Sigrid Nunez on and off the big screen.

Introducing his new film, The Room Next Door, before its screening at the New York Film Festival, Pedro Almodóvar took a moment to express his gratitude to Sigrid Nunez, the author of the novel What Are You Going Through, on which the film is based. “Sigrid,” he intoned with comic despair, “I have been unfaithful to you.”

But when it comes to a film adaptation, is there a distinction between love and fidelity? And, if so, which is more important in the end? Two very different adaptations of Nunez’s novels—Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door and Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s The Friend, based on the novel of the same name and now released for a general audience in the United States—demonstrate both the risks and rewards of translating the written word to the screen. They also show that a loving adaptation of a particular work doesn’t necessarily have to be a faithful one, and that obsessive, nitpicking fidelity can miss out on the ineffable essence of the text. It’s the same as with loving a person: You can know the facts of their life, even delve into details not previously known, but never really understand who they are.

There’s no mistaking The Room Next Door for a by-the-numbers version of What Are You Going Through. While it follows the novel’s main events, the film dramatically plays with its pacing, doing away with the book’s whole first act, in which we slowly get to know a first-person narrator as she visits a “very dear old friend whom [she] had not seen in years, and whom, given the gravity of her illness, [she] might not see again.” We come to know this narrator not through what she tells us directly about her own life or work but rather through her sensitive digressions on the lives and work of others: an elderly neighbor, her friend’s past life, the modernist Dora Carrington, an Austrian documentary about faith, a rescued cat.

There are other differences as well. Nunez’s narrator and her friend are nameless, but in Almodóvar’s film the two have names: Ingrid and Martha. They also have very famous faces: those of Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton. Moore’s Ingrid is not to be confused with Nunez’s narrator; she is a woman facing some of the same circumstances, but she is her own character. The movie starts about 100 pages into the novel, when the dying Martha asks Ingrid for help in ending her life, and in lieu of developing the sparse backstories that Nunez hints at, Almodóvar uses the novel as an emotional template to start mixing his own palette, quite literally. While the novel deals more with the narrator’s inner life than her outer one, The Room Next Door emphasizes the opposition between Ingrid and Martha visually, making material what are more spiritual and emotional differences in the book. In a set of jarring but gorgeous contrasts between Ingrid’s vivid, jewel-toned wardrobe and Martha’s pallor, which indicates a previously vibrant life now drained of color, we are told the story not only through dialogue and flashbacks but also through the bold colors and almost palpable textures that tend to define an Almodóvar film. By dispensing with the novel’s first half—in which we gain so much insight into Nunez’s version of the character and how she functions—Almodóvar frees himself from the burden of fidelity, announcing that the film is simply not the book. The difference in title also makes this clear: Sigrid Nunez wrote What Are You Going Through, while Pedro Almodóvar wrote and directed The Room Next Door.

At the start of the movie, when Martha makes her request, we see the two women out for the evening. Martha begins the outing with an optimistic coat of lipstick that fades as the night goes on, while Ingrid’s dark red lipstick stays deep and lush. Similarly, when we see Martha in her bold, fantastically designed apartment early on, she seems out of place in it, a figure drawn in modest monochrome and dropped into an intensely colored world to which she no longer belongs.

This translation to the visual is also used to great effect to wordlessly depict the essential inwardness of Nunez’s novel. The immediate temptation while adapting a first-person narrative like What Are You Going Through is surely to retain the narrative “I” through voice-over, always a tricky proposition. Here, simply shunting the work of revelation onto Moore might have run the risk of betraying the narrator’s peculiar reticence; in Nunez’s novel, we often learn the most about her through what she chooses not to tell us, and through her openness to others rather than her assertion of a self. In the film, we watch as Martha and Ingrid spend more time together and come to terms, together and separately, with what must happen. We begin to see Ingrid’s vibrance once again infuse Martha’s style, bringing her back to her own boldly colored life as she approaches death—a dramatic change from what happens between these two in the book. What we get is a film that pays homage to the ideas that undergird What Are You Going Through while also interpreting the text with fearless abandon through images, colors, and textures as well as words.

If The Room Next Door takes liberties with plot and character, it also manages to carry off the critical Nunez reader and transform them into a rapt Almodóvar viewer. The Friend, however, offers a very different experience. I found myself doing what I try to avoid when watching a film adaptation: comparing it at every point to the novel. And that is because The Friend’s fidelity to the novel is so smugly completist—so sure that it has an answer to all of the text’s original open questions and vacancies—that it practically begs you to do so.

A large part of the problem is due to a genre mismatch. While McGehee and Siegel remain faithful to the novel, which centers on the relationship between a woman and the dog she acquires under unhappy circumstances, they also try to turn Nunez’s spare and poignant philosophizing into a witty New York rom-com: When Fido Met Sally or You’ve Got a Giant Dog. Word for word, their script may be more loyal to the novel than Almodóvar’s, but unlike him, they fail to capture the ineffably subtle tones between tragedy and comedy that Nunez so often paints in.

As with the novel, the film tells the story of a curious romance: between Iris (Naomi Watts) and Apollo, the depressed Harlequin Great Dane that she inherits after the suicide of her mentor and best friend, Walter (Bill Murray). Woman and dog butt heads as they compete to out-mourn each other before eventually finding solace in their shared loss. Soon, a deeper relationship blossoms.

The challenges to their interspecies romance abound. The first, of course, is Iris’s initial non-dog-savviness (many small-lady/large-dog high jinks ensue); another is that the building where she has a rent-stabilized studio apartment doesn’t allow dogs. Unnecessary new B-plots and backstories, such as Iris’s stalled novel and her decision to put her own work aside in order to edit Walter’s, occasionally bob around the surface of the film.