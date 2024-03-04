Poems / Night Watch

“Don’t worry, I will return,” were not his dying words.

He had no dying words.

There was no pretense, no implosion.

11:00 p.m.

He was quiet, remote, dying,

sheer as a curtain.

The body is a big dumb object, he taught us.

Death is a genius.

“Do you understand?” he did not say.

11:05 p.m.

Still no protest.

Around him we were

a collective

for which there existed no name.

Vortex?

Hive? Enigma?

Astrophysicists were asking

for suggestions.

Terror. A terror of black holes,

someone proposed.

Yes, that was true.

Silence. A silence of black holes,

someone proposed.

That too was accurate.

What is metaphor?

What is metaphor for?

For you, my father,

genius in a big dumb object.

For when the curtains shivered

and we saw you enter the vortex

of world peace,

with its hive of enigmas.