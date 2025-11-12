Books & the Arts / Man’s Best Friend Franz Kafka and his dog. Franz Kafka’s Best Friend Kafka’s late story about a philosopher dog, like most of his stories about animals, is really about our lost humanity.

Slavoj Žižek had me at the title of his 1992 book Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Lacan (But Were Afraid to Ask Hitchcock). The words were a siren call to those of us who fear that vast essential insight lies locked in texts with which we simply don’t play well. It’s not that I’m not interested in Lacan’s writings, but rather that pleasure, of some variety, is always at the wheel of how I read. Books need to contain, ideally, at least some combination of the things I enjoy: narrative, imagery, gossip, puns, the whisper of the vicarious. I can persist with prose that restricts or denies me these pleasures, and often do, in pursuit of other rewards. Yet there are times when I feel truly helpless with theoretical concepts that have been left ungrounded in tangible example or evocative metaphor. Even if I forgo pleasure and fight my way through such material, there’s scant uptake.

In such cases, I’m reliant instead on paraphrase or analogy—in the case of Žižek’s book, an introduction to Lacan­ian theory by way of The Birds and Vertigo. It’s a win-win-win: I’m refreshed in my fascination with films I’ve known for 50 years; I’m vitaminized with Lacanian epiphany; and I discover a nutty new friend in the provocateur Žižek, whose own thoughts are accessible to me only about half the time (elsewhere I may find myself hunting for an accessible paraphrase of Žižek). All my life, I’ve known that certain strains of inquiry—philosophy and political theory and psychoanalysis—had the potential to give names to my inchoate feelings and courage to my efforts to live honorably in the human herd. But how to unlock the treasure? For every thinker in whom I found readerly oxygen (Nietzsche is truly﻿ a gas), there were others (hello, Heidegger) whose abstractions were, for me, like meeting a concrete wall: impenetrable at any speed.

So, over the years, I’ve become something of a connoisseur of books like Žižek’s, or others like David Rothenberg’s The Possibility of Reddish Green, which explores Ludwig Wittgenstein’s philosophy through works to which I already relate, such as Thomas Bernhard novels and Chris Marker films. These bring me as close as I’ll probably ever get. I can hear Wittgensteinians screaming at me now that their boy is wonderful to read; to them I say simply, “For you.” In a life where, at 60, I haven’t tackled Nabokov’s Ada and still want to reread Christina Stead’s The Man Who Loved Children, I probably won’t be climbing over that wall.

This embarrassing disclosure of my reliance on paraphrase reminds me that Pierre Bayard recommends it as a positive intellectual program in his book How to Talk About Books You Haven’t Read. At least I think he does; Bayard’s book, alas and ironically, is itself one I haven’t read. (I think he’d forgive me.) When I’m in the right mood, I can ponder Freud with genuine pleasure; Marx, not so much, though I have persevered. Yet it is forever the case that I’ve familiarized myself with both Freud and Marx more through inference and interpretation, through Adam Phillips and Mari Ruti and David Graeber and T.J. Clark, than directly. Perhaps this is natural: English literature begins with Chaucer appropriating The Oresteia. It’s all paraphrase anyway.

When it comes to Kafka, Deborah Eisenberg observed earlier this year in The New York Review of Books, “there seem to be a lot of people who approach (or avoid) Kafka’s fiction in anticipation of something somber, cryptic, too abstruse to enjoy.” This is “unfortunate,” she continues, “because the fiction is mesmerizing, unendingly rewarding, and often wildly funny.” In this case, unlike with Wittgenstein, I endorse this advocacy for the original. Ever since I discovered Kafka as a teenage prose-­omnivore who mistakenly thought The Trial was a dystopian thriller (or maybe I wasn’t mistaken?), I have read him, mimicked him, and assigned him in classrooms. To Eisenberg’s perfect adjective—“mesmerizing”—I would add that Kafka is also surprisingly, extensively earthy. His work, though often top-heavy with paradox and conceptual brio, is rooted in the squishy, itchy, sleepy, flirty, flighty feelings in the body, and never more so than when he is writing about animals. And he is often writing about animals. We all know the cockroach, but there is also the ape, the mouse, the mole, the leopards, and “Investigations of a Dog.”

Loving Kafka, one would think, is enough: no need for paraphrase, merely dive in. But for me, Kafka is the paradigmatic example of a writer we read, even devour, and return to with joy, yet still hunger to see interpreted by others. And luckily (for me, anyway), Kafka is one of the most interpreted, annotated, and biographed writers, or possibly even humans, who ever came down the pike.

Aaron Schuster’s How to Research Like a Dog: Kafka’s New Science, a book squarely in the charismatic-paraphrase tradition of Žižek, is a lengthy investigation of Kafka’s dog story. A terrifically erudite and accessible ramble through Kafka, Lacan, Freud, and Beckett, among others, the book may also persuade you, as it did me, that “Investigations of a Dog”—which was written near the end of Kafka’s life, just as he was abandoning The Castle, and is a somewhat sidelined text (Walter Benjamin admitted that it baffled him)—is as rewarding an object of devotion as anything Kafka ever wrote. Beyond all this, Schuster’s book, along with Kafka’s story, may deepen one’s fascination with and delight in dogs themselves—partly by helping us notice how much Kafka was also noticing dogs themselves, rather than merely the idea of them.

In Marlen Haushofer’s novel The Wall, a woman who has been removed from all human companionship muses on her central surviving relationship, with a dog named Lynx:

It was almost shaming that being with me made him so happy. I don’t think that grown animals living wild are happy or even content. Living with people must have awoken this capacity in the dog. I’d like to know why we have this narcotic effect on dogs…. Of course there was never anything special about me; Lynx was, like all dogs, simply addicted to people.

Philosophers, such as Thomas Nagel in his famous essay “What Is It Like to Be a Bat?” and Giorgio Agamben in The Open, have tended to fasten on the animal as an emblem of the unknowable—the proximate “other” whose ineluctable difference unnerves us, throwing us into an awareness of our existential condition. But the domesticated dog, as Haushofer reminds us, offers us another kind of conundrum: It is a creature entwined in human life to such a degree that it has become estranged from its own kind, even while remaining in touch, helplessly, with its past nature.

Unsurprisingly, these are the qualities that fascinated Kafka in his “Investigations”; his dog, like his characters in general, suffers a sense of cosmic displacement from some right manner of being. Kafka’s unnamed dog narrator studies his own kind, who present a panoply of accommodations to this alienated condition, while never managing any accommodation of his own.