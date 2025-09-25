Books & the Arts / Paul Thomas Anderson’s Wild American Epic One Battle After Another, a sensational adaptation of a Thomas Pynchon novel, captures the manic energies of a country on the brink.

Let’s get this out of the way: One Battle After Another, the new Leonardo DiCaprio–starring blockbuster from Paul Thomas Anderson, is a Thomas Pynchon adaptation. It is not his first foray into Pynchon—the writer-director’s Inherent Vice (2014) was a literal restaging of the author’s beach-noir detective yarn—but this new one feels, somehow, even truer to the novelist’s spirit.

From Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, Anderson borrows a basic conceit: A group of countercultural misfits, living underground, whose lives-on-the-fringe are disturbed by the return, years later, by a government tormentor operating as a stand-in for that all-American avatar of authority and oppression typically called “The Man.” Pynchon’s book toggles between the 1960s (when student radicals form a breakaway state on the coast of California, dedicated to the sacraments of surfing and rock ’n’ roll) and the Reagan-era ’80s, when most of that excitable energy had either sold out, or burned out. Anderson brings the idea to the present moment, with an activist group called the French 75, whose agitations are a little less freewheeling. They liberate immigrant holding camps on the border. They bomb government buildings. They intimidate politicians threatening abortion access.

When one job goes south, the French 75’s de facto leader, Perfidia Beverley Hills (Teyana Taylor), betrays her comrades, and shacks up with the grimacing anti-immigration military strongman Stephen J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn). Racked by guilt, she squirrels out of Witness Protection and absconds to Mexico, leaving him to sneer over a particularly evocative “Dear John” letter. With the French 75 dismantled (and many members summarily executed), Perfidia’s former main squeeze (DiCaprio) takes their daughter—who may in fact be Lockjaw’s daughter—and decamps underground, with the two adopting the aliases of Bob and Willa Ferguson.

Sixteen years later, Willa, played with tenderness and ferocity by Chase Infiniti, is (almost) all grown-up. Just in time for Lockjaw and his goons to launch a raid against the tiny, mostly Latino sanctuary city of Baktan Cross (the movie’s version of Pynchon’s NorCal hippie enclave of Vineland). The stated mission: a raid on a migrant-staffed chicken nugget factory that may be a heroin manufacturing operation. Lockjaw’s personal orders to his men: to capture Willa, and “bag-and-tag” Bob. Another French 75 member, Deandra (Regina Hall), also reemerges from the woodwork, to spirit Willa to safety. Meanwhile, Bob has to evade capture (and worse), reimmerse himself in the radical milieu, and stay (somewhat) sober long enough to find Willa.

At first blush, Vineland seemed unadaptable in a contemporary context. Not only because of the density of the prose or the lunacy of its plot—which includes a Godzilla attack, a UFO, and a tow truck that ferries the spirits of the damned to hell—but because of its chronology. The commodification of the restless hippie spirit in the Reagan age was the book’s subject. Porting the story over to an era where both flower children and Reaganites seem like little more than Halloween costumes seemed, frankly, like a bit of a category mistake. But Anderson’s film proves that these more central divisions—between freaks and squares, parents and children, the rigid brokers of authority and subversive agents of liberation—can be mapped across American history. Or as Perfida says in a voiceover, marking the time film’s smash cut into the present: “16 years later, the world has changed very little.” Make it 30. Or 70.

Beyond the basic story beats and main characters (the names have changed, but the personalities have clear analogs in Vineland) Anderson also taps into a fundamental tension of Pynchon’s book. Perfidia’s betrayal is as much political as it is personal, driven by her unaccountable fixation with Lockjaw’s hard-ass authoritarianism.

At their first meeting, she holds him up with his own service weapon, and demands that he get an erection. Later, during a hotel tryst, she points that same firearm to more penetrative ends. There is, if not quite a mutual respect between enemies, something no less energizing, and lethal coursing between Perfidia and Lockjaw. It’s an erotic charge borne of crisscrossing currents of perverse fascination and total contempt; the flirtation crosses lines of class, race, power, and basic allegiance. Pynchon has identified a similar dynamic animating so much of human psychology in the nuclear age. It’s the essence of Gravity’s Rainbow’s recurring comparison between WWII-era V2 rockets and its protagonist’s sexual proclivities, and the proto-Nazi bacchanalias unfurling in his new novel, Shadow Ticket. For all their superficial wackiness, his novels chronicle the contemporary fetish for transgression, self-destruction, and for the suffocating smother of death itself.

Of course, death itself is a formidable foe. And it finds its counterbalance in the radical energies of the underground. By the time of Lockjaw’s return, Bob has sunk deep into a ne’er-do-well lifestyle of pot-smoking, drunk driving, and rank paranoia. Once a devout revolutionary (and gifted incendiary expert), Bob has fizzled into another familiar Pynchonian archetype: the affable wastoid barely getting by on his own wits. When the shit hits the fan, and Bob has to spring to action to save his daughter, he’s caught totally flat-footed: He’s always half-a-step behind, even if his heart is squarely in the right place.

Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn One Battle After Another. (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

DiCaprio plays it as a mongrel spawn of Stallone’s aggrieved, industrious vet John Rambo, and Jeff Bridges’s harried “Dude” from The Big Lebowski. He’s a half-baked guerrilla with a hair-trigger temper. Aided by a local karate teacher (Benicio del Toro), Bob trails his daughter’s pursuers: through a rioting Baktan Cross, across the desert to a hidden convent staffed with heavily armed super-nuns, and finally bobbing up and down long stretches of sun-soaked highways, in a climatic—and visually arresting—chase sequence. Like the stock Pynchon hero, he is hapless but more or less capable; a well-meaning stooge who survives on his wits, flies by the seat of his pants (or threadbare bathrobe), and gets by with a little help from his friends.

Bob’s quest to find his daughter runs parallel to Willa’s confrontation with her muddled family history. It’s not only that Lockjaw may be her dad and that Bob is just, well, some guy. It’s that Bob had lied to her about her mother. Willa grew up believing Perfidia was a noble hero, downed in battle, not a snitch who sold out her cause to save her own skin. Her adolescent conception of herself, as the daughter of two valiant partisans, is thrown into disarray, as she reckons with the reality of being the child of both a traitor to the cause and the cause’s chief nemesis.