James Schuyler's life in poetry. The Miracles of James Schuyler Nathan Kernan's biography of the New York School poet tracks the development of his serene and joyful work alongside the chaos of his life.

James Schuyler in New York City, 1988. (Michel Delsol / Getty Images)

This article appears in the July/August 2025 issue.

On the last day of February in 1954, James Schuyler looked out his window and wrote a poem. He was living with his friend Frank O’Hara, and from their tenement apartment on East 49th Street they had a view of the United Nations headquarters, constructed only a few years earlier. In his poem “February,” Schuyler alluded to the UN building in passing, but his gaze gravitated to more mundane details: “A chimney, breathing a little smoke”; “the boxy trucks roll[ing] up Second Avenue / into the sky”; “a woman who just came to her window / and stands there filling it / jogging her baby in her arms.” “I can’t get over / how it all works in together,” Schuyler marveled, astonished by the casual, random splendor of this scene. The last line of the poem, now also the title of Nathan Kernan’s engrossing new biography of Schuyler, was at once matter-of-fact and awestruck: “It’s a day like any other.”

“Merely to say, to see and say, things / as they are”: This was how Schuyler defined his aspiration as a poet. It sounds humble, but for Schuyler this commitment to empiricism entailed a whole philosophy of form. Schuyler was close with the painter Fairfield Porter, who shared his unflagging devotion to the quotidian. “The truest order is what you find already there, or that will be given if you don’t try for it,” Porter once wrote. “When you arrange, you fail.” Schuyler’s subjects, like Porter’s, were unspectacular—nature, the weather, the quiddities and comforts of domestic life—and his poems, like Porter’s paintings, elegant yet effortless. They home in on things like the way “level light plunges / among the layering boughs of a balsam fir / and enflames its trunk,” or how “air…billows like bedsheets / on a clothesline and the clouds / hang in a traffic jam.” Reading Schuyler, you get the sense of an attentive mind occupying an atmosphere of rare serenity. Little seems to disturb these cozy idylls; the closest we get to dramatic incident is when the poet chases a hornet out of his room or gets up to fix himself more toast.

Books in review A Day Like Any Other: The Life of James Schuyler Buy this book

Yet Schuyler, whose poems exuded such calm, lived an unusually troubled and tumultuous life. Prone to anxiety attacks, nervous breakdowns, morbid depressions, and manic episodes, he was in and out of psychiatric hospitals for decades. His recurrent mental illness—never definitely diagnosed—took an enormous toll on his friendships, his romantic relationships, his finances, and his literary career. Even so, he managed to produce three novels and numerous books of poetry, one of which, The Morning of the Poem, won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1981.

Kernan knew Schuyler personally toward the end of his life and has been researching this biography, off and on, for more than 30 years. Drawing from dozens of original interviews alongside reams of unpublished archival material, Kernan provides a wealth of detail about a figure who, while hardly unknown, has long retained an air of mystery. This is partly because Schuyler, his friends, and many of his critics have been understandably reticent about emphasizing his mental illness and the havoc it wrought on his own life and the lives around him, lest it overshadow or distract from the subtle power of his art. Unlike Robert Lowell, Anne Sexton, and other contemporaries with similar experiences of mental disorder, Schuyler rarely used his ordeals as literary material: He was a poet of the sitting room, not the sanatorium. “From trauma and mess and ‘breakdown,’” Kernan writes, Schuyler “looked away.” Many who loved him and his work have been inclined to do the same. And yet trauma, mess, and breakdown were, in large part, the story of his life.

James Schuyler was born in Chicago in 1923. His parents had divorced by the time he was 6, and he spent his adolescence in upstate New York, where he was raised by his mother and a despised, possibly abusive, stepfather. Schuyler was a shy and bookish child. He realized he was gay from an early age, but unsurprisingly for a suburban teenager in the 1940s, he remained in the closet. Under “Ambition” in a questionnaire for his high school yearbook, he wrote: “To go steady with two girls at once.” (His mother’s reaction, when he eventually came out to her, tellingly conflated his homosexuality with his literary interests: “Just because you like Oscar Wilde, it doesn’t mean you have to do all those things.”)

Schuyler registered for the draft in 1942, shortly before flunking out of Bethany College in West Virginia, and served as a sonar operator on board a naval destroyer, the USS Glennon. At the end of 1943, he went AWOL under somewhat mysterious circumstances: From what Kernan has been able to piece together, he accidentally missed curfew after a night of drinking and then floated around Manhattan, paralyzed by anxiety, for nearly a month. After he finally turned himself in, Schuyler was briefly incarcerated in a military prison on Hart Island before being given an undesirable discharge—not for his desertion per se but for his homosexuality, which he confessed during the obligatory psychiatric examinations that ensued. This ordeal exacerbated Schuyler’s natural tendency toward nervousness, which now manifested for the first time in involuntary tremors that would recur throughout his life in times of stress.

Soon after leaving the Navy, Schuyler returned to New York and, via the city’s blossoming gay scene, found his way into the social circle around the poet W.H. Auden. Schuyler was a close friend of Chester Kallman, Auden’s life partner—Auden nicknamed them “Dorabella and Fiordiligi,” after the capricious sisters in Mozart’s opera Così fan tutte—and was apparently the model for the character Emble, a shell-shocked former sailor, in Auden’s 1947 book-length poem The Age of Anxiety. Auden served as a kind of mentor to Schuyler, though as a young man Schuyler aspired to be a fiction writer rather than a poet: When Auden hired him to type up drafts of some of his works in progress, Schuyler remembered thinking, “Well, if this is poetry I’m never going to write any myself.”

Schuyler changed his mind about that in the early 1950s, after meeting a few new friends who would form the core of what we now call the New York School of poets: Frank O’Hara, John Ashbery, Kenneth Koch, and Barbara Guest. Schuyler would later reminisce about his first impressions of O’Hara, whom he met in 1951 at a party for the painter Larry Rivers: “His conversation was self-propelling and one idea, or anecdote, or bon mot was fuel to his own fire, inspiring him verbally to blaze ahead, that curious voice rising and falling, full of invisible italics.” Before long he moved in with O’Hara, who invited Schuyler to live with him after his former roommate, Hal Fondren, left at the end of the summer of 1952. Schuyler, in return, helped O’Hara assemble the manuscript for his first major book of poems, 1957’s Meditations in an Emergency.

Falling in with the New York School (Schuyler, like most of the writers to whom it’s been applied, never really cared for the term) marked a turning point in his life, the first time he felt “accepted by people of whose work I was absolutely certain.” He grew especially close to Ashbery, who said of Schuyler that “asking advice from him is only a step away from consulting oneself”; together they cowrote 1969’s A Nest of Ninnies, a wry comic novel written in alternating sentences. The New York School poets also palled around with painters like Rivers, Jane Freilicher, Grace Hartigan, and Nell Blaine, with whom they collaborated and by whom they were excited and inspired. “New York poets, except I suppose the color-­blind,” as Schuyler summed it up, “are affected most by the floods of paint in whose crashing surf we all scramble.”

In 1951, Schuyler began his career as a poet. He wrote his first published poem, “Salute,” shortly after meeting O’Hara and Ashbery. It’s a meditation on ambition and lost time, melancholy yet somehow hopeful: “Past is past, and if one / remembers what one meant / to do and never did, is / not to have thought to do / enough?”