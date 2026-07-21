Culture / Books & the Arts / What’s So Scary About the Frankfurt School? In The Cultural Marxism Conspiracy, A.J.A. Woods looks at how the Frankfurt scholars became the latest bogeymen for the contemporary right. What’s So Scary About the Frankfurt School? In “The Cultural Marxism Conspiracy,” A.J.A. Woods looks at how the Frankfurt scholars became the latest bogeymen for the contemporary right.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (right) is interviewed by Jordan Peterson at the annual conference of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship in London, February 18, 2025. (Ben Whitley / PA Images via Getty Images)

About 90 minutes before commencing a day of terror in which 77 people would be killed, the Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik e-mailed a lengthy manifesto to 1,003 of his fellow “Western Europe patriot[s].” Across his meandering, heavily plagiarized screed, Breivik focused on a single bête noire: “Cultural Marxism.” This terrible ideology, Breivik explained, has “conquered” Europe, turning it into a “multiculturalist bastion.” The “lineage is clear”—all of Europe’s ills can be traced back to the Institute for Social Research, better known as the Frankfurt School. Today, civilization’s “most vital question,” Breivik argued, is “how Western Europeans [can] combat Political Correctness and retake their society from the Cultural Marxists.” His solution was to bring a semiautomatic rifle to a youth summer camp and slaughter everyone in sight.

Breivik’s incoherent manifesto is a clear product of madness. But the crux of his argument is disturbingly familiar on the contemporary American right. Breivik draws extensively from US sources, nearly all of which argue that America’s problems stem from the plague of Cultural Marxism. His manifesto lifts directly from the right-wing Free Congress Foundation, which for decades has lumped together Cultural Marxism and other distasteful creeds like “political correctness,” “deconstruction,” and “multiculturalism.”

Breivik never quite manages to define Cultural Marxism, but he isn’t alone in his slippery terminology. Last fall, Newsmax aired a television special on “Cultural Marxists’ aim to gain ultimate power” (they want to “to destroy God, traditional values, and the nuclear family,” the director explained); two years earlier, Ted Cruz published his Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America; before that, the Heritage Foundation presented its paper “How Cultural Marxism Threatens the United States—and How Americans Can Fight It.” In 2017, Donald Trump Jr. even handed his father a memo—penned by a National Security Council staffer—which warned that a Cultural Marxist “counter-state” was undermining the presidency. Nearly all of these texts begin with a glancing reference to the Frankfurt School, then blur Cultural Marxism with various other right-wing grievances. Sometimes “Cultural Marxism” means the redistribution of privilege—“Marxist” economics as applied to the social sphere—while other times it refers to the authoritarian enforcement of unwelcome precepts like “diversity.” Sometimes the term is simply a metonym for everything wrong with modern life. As the right-wing historian James Lindsay explained in 2022, “If you want to understand why everything is crazy, why there’s always a double standard, why everything seems so unfair,” there’s a simple explanation: “It’s because we live in Herbert Marcuse’s world.”

For those of us who struggled through the translated German prose of Theodor Adorno and Max Horkheimer as undergrads, and found little relief in Marcuse’s deceptively fun-sounding Eros and Civilization, the right’s fanatical obsession with a sect of 20th-century European theorists may come as a surprise. Adorno can be difficult to follow across a single slaloming sentence; is it really possible that his writings are responsible for the shape of American life today?

The intellectual historian A.J.A. Woods has set out to examine the unlikely villainization of the Frankfurt School in The Cultural Marxism Conspiracy: Why the Right Blames the Frankfurt School for the Decline of the West. “Why,” Woods wants to know, does the right’s “narrative of cultural degeneration focus so much on a collective of German Marxists?” In search of answers, they have produced an absorbing intellectual history of the left-turned-right zealots who birthed a conspiracy from their willful misreadings and exaggerations.

Woods makes a strong case that the “conspiracy” originated not with Hitlerian rhetoric condemning “Cultural Bolshevism,” but rather amid an internecine political battle on the 1960s left. It then remained attached to a prominent left-wing crank as he shifted further and further right, and gradually escaped confinement in the 1980s and ’90s. Through a right-wing-inflected game of telephone, small-time grievances and sloppy analyses snowballed over time into a totalizing account of leftist domination. Call it the lab-leak theory of Cultural Marxism.

Woods’s story begins with the cantankerous leader of a local New York chapter of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS): a man named Lyn Marcus. In the mid-1960s, Marcus was in his mid-40s, a veteran of the Trotskyite left who had refashioned himself as a “pseudo-Lenin” among his fresh-faced disciples. He led a popular course on Marxist economics at the Free School of New York, and he was an outspoken critic of Marcuse and his Frankfurt School colleagues. Marcus’s skepticism was not unique: Many hard-liners found the theorists’ distinctions between workers and revolutionaries counterproductive, and few would forgive Adorno after he called the police on his own students during a protest. Meanwhile, Marcuse had energized countless young people with his “Great Refusal,” which some on the New Left saw as simpatico with turning on, tuning in, and dropping out. For someone like Marcus, who hoped to stoke the fires of revolution, this was an exceptionally dangerous idea.

In the spring of 1968, as protests roiled the Columbia University campus, Marcus complained that Marcuse-reading moderates were diluting the radical potential of the occupation. By the fall of that year, his criticisms grew sharper. New York’s political left was then split over Mayor John Lindsay’s contentious initiative to introduce community control over public schools. What had begun as a well-intentioned, Ford Foundation–backed effort to grant predominantly Black families in Ocean Hill and Brownsville greater power over their children’s education derailed after school-district leader Rhody McCoy fired some 19 white, predominantly Jewish teachers. In response, Albert Shanker, the dogmatic leader of the United Federation of Teachers, called for a series of destabilizing strikes. Caught in a struggle between labor and integration activists, the Columbia SDS backed the mayor and the families of Ocean Hill–Brownsville. Meanwhile, Marcus and his New York SDS Labor Committee stood with the striking UFT; Marcus accused his opponents of “falling into the trap carefully laid by the government in supporting the sabotage of the Ford Foundation.” Soon enough, he was expelled from the SDS.

Now unshackled from the organization, Marcus grew increasingly radical. His course at the Free School turned into a cult, and his National Caucus of Labor Committees (NCLC) began to embrace political violence. His followers toted nunchucks and baseball bats; they launched something called “Operation Mop-Up,” which entailed countless attacks on rival left-wing groups. In time, Marcus shed his nom de guerre and returned to his birth name: Lyndon LaRouche Jr. By then, he had grown even more obsessed with Adorno and the formerly OSS-linked Marcuse: The theorists, he believed, were tied to a “CIA zombie brainwash” program.

Abidingly in need of cash, in the 1970s LaRouche’s NCLC began to cavort with the far right, soliciting donations even from the neo-Nazi Liberty Lobby. Woods recounts how LaRouche gradually came to “glorify Western civilization—especially German culture,” all while clinging to his original intra-left grievances. Today, Woods suggests, we face a strange historical accident: LaRouche’s far-left disdain for Marcuse survived his right-wing turn, metastasized into an all-encompassing conspiracy theory, and then found a warm audience among conservatives well primed to dislike the thinkers of the Frankfurt School.