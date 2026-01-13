The Strange Story of the Famed Anti-Fascist Lament “First They Came…”

In his celebrated mea culpa, the German pastor Martin Niemöller blamed his failure to speak out against the Nazis on indifference. Was that the whole reason?

In the dire months since Donald Trump’s return to power, you’ve no doubt read a version of the famous mea culpa “First They Came”—perhaps woven into the lines of an essay or op-ed, perhaps thumbed out on social media. Part warning, part exhortation, the short text (it’s often mistaken for a poem) comes to us as tragically earned wisdom from the rise of the Nazis, alas grimly relevant to the America of today. The variation considered the most authoritative (if not the most commonly cited) reads:

First they came for the Communists, and I did not speak

out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak

out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left who

could protest.

In the decades since these words were formulated, they’ve gradually eclipsed the man responsible for them, blocking his presence so thoroughly that they arrive on a page, in some instances, without so much as an attribution. But even on those occasions when Martin Niemöller does get his due, he tends to be credited only vaguely, as a German pastor who ran afoul of Hitler—his story shorn of its most arduous complexities.

Niemöller was indeed a German cleric, a man world-famous in his day as a defiant martyr for freedom of religion, imprisoned by the Führer for eight long years, until the very end of World War II. In the years after his release, Niemöller began offering piecemeal the lines of what would become his famed text, asserting them in remarks during sermons and speeches in the bombed-out ruins of the Third Reich. While the referents sometimes varied—some versions included people with disabilities or Jehovah’s Witnesses, while others omitted ﻿Communists—the theme remained constant.

And yet, if the text tolls the bitter cost of indifference and want of solidarity, it also doesn’t go far enough with regard to its author. For all its confessional eloquence, it is, in fact, an act of profound obfuscation: an attempt to confess guilt without really coming clean, to claim responsibility while obscuring what was a deep complicity.

Martin Niemöller had supported Hitler. Enthusiastically. Although he was hailed on the cover of Time as the “Martyr of 1940” and portrayed in a Hollywood film as having thundered at the Führer, “When you attack the Jews, you attack us all!,” the man himself was far from an anti-fascist freedom fighter. A proud World War I hero, he was also an imperialist, an ultranationalist, and an antisemite who only really objected to the aggressions of the Third Reich after the Nazis began intruding into the domain of the Protestant Church. Even then, his objections remained narrow. And while he did eventually undergo an extraordinary transformation into an indefatigable pacifist and devotee of Gandhi, that transformation came years after the war—a redemption wrenched from the contradictions of a very flawed protagonist.

The historian Benjamin Ziemann, one of the two recent biographers who have pierced through the hagiographic shimmer around Niemöller, regards his evolution with something close to a suspicion of hypocrisy, even duplicity. After marshaling troubling evidence of Niemöller’s longtime attitude toward Jews, Ziemann offers in his book Hitler’s Personal Prisoner that he would revise the iconic mea culpa as follows:

Then they came for me and detained me for eight long years—yet when I was finally liberated, my views on Communists and Jews had not substantially changed.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— because I “disliked” the Jews and denied the legitimacy of their faith.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I believed in the Nazi Volksgemeinschaft [racially pure, united folk-nation].

First they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out—because I resented the “Godless” Communists for their attacks on Christianity.

Niemöller’s other revisionist biographer, the historian Matthew Hockenos, takes a more forgiving approach. In Then They Came for Me, he calls Niemöller’s early views and actions repellent but commends his courage in later life to change his ﻿deeply held beliefs and act accordingly. “In this, Niemöller is to be admired,” Hockenos declares, “and his evolution celebrated.”

So what are we to make of him? And of the text whose words we quote in these desperate times?

For us, Niemöller’s story presents an abiding challenge. Seen in one light, his mea culpa is a compromised but still worthy text, its personal lesson urgent despite its misleading omissions. Seen in another, it’s an act of craven concealment hiding behind a show of rueful confession. But there is a third possibility as well: that the text that came to be known as “First They Came” is something difficult in an all too human way—a vital wisdom set within a moral failure. Its full meaning, its uneasy power, requires us to hold it in both lights together.

Long before Martin Niemöller became a renowned international figure—before life’s twists and turns would torque him from a fascist sympathizer into an ecumenical citizen of the world—he was, above all, a patriotic German and a nationalistic Lutheran.

Born in 1892 in Westphalia, in Prussia, he was the second-oldest son of a Lutheran pastor in an imperial Germany under the authoritarian Kaiser Wilhelm II. It was a grand Germany back then, a nation of Christian church and state, throne and altar. Obsessed with the Imperial Navy from an early age, by 1918 Niemöller was joyously commanding a U-boat—an especially dangerous posting—having won an Iron Cross First Class for the action he’d already seen. When the war ended with Germany’s defeat and the kaiser’s abdication, followed by the turmoil of the 1918–19 revolution that gave way to the Weimar Republic, the profoundly conservative Niemöller was appalled and resigned his commission.

After a brief try at farming, he decided to become a pastor like his father, a secure profession in Germany with state funding. But even during his theological studies in Münster, he did not fully retreat into the cloth, as he yearned for the return of Germany’s lost imperial glory, abhorred godless Bolshevism, and despised the newly born German republic, its democratic, secularized ways, and its war reparations. He led a unit of the Freikorps, the right-wing militia, to put down a workers’ uprising in the Ruhr region and joined various reactionary nationalist groups—including, Ziemann reports, the first fascist mass party in Germany, for which he had to affirm his purely Aryan racial descent.

In 1931, Niemöller arrived as the third pastor at St. Anne’s Church, a prestigious congregation in the wealthy Dahlem parish in suburban Berlin. He was 39, dynamic, and good-looking in a sharp-featured Prussian way, married and with a large family. Both of his fellow St. Anne’s pastors, Ziemann notes, had received the Iron Cross First Class as well. The congregation included many Nazis and their supporters.

Despite his extreme views, Niemöller never joined the Nazi Party (though his younger brother, Wilhelm, a pastor too and his future first biographer, was a member from 1923 to 1945, Ziemann reports). But he eagerly supported Hitler’s policies for national renewal and a promised re-Christianization of the nation. A month after Hitler was appointed chancellor in 1933, Niemöller cast his ballot for the National Socialists. From the pulpit that voting day, he essentially celebrated Germany’s reawakening.

Niemöller might have continued along this path, “Sieg heil!”–ing his way through the rise of the Third Reich, but only a month later, the events began that would land him in a concentration camp.

Under the leadership of Bishop Joachim Hossenfelder, a rising movement of German Christians, which he dubbed “Storm troopers for Christ,” threatened to Nazify the Protestant Church (two-thirds of Germans were Protestant), melding the swastika with the cross, urging that the Old Testament be dropped from the Bible, and denying Jesus’s Jewishness. To this program was added a call for the “Aryan paragraph”—a new article in German law that disqualified Jews from the civil service—to be applied to pastors and congregants who were converted Jews, thereby overruling the sacramental transformation of baptism.

For Niemöller, and for others, submitting to the Aryan paragraph in particular would be heresy, a violation of Martin Luther’s fundamental doctrine of two distinct and autonomous kingdoms: the state for earthly governance, the church for spiritual—both demanding fealty and obedience. It constituted an unacceptable interference in the church’s realm, notwithstanding German Protestantism’s history of being “anti-Judaic” (that is, theologically antisemitic). Jews were held responsible for killing Jesus and thus condemned to their unhappy fate. (Niemöller repeated this from the pulpit.) Nazis, for their part, liked to quote from Luther’s virulently antisemitic late-in-life tract On the Jews and Their Lies. Niemöller, however, defended the independent authority of his realm, where Jews could be transformed into Christians.

Wary friend: Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor and anti-Nazi dissident who occassionally worked alongside Niemoller. He was executed in the spring of 1945. (Archiv Gerstenberg / Ullstein Bild via Getty Images)

As the Kirchenkampf (church struggle) intensified, Niemöller held firmly to this dual—but to his mind, fully consonant—approach. While declaring his earthly trust in Hitler, he emerged as a rousing figure of the ecclesiastic opposition, allying with very disparate others such as the young Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the cultured son of a preeminent German psychiatrist, and the venerated Swiss leftist theologian Karl Barth. Both Bonhoeffer and Barth called for speaking out against the Nazis more forcefully; Bonhoeffer insisted that not only was the church obliged to succor all victims of Nazi persecution, converted or not, but, if necessary, to jam the spokes of the crushing wheel. He was clear-eyed about his sometime ally: “Fantasists and naïves such as Niemöller,” he wrote to a friend, “still think they are true National Socialists.”

He wasn’t wrong. In September 1933, Niemöller replied as follows to a parishioner’s request that he publicly condemn the Nazi persecution of all Jews, not just converts: “The Church does not preach to the state, interfering in its powers (exercised justly or unjustly), which also applies to the Jewish question.” He continued, “I also affirm the relative right of our people to firmly fend off the exaggerated and damaging influence of Jewry that has existed in my view.”

In January 1934, an exasperated Hitler called the disputing church faction leaders to the Reich Chancellery. It was Niemöller’s sole encounter with the Führer. He wore his Iron Cross. His conduct at the meeting subsequently became the stuff of popular myth, touted long afterward by Niemöller himself. Supposedly, he declared that neither Hitler nor any other earthly power could usurp the church’s God-given authority and responsibility for its separate domain. Ziemann and Hockenos both write that there is no evidence for this heroic defiance. Ziemann calls Niemöller’s account a “whitewash” of an encounter that in fact was disastrous from the start: Hermann Göring, who was present, produced the transcript of a phone tap that seemingly implicated Niemöller in conniving to use Germany’s president, Paul von Hindenburg, against Hitler on church issues. The stunned pastor struggled to protest, but from then on was snubbed.

“This time the U-boat commander has torpedoed himself,” an ally complained.

After this performance and in the wake of the wiretap, the Gestapo arrested Niemöller on numerous occasions and held him for questioning. He was required to periodically report to the authorities. The newly formed Nazified Reich Church repeatedly suspended him for defying its edicts.

Enduring echo: A woman carries a sign riffing on Niemoller’s celebrated text during a protest against Mahmoud Khalil’s detention. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

For the next several years, Niemöller danced a dangerous two-step, shifting boldly between his double loyalties.

In May 1934, he and the embattled opposition finally split away as the Confessing Church, proclaiming it the true Protestant Church of Germany. Its manifesto, as it were, was the Barmen Confession, written by Barth. The Nazi state was emphatically told that it had no jurisdiction in the realm of Jesus Christ. Yet that very summer, Niemöller was once again reaffirming his nationalist bona fides, writing and quickly publishing From U-Boat to Pulpit, a memoir of his submarine exploits and his struggles against the Weimar Republic. By the end of 1934, it had sold 60,000 copies. Hockenos observes that the author sent it to Joseph Goebbels with a note saying it was written in the “spirit of the Third Reich.” At the Dahlem church, remarks Ziemann, the pastor would receive the “Sieg heil!” salute from parishioners, and acknowledge it.

Still, Niemöller was now speaking out ever more forcefully on the church issue, drawing overflow crowds to his sermons—and gaining international press attention. Come 1936, having well realized that National Socialism was not re-Christianizing the country, he was openly mocking figures like Goebbels. The Gestapo was ever-present: Fellow Confessing Church pastors were routinely arrested, some sent to concentration camps.

Around this time, Niemöller also added his name to a brave—albeit strictly confidential—plea to Hitler (mostly drafted by others in the Confessing Church) that called out the Gestapo and the concentration camps and even antisemitism more broadly. It was ignored. On July 1, 1937, the Gestapo arrived yet again at the graceful brick Dahlem parsonage and detained him. This time, Niemöller would be held until 1945.

While his arrest provoked international outrage, his well-wishers and the press would have been disturbed if they’d witnessed his defense at a closed trail seven months later. There, Ziemann reports, after noting his war service and Freikorps doings, Niemöller claimed (falsely, says Ziemann) to have voted for the Nazis even back in the 1920s, as well as stated that Jews were “alien” to him and that he “disliked” them. He also cited his congratulations to Hitler in 1933 for withdrawing from the League of Nations.

Niemöller was cleared of all charges except one, whose time he’d already served. But Hitler had no intention of letting such a formidable antagonist get loose. At his order, his “personal prisoner” was immediately sent to Sachsenhausen, the main concentration camp for the Berlin region. He’d remain there until 1941, when he was transferred to Dachau, near Munich, until the end of the war.

The myth, the legend: A London artist spray-paints a statement adapted from Niemoller’s famous quote as part of a World Press Freedom Day installation. (Vuk Valcic / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Image)

Apattern now entrenched itself: the international veneration of Niemöller as a defiant hero, to be jolted by the exposure of ugly contradictions.

It needs emphasizing how lionized a symbol of Nazi resistance Niemöller had become. Just in the United States, for example, churches all over the country set their congregations praying for the “fighting pastor.” One Brooklyn clergyman restaged Niemöller’s arrest on his pulpit, then delivered his sermon from behind mock Sachsenhausen cell bars. The New York Times and Time magazine issued regular updates on his fate. Time, as noted, put him on its cover as the “Martyr of 1940.”

A lobby card for the 1940 film Pastor Hall. (LMPC via Getty Images)

That same year, the first movie inspired by Niemöller’s heroism, Pastor Hall, was released in England, adapted from a 1939 play by the German Jewish exile Ernst Toller. (Ironically, Toller had led the very short-lived Bavarian Soviet Republic during the German Revolution, which the Freikorps helped crush). Pastor Hall was brought to America by James Roosevelt, who got his mother, Eleanor, to read a foreword for the US release. The film shows Pastor Hall being brutally flogged in wretched concentration-camp conditions. This was pure invention: Niemöller was never physically abused or punished with forced labor in all his eight years of imprisonment. The Nazis didn’t want to enhance his martyr status.

The hosannas that year occurred despite the shocking news that had followed the invasion of Poland in 1939: From Sachsenhausen, Niemöller had petitioned the Nazi navy to serve again. His request was declined.

Still, his myth swelled. In 1944, Paramount Pictures made The Hitler Gang, a taut, noirish portrayal of the Nazis’ rise, using real names, told as if Hitler and his henchmen were gangsters. The film was directed by John Farrow (Mia’s father) and written principally by the Oscar-nominated team behind The Thin Man. It featured the one-on-one confrontation scene mentioned earlier, with Niemöller now upbraiding the foaming Hitler about the Jews, after having excoriated him: “Do you think we’re really so contemptible that we would surrender the sacred faith given to us by God and accept a political program in its place?” More invention.

Between these two films, a book appeared: I Was in Hell With Niemöller, by “Leo Stein,” who claimed to have shared a Sachsenhausen cell with the pastor and recorded his humane bravery and his regrets about Hitler. It’s still cited today; it was a fake, from cover to cover.

Niemöller was actually in solitary at Sachsenhausen, though he was allowed occasional brief, heavily monitored visits by his wife. In Dachau, he also received visits. He was housed there with three German Catholic priests in a separate facility for “special and honorable” prisoners, along with foreign inmates with whom he could mingle and share meals. On Christmas Eve 1944, he conducted a profoundly poignant service in a makeshift cell chapel for six fellow Protestants whose countries Germany was besieging or occupying. In the war’s chaotic final days—shortly after Bonhoeffer was stripped naked and gruesomely hanged at Flossenbürg camp for his connection to the plot to kill Hitler—Niemöller was rushed away with select others into northern Italy by SS troops, according to Ziemann to be either murdered or held as a bargaining chip. Hockenos argues for the latter. Niemöller was at last liberated on May 4, 1945, to international jubilation.

From hawk to dove: Martin Niemöller attends a vigil protesting the deployment of missiles near Dortmund, Germany in 1959. (Ullstein Bild via Getty Images)

Did the years of internment change him? In the immediate aftermath of his liberation, it was not entirely clear that they had.

At a press conference arranged by US occupation forces, the celebrated symbol of Nazi resistance defended his newly revealed attempt to volunteer for military service from Sachsenhausen: “If there is a war, a German doesn’t ask, is it just or unjust, but he feels bound to join the ranks.” He declared—not as a critique—that the German people weren’t suited for democracy, longed rather for authority. He did not say he opposed Hitler’s political programs, averring that as a cleric he hadn’t been “interested” in politics. The New York Times grimly assessed that, though admirable in certain ways, the fighting pastor was a “singularly ineffectual figure in a country and a world crying out for justice.” An appalled Eleanor Roosevelt, Hockenos notes, wrote in her newspaper column that Niemöller’s remarks were “almost like a speech from Mr. Hitler.”

But then, another turn: Hitler’s “personal prisoner” was “stunned,” he told an Allied interrogator, after learning from American newspapers what had “really happened” with the slaughter of Jews. That October, at an Evangelical Church conference in devastated Stuttgart (in Germany, evangelical just means Protestant), Niemöller helped formulate the Stuttgart Declaration of Guilt. German Protestants, he sermonized, were guiltier than the Nazis for not having spoken out. “We are responsible,” the Stuttgart Declaration confessed, “for millions and millions of people being murdered, slaughtered, destroyed, thrown into hardship and chased out to foreign lands, poor human beings, brothers and sisters in all countries of Europe.” Even so, Ziemann notes, there was no specific mention here of Jews.

A few weeks later came the moment that Hockenos credits for instigating the extraordinary evolution that Niemöller would undergo.

It was at Dachau, where he stopped to show his wife his old cell. There was a plaque commemorating the many thousands who perished at the camp (despite its not being a dedicated extermination facility)—starting back in 1933. The two visitors were shaken to the core. As Niemöller would go on to repeat to audiences, 1933 was four years before he was compelled to silence and ignorance by imprisonment. Four years when he should have spoken out.

Niemöller didn’t resume his pastoral duties at the Dahlem parish. Instead, he toured the country, expressing guilt for not speaking out. Such expressions of guilt were not well received by his countrymen. Especially when he pressed the matter further, calling on Germans now to collectively take responsibility for the Holocaust, declaring in a May 1946 sermon, according to Hockenos: “Six million Jews, an entire people, were cold-bloodedly murdered in our midst and in our name…. We have to accept the burden of that legacy.” It was during this time that Niemöller’s famous credo began to emerge in bits and pieces.

All the while, more Niemöller contradictions. He railed about the treatment of the German people by the occupation forces. He fiercely opposed denazification as far too blunt and punitive an instrument, insisting it would only further victimize suffering Germans. “There is a new antisemitism in Germany,” he contended in a statement quoted by Ziemann. “It is caused by the Americans letting Jews carry out the denazification.” There were other such ugly outbursts.

Even so, America was clamoring—over the objections of some prominent figures—for him to visit. In late 1946, despite vehement disapproval from Eleanor Roosevelt, leading rabbi Stephen Wise, and others, Niemöller and his wife arrived for an American tour—the first prominent German civilians to be granted US visas after the war. For five months, Niemöller barnstormed the country, addressing overflow audiences in English. In New York, he met Reinhold Niebuhr; in Hollywood, John Farrow, the director of The Hitler Gang, and Bing Crosby, whose priestly turn in Going My Way he admired. He was often on the radio. He recited “First They Came” only once, at his lone appearance before a German-speaking audience. His overriding concern was to lobby for American aid to his shattered, starving homeland. His tour was a great success personally, as well as financially for Germany.

Back in the misery of his homeland—where he found himself denied victim status by the German Association of the Victims of the Nazi Regime, in large part for his statements following his 1937 arrest—Niemöller became the first president of the newly formed Evangelical Church of Hesse and Nassau, which included Frankfurt. There, he fought ferociously against denazification. At the same time, as the chairman of the Evangelical Church’s foreign office, he began to travel widely, then more widely, trying to reestablish to the world the religious legitimacy of the German Protestant Church after the horrors of Nazism.

Roadshow: Martin Niemöller delivering an address at the First Presbyterian Church in Seattle in 1946, during his postwar speaking tour of the United States. (Bettmann)

For this writer, Niemöller’s globe-spanning travels were a major factor in his evolution. From here on, the compass of the last four decades of his long life would swing by degrees in an increasingly radical—one might even say miraculous—direction. Perhaps the committed nationalist was finally changed by his contact with the wide, multi-faith, multifaceted world (an exposure that built on his ecumenical fellowship behind the barbed wire of Dachau, which Hockenos sees as a deeply affecting experience). Or perhaps, once the gears of self-reflection and regret began to turn, especially after his visit to Dachau, he did what few people do: He let them turn and keep turning, pushing him ever harder in the direction of justice.

Bitterly opposed to the 1949 partition of Germany, Niemöller visited churches in the Communist GDR, and then even Orthodox ones in Russia, for which he drew harsh criticism not just in West Germany but in the US, and which led to his ousting from the church foreign office in 1965. Still, he continued. He traveled throughout Asia and Africa, coming to regard the Global South as true Christianity’s future. He became a copresident of the World Council of Churches from 1961 to 1968, resigning midway as president of the Hesse and Nassau church and eventually turning away from institutional Christianity. He attempted, he said, to act in imitation of Christ in the world—declaring in 1975, “Like my Lord and Savior Jesus I stand by those who have been abandoned by everyone—including the communists—the outcasts, the wretched, the famishing, and the starving.” (He even said at one point that pastors could be Communists.)

He became celebrated as a global “ambassador of God,” one who openly intruded now into the realm of the state, an Iron Cross hero turned high-profile pacifist (after a harrowing 1954 conversation about the hydrogen bomb with the Nobel Prize–winning nuclear chemist Otto Hahn) and Gandhi admirer—a vocal exponent of social justice, anti-nationalism, anti-colonialism, and anti-racism and an opponent of apartheid. He shared a stage with Martin Luther King Jr., met with and praised Ho Chi Minh during the Vietnam War. He became a prominent fixture of the international anti-nuclear movement and accepted the Lenin Peace Prize. A constant critic of West Germany and its rearmament, he backed the country’s youthful upheaval of 1968.

“Aged 90, I am now a revolutionary,” he told Stern magazine in 1982, two years before his death. “If I live to be a hundred, maybe I’ll be an anarchist.”

While Hockenos salutes the extraordinary transformation of this German ultra-conservative, with his “repellent” early views, into someone with the courage to change deeply held beliefs, Ziemann is not so forgiving. He traces unsettling continuities, with particularly acute sensitivity to Niemöller’s behavior regarding Jews. In all his globe-trotting, for instance, the ambassador of God somehow never set foot in Israel. Ziemann indicts Niemöller for remarks such as saying in 1963 that he couldn’t hold it against Arabs if they felt “threatened and under attack” by the Jewish state. Or, in 1967, privately expressing that if he were an Arab, he’d be “antisemitic” about an “alien people founding a state on his soil.”

One might agree with the gist of Niemöller’s remarks (though Ziemann doesn’t), but given his history, there remains a lingering odor of antisemitism.

How, then, do we weigh the case of Martin Niemöller? Certainly he remains… “complicated.” Contradictions unresolved. For all the bravery he showed and the good he promoted, for all the ways he evolved, he remains flawed. A challenge.

And yet this challenge is instructive.

When the current age of cruelty finally comes to an end, some of its enablers will no doubt proclaim their regrets. Perhaps they’ll lament that they didn’t understand the full import of Trump’s actions. Or that they failed to resist because they didn’t see themselves reflected in MAGA’s victims. Or were afraid they’d be next. But whatever their explanations, we would do well to remember Niemöller’s example and attend not only to their words but to what’s left unsaid and unacknowledged. To what, we should ask, are they actually confessing? For what are they apologizing? And, most crucial of all, what will they then do about it?

Nor should we stop there. Martin Niemöller’s story also demands something of us—we who nod righteously as we read his mea culpa, satisfied in the knowledge that we are not silent, that we understand. As we now know, Niemöller’s story is a warning not merely about indifference but about the sneaky, self-deluding power of complicity. It is a reminder to question the real strength of our empathy, and to resist the lure of complacency. Most of all, perhaps, it is a prod, a spur to do the explicit thing the German pastor mentions only figuratively when he laments his failure to “speak out.” We must act.