There she was

in that lavender dress,

in that room,

in that apartment,

turning around

to answer

his fist

pounding that door

in the middle of that day

that must’ve been a day

in August,

the start of that season

when all around them,

all that could be

changed by violence

and violently changed,

the hills and the valley,

the canyons and the cliffs

tongue-kissed

by the Santa Ana,

burst into bright

seams of silver smoke,

and though it was

unclear how he burst

through that door,

why her dress fell

to that floor

like that flame and flash

lashing the bed-

straw and the sunflowers

until the flowers bent

their heads from the sun,

or what they saw

in each other

—who was whose

horse, rider, ride, reins, neck

pulled, pulling, arching, arched

back like the curves

of that wildfire’s hips,

that scorched hour

grinding into

the next, there,

in that room,

in that apartment—

my mother and father

became my mother and father

and, the next spring,

for the first time,

brought me home

through that entryway

that was neither

a way in nor a way out

of that violence,

that pounding,

that answer,

that turning around

to discover,

so clearly,

all that

would not change.