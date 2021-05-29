In the grip of a nor’easter,

you come bearing grief,

have in pieces not come

in peace. You arrive bladed

with certainty. You slam shut

the car door and smolder

before the locked cabin, rough

trip up the Hudson as you distracted

yourself with a list of flowers awaiting

deft penmanship to groom them

tight and blow them clean.

News of your brother’s death

intercepted your drive to this

residency, fellowship

among the crude Madonnas

of empty mailboxes draped in robes

of days-old ice. You have not written

about the passing of family

before, their antagonistic absences.

Intrusive their teething

tombstones in the brain. Pill

after pill to sleep, to create,

to erase, you swallow and scratch

into a notepad what the frozen earth

refuses: bougainvillea, lilac, burning

bush. Another close kin added

to the Bible’s kept obituaries.

You hated your brother’s left

eye, unruly wanderer settling

away from you and observing

a world you could not sense. Glossy ivy

in all its tenure, the tender fingers

of buckeye. The white page

frozen before you like rime. You

dig and discover what you already knew:

decaying kin, meandering roots

catching his beautiful ankles. You

were looking for a way out through

beauty but beauty only goes

where needed. On the pad you write: enough

what you’ve had, how much

more of you there is, how

much of you will be left when you’re gone.