Olga Ravn's Novel of Parenting and Its Discontents In My Work, the novelist examines the trials and tribulations of being a mother.

Illustration by Gabby Barucci.

In 1947, the English pediatrician Donald Win­nicott listed the reasons why it might be natural for a mother to hate her baby. His intention was to challenge the inherited idea that mothers spontaneously take to their children and, in this way, ensure that women felt less alone in their postpartum anxiety. The baby “is ruthless,” Winnicott wrote, and “treats her as scum, an unpaid servant, a slave…. He is suspicious, refuses her good food, and makes her doubt herself.”

The ambivalence that a mother might bear toward her child sits at the center of Olga Ravn’s new novel, My Work. In it, we meet Anna, who documents the dislocation and isolation that she experiences upon giving birth and raising a young child. In diary entry after diary entry, Anna meticulously records her sense of detachment from the child, “the anger and resolve,” Ravn writes, “that hid on the other side of the child’s cries.” In this way, Ravn’s novel brings into articulation the unformed and semi-formed thoughts that lie on the outer edge of the stories that are conventionally told about motherhood.

Translated by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell, My Work, which is based on Ravn’s own experience of motherhood, is a cross between various genres—at once a work of autofiction and theater, poetry and essay, memoir and correspondence. The novel shares with other recent experimental works of fiction—novels like Kate Briggs’s The Long Form and Lucy Ellmann’s Ducks, Newburyport—a desire to reimagine social relations from a mother’s point of view.

Set in Denmark and Sweden, My Work follows Anna’s story across two pregnancies. The plot is minimal: Anna has few interactions with anyone other than her child; the focus of the novel is almost entirely on the psychic drama of maternal alienation. Like the author, Anna is a freelance Danish writer; she lives with her partner, Aksel, a Swedish playwright. Although he is not altogether absent, Aksel seems so far away from Anna as to be a character in a fairy tale. Anna herself is very much present, but she also experiences various degrees of estrangement from the world after the onset of motherhood. Caught between the advice of the Danish Health Authority, the Swedish National Food Agency, and Aksel’s belief about what is best for a child, Anna struggles to tune in to her own inner voice.

The diary format—which has been used as a subversive device by feminist writers over the years—provides Ravn with a space to record Anna’s increasingly profound detachment, the daily labor of housework, and the way that mothering pushes her toward a state of madness. Though we catch glimpses at times of Anna reveling in minor domestic labors such as folding the linen, where the language is soft, elastic, and a little mawkish, at other times we find her jotting poems about “onesies / matte plastic bottles / greasy pillows” and the “rage” about maternity leave that “destroys” her.

Anna’s diary in My Work also introduces her as a character, since she is not the novel’s narrator, whose identity remains largely cryptic throughout. The narrator tells us only that rearranging the order of Anna’s journal “was a way of mimicking” her own experience. And since Anna also reflects on her process of composition, it can be hard to tell the two apart. The narrator is a person not unlike Anna or Ravn, for that matter, but she remains unnamed and mysterious. In selecting and rearranging the various entries in Anna’s account of her pregnancy, the narrator’s intention is to preserve a record of the emotional and physical experiences of motherhood that are easily repressed or forgotten, in part because of the shame that surrounds maternal discontent and continues to make it a little unspeakable.

“When the boy won’t stop crying,” Anna writes toward the end of the novel, “I tell myself that he is not my child, just a boy in my custody. Otherwise I go into a kind of trance; sweat pricks at my skin and while I alternate between comforting and scolding him, all I can think is what have I done wrong as a mother, what is he trying to tell me with his outburst, and these thoughts lead me directly to a feeling of narcissism in which everything the child does is a reflection of me.”

My Work grapples with this discontent from various angles. The book is interested in the feminist tradition of the 1970s Wages for Housework campaign and in thinking of motherhood and household labor as work. Anna seems less enraged, however, by the realization that motherhood is work than by the fact that it prevents her from writing (a common thread in novels written by middle-class white women on motherhood, as the New Yorker critic Parul Sehgal has observed).

The diary that Anna keeps—which spans the years 2015 to 2017— is an archive from which the narrator subsequently constructs a fragmentary story of the maternal inner world, which is then processed from a distance and through the lens of society and history. It records snippets of Anna’s personal reflections, interlaced with news and political events. “Do I understand all major life events primarily through shopping?” Anna reflects in late 2015. In November 2017, she notes a headline: “CHILDLESS COUPLE BOUGHT NEWBORN BOY FOR 5,500 KRONER IN POLAND,” as reported on DR.dk. Her journal is designed to create a sense that the present moment, in which apocalyptic events routinely unfold and reproduction is bound up, as it always has been, with networks of capital, is not particularly conducive for bringing a person into the world—a sentiment shared in liberal publications since the mid-2010s.

This wider anxiety is shown to bear on Anna’s own postpartum anxiety. Splinters of her inner world are enmeshed within wider reflections on the organization of social life and labor. “When Marx wrote that work should be outsourced to machines so the worker could instead write poetry in the morning,” Anna reflects midway through the novel, “who did he imagine changed the diapers?” By following two years of Anna’s life, we get to see who does change the diapers, as well as to read the fragmentary, occasional poetry that she writes in the stolen moments between her constant maternal shifts.