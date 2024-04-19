Society / 25 Years After the Columbine Massacre, Is There Any Hope to End America’s Epidemic of Gun Violence? With the National Rifle Association now weaker than it has been in decades, progress is possible—if politicians are willing to seize the time.

Police patrol outside Columbine High School on April 17, 2019, in Littleton, Colorado, the site of the deadly school shooting in 1999. (Chet Strange / AFP via Getty Images)

Twenty-five years ago tomorrow—on April 20, 1999—two 12th-grade students at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, armed with semiautomatic rifles and pistols murdered 12 students and one teacher, and injured another 21 people. The Columbine massacre triggered a national debate on gun violence. But the epidemic of gun violence has continued; in fact, it has escalated. Public opinion remains strongly in favor of stricter laws, but politicians, cowed by the National Rifle Association, have failed to do their job of protecting Americans from this plague.

There had been other mass shootings—including school shootings—before, but Columbine was a turning point. Thanks in part to Michael Moore’s powerful eponymous 2002 film, the very word “Columbine” has been seared into our collective memory—helping to awaken many Americans to the harsh reality of gun violence. But it represented a turning point in another way, too: The number of mass shootings has increased since then, and the debate over how to address the problem has become even more politically polarized.

Since Columbine, the nation has witnessed 476 school shootings. Last year’s 82 school shootings marked the highest annual total during a quarter-century that also included massacres at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, where 26 people, including 20 children, were killed; the 2018 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 people; and the murders of 21 people—19 students and two teachers—at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

All these incidents have been engraved into our national consciousness. So have other massacres, including shootings at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado (12 dead); a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina (9 dead), a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas (26 dead), and a synagogue in Pittsburgh (11 dead); an Army base in Ft. Hood, Texas (13 dead), and a Navy yard in Washington, DC (12 dead); an immigration center in Binghamton, New York (13 dead); a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine (18 dead); a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida (49 dead), and a music festival in Las Vegas (58 dead); a shopping mall in Allen, Texas (8 dead), and a bank in Louisville, Kentucky (five dead); supermarkets in Buffalo, New York (10 dead), and Boulder, Colorado (10 dead); a dance studio in Monterey Park, California (10 dead), and a social services agency in San Bernardino, California (14 dead); Walmart stores in Chesapeake, Virginia (6 dead), and El Paso, Texas (23 dead); on the campuses at Virginia Tech (32 killed), Umpqua Community College in Oregon (9 killed), Michigan State University (3 killed), and Northern Illinois University (5 killed); and during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois (7 dead, 48 wounded).

During the past decade (between 2014 and 2023), there were at least 5,758 mass shooting incidents in the United States (defined by the Gun Violence Archive as indiscriminate rampages in public places that kill or wound four or more people). In 2023 alone, there were 656 mass shooting incidents, resulting in 709 deaths and 2,676 injuries. There were another 98 mass shootings during the first three months of this year, leading to 141 people dead and 357 wounded.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to gun violence. Mass shootings get the most media attention, but they represent a narrow sliver of America’s gun problem, which includes domestic violence, gang killings, accidental shootings, and suicides. Last year witnessed 42,940 deaths by gun violence. This includes 18,850 homicides, murders, and accidents (52 a day) and 24,090 gun-related suicides (66 per day). Among the victims were over 1,600 children and teenagers under 18. Guns are the leading cause of death for American children and teens.

We’ve almost come to accept such violence as normal. At least a generation and a half of Americans—certainly anyone who is under 35—have lived their entire lives traumatized by regular occurrences of mass murder.

The victims include not only the dead and injured and their families and friends but also the rest of society. The collateral damage is the prospect of an entire generation living with the fear that anyone can be the target of random violence. We have normalized massive child trauma because we have allowed racists and psychopaths to easily obtain guns, including military-style assault weapons. Even though a significant majority of Americans support tougher gun laws, their voices have been drowned out by the National Rifle Association.

Americans own about 393 million firearms. That’s 46 percent of all civilian-owned firearms in the world, even though the United States accounts for just 4.2 percent of the world’s population.

Forty-four percent of US adults—about 83 million Americans—say they have a gun in their home or on their property. Adults with a gun in their household have an average of 4.9 guns, but some homes have an arsenal of weapons. A 2017 report revealed that about half of all privately owned firearms in the US are owned by 3 percent of American adults.

But the danger isn’t simply the number of guns. It is the type of guns we allow people to legally purchase. Other countries permit their citizens to own hunting rifles. Many Americans, however, believe it is their right to own an assault weapon.

In recent years, some states have strengthened their gun control laws‑but others have weakened them. While states with stronger gun laws have less gun violence, state laws aren’t sufficient. Most gun-related deaths are committed by people who purchase their weapons legally, primarily in states with lax gun laws.