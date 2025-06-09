Introducing Nation Books, a New Progressive Publishing Imprint The partnership with OR Books brings the magazine’s indispensable voice and rich roster of talent to a longform format.

New York, NY—The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, together with OR Books, today announced that they are joining forces in a new book publishing imprint: Nation Books. Launching this fall, the imprint, which will be distributed by OR, will release four to six titles a year with new, younger Nation writers complementing more established voices from the magazine’s rich roster.

Katrina vanden Heuvel, publisher and editorial director of The Nation, welcomed the initiative: “At this perilous moment, The Nation’s indispensable voice and legacy has never been more essential. Our partnership with OR is a great opportunity to deepen the reach and impact of The Nation’s most exciting writers and thinkers, past and present—and inspire a new generation.”

Colin Robinson, publisher at OR, adds: “The first book we published when we started OR was a searing anthology by Nation editors and writers about Sarah Palin, which went on to the New York Times bestseller list. With plentiful new targets, we are very much looking forward to repeating that experience, drawing on the terrific journalists at a superb progressive magazine.”

On Tuesday, June 17, they will celebrate the launch of the new collaboration with a conversation between vanden Heuvel and Ross Barkan, a frequent contributor to The Nation and the author of CUOMO, published by OR Books, at The Francis Kite Club in New York City.

Among the first books appearing under the new imprint are:

THE NINE HAVE SPOKEN

Edited by Richard Kreitner

Nation contributors, including legendary DC bureau chief I.F. Stone, Representative Jamie Raskin, columnist Katha Pollitt, justice correspondent Elie Mystal, and columnist and law professor Patricia J. Williams, demonstrate that our current right-wing Supreme Court is no aberration but rather part of a long history where demands for a more democratic, accountable federal judiciary have been constant—and unheeded—for more than 150 years.

OBSOLETE

Garrison Lovely

Many today don’t get further than seeing AI as little more than a boondoggle or a marketing scheme but, right now, the unelected techno-capitalists leading the AI boom are deciding how to build and deploy a technology that they genuinely fear might end the world. Garrison Lovely’s debut is a deep dive into the Silicon Valley hivemind, and a wake-up call for those who fail to register AI as a threat.

THESE DIS-UNITED STATES

Various Contributors

On the 160th anniversary of The Nation, 50 writers, artists, and essayists each contribute a short original reflection on their own state and assess our current national dis-union. Lauren Groff, Kaveh Akbar, Judy Chicago, John Jeremiah Sullivan, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Rick Steves, Chris Ware, and Kevin Willmott are among those in these pages.

THE MYTH OF RED TEXAS

David Griscom

When Republicans took control of the state’s House, Senate, and executive branch back in 1994, Texas became a de facto uni-party state. Since then, mainstream news has peddled two false narratives: Either Texas always was—and always will be—a fortress for the right, or the demographic shift from Anglo to non-white will inevitably pull it into the liberal fold. David Griscom’s debut book reassesses both of these misconceptions and finds that Texas today is a result of class struggle; to win a better future in the Lone Star state, he writes, the left must embrace its hidden past.

ABOUT: Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life, from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.

OR Books is a publishing company that embraces progressive change in politics, culture, and the way we do business.

