Culture / Melania at the Multiplex Packaging a $75 million bribe from Jeff Bezos as a vapid, content-challenged biopic.

First lady Melania Trump at the Kennedy Center premier of Melania. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

When disgraced sex pest Brett Ratner volunteered to be Melania Trump’s cinematic hagiographer, it was clear that the resulting product would be slick, vapid, and disinclined to force viewers to activate more than one brain cell at a time. It was also fitting and predictable that when presented with a choice of documentarians, the Trumps opted for the guy responsible for Rush Hour 3: Get me a Leni Riefenstahl, but without the talent!

Given all that, my expectations for Ratner’s documentary about the first lady in the run-up to the second Trump inauguration were fairly low to begin with. But after having suffered through it for an hour and 44 excruciating minutes in a largely empty theater—15 moviegoers total, at least four of which were journalists—it seems that they were not low enough. On a scale from “fantastic” to “not worth the money,” I’d rank it as “I should be able to sue for personal injury and emotional distress.”

Amazon paid $40 million for the movie, with an additional $35 million marketing budget, and $28 million of that went directly to Melania Trump. In the inauguration scenes, the camera pans to various tech billionaires—Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and, most importantly, Jeff Bezos. It is a little surreal to watch an oligarch bribe a president in such a public fashion, and then try to present it to the American public as entertainment—or worse, an important historical document. As the latter, it’s more accurately described as propaganda, and I’ve had root canals that were more entertaining.

It is also not a documentary by industry standards. The subject is also a producer, and she speaks a highly scripted voiceover in a stilted cadence that makes your car’s GPS sound warm and inviting. This is not just my opinion. Melania herself says it’s not a documentary but “a creative experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments.” This is downwardly defining “creative, ” “perspective,” “insight,” and possibly even “moments.”

The film opens to Melania leaving Mar-a-Lago professionally dressed and made up, striding atop towering stilettos. She steps into a motorcade of black town cars and SUVs, which is then filmed from above via drone, capturing the expanse of the property in a way that will probably be slotted into a real estate ad if Trump decides to sell it. The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” is playing, which seems appropriate since that song, whose chorus announces, “Rape, murder / It’s just a shot away,” has been a soundtrack tentpole in many a film about mobsters and corruption. The motorcade proceeds to an awaiting private plane, which proceeds to New York City, then to another motorcade and then to Trump Tower. This takes, by my calculation, forever.

There are many, many shots like this throughout the film, and the multiple motorcade-to-private plane transitions would seem to imply that the first lady spends much of her life in a giant SUV.

The time she does not spend in this fashion is seemingly devoted to trying on clothes and giving her retinue of designers minute instructions to reduce a collar by a millimeter or make a garment tighter around the hips. Her lead designer, Hervé, insists that this is indicative of her fashion expertise, acquired via modeling. This is sort of like saying that if you drive a car you have automotive expertise, but it’s the job of the courtier to flatter the queen.

As it happens, the first outfit Melania is being fitted for is the one she will wear to inauguration festivities: a navy overcoat matched with a wide-brimmed hat with a flat top that I now think of as the Hat of Infamy. The Internet’s consensus about this look and the hat in particular was, “It’s giving Hamburglar.” Comparisons to Zorro were made. Others speculated about whether the brim was designed to prevent Donald Trump from getting too close.

Trump himself makes limited appearances in the film, probably because that would require the first couple to spend time together, which they don’t seem to do much these days. When they turn out for inauguration events, they exchange awkward kisses on the cheek, and she physically reacts the way children do when approached by their least favorite aunt for a big hug. She stiffens and tries to make as little skin contact as possible.

In theory, a documentary about a first lady would be of interest because she is married to the president. But the marriage itself never comes up in Melania, and when the two are together, there are no visible intimacies, no banter, and no suggestion that they enjoy their efforts to present as a normal loving couple. A staged phone call between them features Trump bragging about his “landslide” win, while she stares into space disinterestedly. When they finally arrive at the White House and it’s time for bed, they head in different directions.