Books & the Arts / The Adventures of Samuel Clemens Mark Twain’s many lives. Mark Twain’s Many Lives A new biography depicts the different sides of the American author.

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the September 2025 issue.

Some people live several lives. Mark Twain lived half a dozen. As a boy in Hannibal, Missouri, he saw his family reduced to living in cramped quarters above a drugstore. As a world-renowned author, he and his wife built an 11,500-square-foot home with 25 rooms, balconies, turrets, and marble floors. In Twain’s impoverished 20s, he traveled to Nevada by stagecoach, sleeping atop mailbags. Decades later, he hired private railway cars. Before writing the books that made him famous, he served in a Confederate militia, searched for gold in the Sierra Nevada, and worked as a newspaper reporter in San Francisco and what today is Hawaii. By the end of Twain’s life, the czar of Russia and several other monarchs would happily receive him, Andrew Carnegie would invite him for dinner, and Woodrow Wilson (then the president of Princeton University) would play miniature golf with him. To borrow a line from his contemporary Walt Whitman, Twain’s life truly contained multitudes.

Multitudinous as well was the geyser of his work. Twain left some 30 books and pamphlets, thousands of newspaper and magazine pieces, as well as notebooks, unpublished manuscripts, and a mountainous three-volume autobiography whose mixture of fact and fancy have kept scholars busy for decades. Not without reason did one editor title an anthology Mark Twain in Eruption. Furthermore, much of Twain’s work happened onstage: One of his marathon speaking tours featured 103 appearances in the United States and Canada; another took 15 months and a zigzagging 53,000 miles to circle the globe.

Ron Chernow’s massive but highly readable new biography, titled simply Mark Twain, covers the entire volcano, but three phases of this extraordinary life stand out. First is Twain the writer, particularly the author of his two finest books, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and Life on the Mississippi. The great river flows through their pages, filled like life itself with treacherous bends, hidden snags and currents, and unexpected joys. With a few exceptions, such as The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, the rest of his work today has a whiff of the archaic. Would we still read The Prince and the Pauper or A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court if they’d been written by someone else? When it comes to princes and kings, ﻿no one outshines the Duke and the Dauphin, the fake royalty in Huckleberry Finn.

The second Twain is the world-famous celebrity, who basked in applause on almost every continent. And the third is the author in his final years, multiply bereaved, enduring sorrows of which the public knew little, and manifesting a strange and revealing fixation.

He was born Samuel Clemens in 1835, in the small village of Florida, Missouri. When he was 3, the family moved to the nearby Mississippi River town of Hannibal, the “St. Petersburg” of his novels. His father managed to run one small business after another into the ground, accumulating debts that forced him to take a job as a grocery clerk and his wife to take in boarders. He died when Sam was 11. The boy had only a few years of school, did various odd jobs, became a printer’s apprentice, and worked briefly for his brother Orion, who owned a small newspaper. At 17, he left home for several years as a wandering printer and typesetter, living briefly with a married sister in St. Louis and plying his trade as far away as Philadelphia and New York.

At 21, he started training as a riverboat pilot, a post he had long dreamed of, the profession from which he would take his pen name. Licensed two years later, he would at one point pilot the largest steamboat on the Mississippi, one of the marvelous machines—belching smoke, sparks, and flaming embers from their high twin stacks—that had reduced travel time on the country’s great central artery from weeks to days. No wonder Twain hoped to “follow the river the rest of my days, and die at the wheel.” He enjoyed only two more years of life as a member of what Chernow calls “the undisputed royalty of this floating kingdom” before the Civil War brought that magical existence to an end.

Then came Twain’s brief spell fighting for the Confederacy—he took part in only one skirmish—before he and his brother took that stagecoach westward. Already he had published a few sketches in newspapers, and by his late 20s in California, he was making a living from his pen, writing both fact and fiction. The breakthrough that ignited his renown was The Innocents Abroad, published in 1869, when Twain was 33.

Despite the imposing length of Chernow’s book, he deals too swiftly with this crucial early period, especially Twain’s childhood in Hannibal and his career on the Mississippi River, the years that gave birth to his two masterworks. In this biography of well over 1,000 pages, Twain has left Hannibal by page 41 and his riverboat pilot’s job by page 64.

Twain’s own autobiography provides far more pages on his childhood, recounting, for example, his forays into the forbidden, such as his account of skating, “probably without permission,” on the frozen Mississippi under the winter moonlight, as ice floes break up and separate him and a friend from land. And beyond Twain himself, what lay behind his peerless picture of American con men in the Duke and the Dauphin, who try temperance preaching, patent medicines, and phrenology before posing as fallen nobility and famous actors? Are there traces of the small-town swindlers passing through Hannibal, or working the river’s steamboats, who might have been raw material for them?