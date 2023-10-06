Culture / Sean Doolittle, Baseball’s Left-Wing Lefty, Retires How the Nationals’ star reliever became the conscience of baseball.

Sean Doolittle pitching for the Washington Nationals. (Bill Kostroun / AP)

Sean Doolittle may lack the notoriety of Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe, or LeBron James, but he’s the most outspoken progressive professional athlete of the 21st century.

Doolittle will never make the Hall of Fame as a ballplayer, but he’s a Hall of Fame activist and humanitarian. Sports Illustrated called Doolittle “the conscience of baseball.” He spoke out for the rights of workers, women, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and military veterans, as well as racism, gun violence, and DC statehood. He stood up to Donald Trump and sat down reading to children at bookstores. His joined the Democratic Socialists of America, which in 2022 hosted him discussing baseball and socialism.

“When I was a kid, I remember my parents would say, ‘Baseball is what you do, but that’s not who you are’—like that might be my job, but that’s not the end-all, be-all,” he told The New York Times. “I feel like I might even be able to use it to help other people.”

In 11 years in the majors, Doolittle was the ace left-handed reliever for the Oakland A’s and Washington Nationals. A two-time All-Star, he helped lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series championship. But his career was hampered by constant injuries.

Doolittle never fully recovered from his July 2022 elbow surgery. He spent this season in the minors, but made only 11 appearances, his elbow problems compounded by a knee injury.

Last month the 36-year old Doolittle announced on Instagram that he was retiring “with gratitude and a full heart” from “the sport I love.”

Doolittle was among the most popular players among fans in Oakland and Washington. A huge Star Wars fan, Doolittle calls himself “Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle.” His Twitter handle—@whatwouldDOOdo—was filled with his enthusiasm for sports, books, music, movies, and politics. He and his wife, Eireann Dolan, whom he met while she was a reporter covering the A’s and married in 2017, approach life with a sense of humor, often poking fun at each other and themselves in their constant tweets.

At the University of Virginia, he was a slugging first baseman as well as an outstanding pitcher. Drafted by the A’s in 2007 as a first baseman, Doolittle left college after his junior year and spent three years in the minors. He missed the next three seasons to injuries and surgery. The 6-foot-2 Doolittle began his comeback in 2012 as a relief pitcher for the A’s. By 2014, he made the All-Star team.

Traded to the Nationals in 2017, he had another All-Star season in 2018 and the following year had 29 saves, 66 strikeouts, and only 25 walks in 60 innings, despite frequent injuries. In three World Series appearances that season, he didn’t allow a run. He and Dolan made Washington, D.C., their home, were active in the community, and embraced the cause of D.C. statehood.

Doolittle has always been clear about his priorities: “Sports are like the reward of a functioning society.”