to lament this period of her life, not for its ambition but for its all-consuming attachment to scale. “I wish I had not been sunk in an immense dream of immense achievement,” she told The Paris Review. The doorstop of a first novel she published at 37, Trust, met with critical indifference and is among her least-read works today. Her most recognizable work, “The Shawl,” on the other hand, is a very short story about a Jewish mother and her two children on a death march to the Nazi concentration camps.