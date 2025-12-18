Society / Books & the Arts / How Laura Poitras Finds the Truth The director has a knack for getting people to tell her things they’ve never told anyone else—including her latest subject, Seymour Hersh.

Laura Poitras (Jan Stürmann)

Pasted on the wall next to the locked steel door that seals Laura Poitras’s studio from visitors and intruders is a black poster depicting a PGP key that the filmmaker has used in the past to receive encrypted messages. It makes sense that this key—a sort of invitation to send her a secret message—is the only identifiable sign that Poitras edits her movies in this building; she did, after all, once receive what is likely the most famous encrypted message of the 21st century, from Edward Snowden, who was the subject of her 2015 documentary, Citizenfour.

Milling about in the hallway outside Poitras’s Soho studio, which shares a floor with a jewelry company and a luxury real estate firm, I can’t help but think of how oddly commonplace the pasted PGP key is. Two decades ago, no one thought about their privacy with much rigor, but it is now something that we try to guard daily from incursions.

Poitras has a lot to do with these developments. She had firsthand experience of the repressive power of the US government long before Snowden came into her life and revealed the full extent of the National Security Agency’s mass surveillance efforts around the world and against US citizens. After the release of her 2006 documentary, My Country, My Country—which followed an Iraqi doctor, Riyadh al-Adhadh, running for office during the country’s first civil elections, which took place under US occupation—Poitras became a frequent target of the security state. Between 2006 and 2012, she was stopped and questioned by the Transportation Security Administration more than 50 times during her travels. She was also placed on a Department of Homeland Security watch list and flagged with the highest possible threat level.

The harassment Poitras faced was intense: During one trip to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, her laptop, camera, and cell phone were taken and held for 41 days; another time, a Newark Airport officer threatened to handcuff her for taking notes during an interrogation, saying the ballpoint pen in her hand could be credibly seen as a weapon. Poitras asked if she could get a crayon to continue her note-taking; the officer said no. (She wouldn’t learn until 2017, through a FOIA lawsuit, that the government had deemed her to be a threat.)

These incidents made Poitras realize very quickly that she needed to guard her privacy—and, by extension, her ongoing work—fiercely. The methods she used, such as encryption and fastidious backups of her material, may have once been seen as niche, but they are now as common as a Signal chat. It is, if anything, conventional wisdom to protect your devices from the prying eyes (and fingers) of border agents before you enter the country, especially now that you can be denied entry for messages expressing criticism of the Trump administration.

Even so, we willingly sacrifice our privacy every day as we tap to pay at the train station turnstile or do one of the countless other things that require us to hand over our location and data to actors we neither know nor trust. So when Poitras lets me into her studio, after punching a code into a panel next to the metal door, the first thing I want to know is what she thinks of our relationship to privacy in 2025. Have we lost the fight—or even the desire—to keep our business to ourselves? Poitras doesn’t think so: “If I ask you for the keys to your house, you’re gonna say, ‘No thanks.’”

It’s a characteristic quip, at once quick-witted and hard-nosed. Poitras, I come to appreciate fully during the morning I spend with her, is both a disciplined political artist and an interlocutor that people feel at ease with. It’s why her subjects tell her things they have never told anyone else, which is especially true of the man at the center of her latest film, Cover-Up: the journalist Seymour Hersh.

Poitras originally conceived of making a documentary about Hersh in 2005, but it took her nearly two decades to convince him to sign on. Finally, in 2023, Hersh relented, allowing Poitras, her codirector Mark Obenhaus, and a team of archival producers into his inner sanctum: his home and office in Washington, DC, which is filled to the brim with files that record a counter-history of the United States.

Poitras says she’s been chasing Hersh all these years because she thinks his reporting can be used “as a lens through a history of American atrocities.” The first of those atrocities was the massacre at My Lai, when US soldiers killed over 500 Vietnamese civilians, many of them women and children. And the latest of the atrocities that Cover-Up tackles is the US-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has killed upwards of 70,000 people. Indeed, the film is quite intentional in its bookending of these events: They are important markers in the history of America that Hersh has been writing since 1969, when he was the first reporter to expose what had happened in My Lai—a story that lays bare how this country and its political leaders have fostered an “enormous culture of violence,” he says. The very point of his work, Hersh tells Poitras in Cover-Up, is that “you can’t just have a country who does that and looks the other way.”

(Mark Mahaney / Courtesy of Netflix)

My Lai hangs heavily over Cover-Up. The film might not have existed in the first place if not for the fear that the massacre would be forgotten: Before Poitras reached out, Obenhaus and Hersh were working together on a documentary about My Lai and its contemporary relevance. But they were struggling to find funding, so when Poitras asked again to profile Hersh, he introduced her to Obenhaus. The two filmmakers then decided to collaborate to tell the reporter’s story.