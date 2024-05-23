Poems / Pantoum after Today’s Mass Shooting

Papi, when I die, will you be alive?

our four-year-old asks between bites of beans.

All day I’ve fled my body—now, arrive:

throat quaked raw. The same familiar scene.

Our four-year-old asks between bites of beans,

Is candy from space? How big is sadness?

Throat quaked raw, the same familiar scene:

legislation now metonym for madness.

Is candy from space? How big is sadness?

How many lives, I wonder, are worth

legislation? Now: metonym for madness

like my clutched gut moments after his birth.

How many lives? I wonder. Our worth?

I guard my loves with hope I don’t believe,

like my clutched gut moments after his birth

made a minefield. I weigh the odds. I breathe.

I guard my loves (with hope I don’t believe

like God). I surrender my son to this world

made a minefield. I weigh the odds. I breathe

as if it can protect him, his lips curled.

Like God, I surrender my son to this world

for mercy. After Uvalde, we pray

as if it can protect him, his lips curled,

I barter with karma. Use faith to pay

for mercy. After Uvalde, we prey

on loophole, Bible verse, worst self, & fear.

I barter. With karma, use faith to pay

for more time, as though The End is Near

on loop. Whole Bible vs. worst self & fear,

some dads buy a gun, like a prayer reprieve

for more. Time, as though the end is near:

the hours offer little space to grieve.

Some dads buy a gun like a prayer reprieve.

All day I’ve fled my body—now arrive:

the hours offer little space to grieve.

Papi, when I die, will you be alive?