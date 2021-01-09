It’s not pointless to love,

finally.

Just like training snakes, it calls for

a refined technique and losing our shame

of performing in front of the world in loincloths.

And nerves of steel.

But loving is a job

with benefits, too: its liturgy soothes

the idleness that maddens—as Catullus knew—

and ruined the happiest cities.

Under the tightrope there stretches—don’t ask

for a net, it’s not possible—another rope,

so loose,but ultimately

so pointless at times,

below which there is nothing.

And half-open

windows that air out your anger and show

to your night other nights that are different, and like that

only love saves us at last from the grip

of the worst danger we know of:

to be only—and nothing else—ourselves.

This is why,

now that everything is said and I have

a place in the country of blasphemy,

now that the pain of making words

from my own pain

has crossed the thresholds

of fear,

I need from your love an anesthetic;

come with your morphine kisses to sedate me,

come encircle my waist with your arms,

making a life preserver, to keep the lethal weight

of sadness from drowning me;

come dress me in the clothes of hope—I almost

had forgotten a word like that—,

even if they fit me big as on a child

wearing his father’s biggest shirt;

come supervise my oblivion and the gift of

unconsciousness;

come protect me—my worst enemy

and most tenacious—, come make me a haven

even if it’s a lie

—because everything is a lie

and yours is merciful—;

come cover my eyes

and say it passed, it passed, it passed,

—even if nothing passed, because nothing passes—,

it passed,

it passed,

it passed,

it passed.

And if nothing will free us from death,

at least love will save us from life.

(Translated by Tomás Q. Morín)