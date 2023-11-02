Culture / Once Upon a Time in Artforum Once Upon a Time in “Artforum” Artists and critics are polarized—and under great pressure from both sides of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

David Velasco on April 18, 2018, in Milan, Italy. (Pietro D'Aprano / Getty Images for Fondazione Prada)

I wasn’t asked to sign the open letter with some 8000 signatures (but anonymous in authorship) published on Artforum’s website on October 19, denouncing Israel’s brutal attack on Gaza and calling for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian aid to Gaza. If I had been, I’d have refused. Not out of disagreement with the views expressed, but on account of a glaring omission: no mention of Hamas or the murders and kidnappings for which it had been responsible on October 7.

Presumably, all that was meant to be covered under the abstract and anodyne statement, “We, the undersigned, reject violence against all civilians, regardless of their identity,” but many readers would see in this silence a tacit admission that certain victims are more mournable than others, and that those who are Jewish come only as an afterthought. I assume that’s not what the great majority of the signatories had in mind. The letter shows every sign of having been composed in haste. And I suspect that in many cases it was signed in haste too—with a feeling that the situation was urgent, desperate, and that something, anything had to be voiced aloud in response.

The demand to take sides has been a rising drumbeat. A week before Artforum published the open letter, for instance, the Artnet journalist Katya Kazakina had published a denunciation of art institutions that had not spoken up for Israel: “Why are the Jews being slaughtered and the art world turns a blind eye—and goes on shopping at Frieze London as if nothing happened? Where is the solidarity? Where is the empathy? Where is the moral compass?” But just as the letter in Artforum had passed over Israeli victims in silence, Kazakina had not a word to say about the destruction being rained down on the inhabitants of Gaza, nor about the sufferings they’d endured during more than a decade and a half of Israeli blockade.

The day after the open letter posted, Artforum published a brief and measured response to it, signed by the gallerists Dominique Lévy, Brett Gorvy, and Amalia Dayan. Then another letter was circulated, also gathering thousands of signatures (among them those of Lévy, Gorvy, and Dayan) denouncing the actions of Hamas without mentioning Israel’s disproportionate and pitiless response, though likewise with a bland expression of sympathy for “innocent civilians—both Israeli and Palestinian.”

Today, our politics are more polarized than they’ve been for generations. The art world is no different. Everyone is on the alert for the presence of an enemy. Few remember that we produce enemies by treating people as such. The situation is summed up by the art dealer Alberto Mughrabi, as quoted by Kazakina: “We are seeing who is with us and who is not.”

Kazakina’s suggestion was that museums fear losing the patronage of wealthy Muslim donors from the Middle East if they openly support Israel. But precious few museums can expect such support in any case. More plausibly, an article by Daniel Boguslaw and Natasha Lennard in The Intercept cites a pressure campaign by American Jewish collectors to tamp down artists’ expressions of support for Palestine. But the subhead to that article made a claim not substantiated in the article itself: “The editor who published the letter in Artforum was fired after the wealthy art patron Martin Eisenberg’s behind-the-scenes push.”

Yes, Artforum’s editor was fired on October 26, a week after the magazine published the open letter denouncing Israel, which the editor, David Velasco had also signed. (Here I need to say that I have been a contributor to Artforum for more than 30 years, and a part-time editor for it since 1999, and that Velasco was the best editor the magazine has had in that time.)

My work as a freelancer doesn’t give me much access to the inner workings of the magazine—it’s been years since I’ve even set foot in its office. But staff members speaking anonymously have assured me that Velasco was fired not for his views but for declining to take responsibility for circumventing the magazine’s established editorial process to post what should have been a news item as if it represented the views of Artforum as a whole. But to the world at large, Velasco is now a martyr to free speech, and widespread calls to boycott the magazine put its future at risk.