Culture / Books & the Arts / History According to Ridley Scott Ultimately what we learn in Napoleon says far more about the director than it does about Napoleon.

Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon. (Apple TV+ / Columbia Pictures)

Ridley Scott could not have picked a more exciting period in modern history to make a movie about. The years between 1789 and 1815 form one of the most crucial epochs of the last three centuries. The great upheavals kicked off by the French Revolution touched every aspect of life. In politics, modern republics emerged out of the wreckage of medieval kingdoms. In economics, capitalism supplanted feudal arrangements. In social relations, individual human rights replaced archaic aristocratic hierarchies as mere subjects became full citizens. In religion, secular ideals undermined the role of traditional churches. In warfare, small professional armies gave way to vast militaries that relied on national conscription. The Age of Revolution was also the age of republicanism, capitalism, secularism, nationalism, and total war. It is not an exaggeration to call it the birthplace of the modern world.

Telling this cacophonous story is no easy task. Luckily, in his new film, Napoleon, Ridley Scott has chosen the perfect subject. More than any other single figure, Napoleon stood at the center of this consequential maelstrom. He himself was a product of the times, climbing the ranks from minor Corsican nobility to emperor of France precisely because of the novel ideals of the age: that talent, hard work, and determination should count for more than the arbitrary accidents of birth. Upon attaining such heights, Emperor Napoleon unleashed sweeping reforms and programs that solidified the great changes of the era and effectively built the modern age. He also did this while millions died either fighting for and against him in a never-ending war. Under his watch, the great revolutionary ideals of liberty and equality were swapped for an authoritarian regime bolstered by a brutal war machine that was fixated on imperial conquest and exploitation.

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon could have examined this paradox. To tell the story of the Age of Revolution, one must engage with its contradictions in one way or another. But Scott is not really interested in history. While fascinated by the great march of the past into the present, he is also relentlessly incurious about the historical causes and effects driving and sustaining that march. Ultimately what we learn in Napoleon says far more about Scott than it does about Napoleon.

Since the arrival of the first trailer, critics have cataloged Napoleon’s litany of errors, misrepresentations, and outright fabrications. From the opening scene that badly misrepresents the chronology of the Reign of Terror and inaccurately places Napoleon at the execution of Marie Antoinette to the final climax that shows Napoleon personally leading a cavalry charge at Waterloo, we are presented with an inescapable conclusion: If you care even remotely about the history of the Napoleonic Era, this is not a movie for you. Scott is more than happy to agree. As Variety reported, “When asked to respond to such historical fact-checkers, Scott was blunt in his response: ‘Get a life.’”

Despite a career dedicated to the craft of history, I am sympathetic to Scott’s response. I love a good romp as much as anyone. Historical films are great vehicles for adventure, intrigue, and romance. Many people, myself included, begin their journey to serious study of history as a result of a set of movies and TV shows that captured our imaginations about a particular period in time. If Scott can deliver a movie whose quality transcends complaints about historical accuracy, then we will tip our cap and move on. Did Scott’s sword-and-sandal epic Gladiator tell a true story? No, of course not. But was it a highly entertaining movie that won a well-deserved Best Picture? Yes, it was.

Unfortunately, Napoleon is not Gladiator—or even on the level of Scott’s other historical films like Kingdom of Heaven, American Gangster, and The Last Dual. Far from helping make a more entertaining movie, Scott’s dismissal of the historical facts only makes it a slog. The lack of context, the absence of historical insight and understanding, means the viewer is given very little explanation for why things are happening. Events seem to follow in succession not because characters and events propel the action forward but because that’s what happens next. Why is Napoleon in Egypt? Why does he fight the Battle of Austerlitz? Why does he invade Russia? Because that’s what happens next. Nothing more is ever said about the wider political or military context. Nor—with one notable exception—are Napoleon’s own personal motivations and calculations mentioned. The advances and setbacks of his career are rendered dull and inert. There is no reason for the plot to follow the course it does other than the fact that it does. Scott simply takes the audience from one historical diorama to the next without bothering to bind them together with compelling narrative tissue.

Part of the problem is that, despite his film’s being stacked with great actors, his two leads do not add any energy or vitality to their roles. Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon as a fixed character who undergoes no growth, change, or transformation. The Napoleon we meet in 1789 is the same Napoleon we bid adieu in 1821. It is not just that 49-year-old Phoenix plays the whole course of Napoleon’s life with identical bearing and tone: He is taciturn, grouchy, and squirming with repression. It’s that nothing that happens in the movie seems to impact him in the slightest. His counterpart Josephine fares little better. Venessa Kirby’s beguiling performance can’t avoid the fact that she too is stuck in a role without room for growth. When we meet Josephine, she is a scandalous libertine who needs the marriage to Napoleon to secure her position in society. This holds true for the rest of the film. For all that happens in the movie, the main characters remain unchanged.