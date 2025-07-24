Books & the Arts / The Argentine Grandmothers Who Resisted the Junta Haley Cohen Gilliland’s A Flower Traveled in My Blood looks at the efforts of a human rights group to find the children and grandchildren who were disappeared by a dictatorship.

Matilde “Sacha” Artes, of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, 1985. (Ricardo Ceppi / Getty Images)

Guillermo Pérez Roisinblit, né Rodolfo, was born in the basement of the Navy School of Mechanics, or Escuela Superior de Mecánica de la Armada (ESMA), in Buenos Aires in 1978. Today, the former naval compound is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with a museum dedicated to the estimated 30,000 victims of the dictatorship that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983. At the time, however, it was one of the country’s most notorious death camps.

Books in review A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children Buy this book

Roisinblit’s mother, Patricia, was an obstetrician, and his father, José, owned and operated a toy store. Both had previously been involved with the Montoneros, a left-wing guerrilla group that opposed and sometimes violently resisted Argentina’s military junta. Both were abducted—Patricia from their Palermo home and José from his shop in the Buenos Aires suburb of Martinez. And both ultimately vanished without a trace. The couple’s daughter, Mariana, who was 15 months old when she witnessed her pregnant mother’s kidnapping, was left to live with José’s family, while the newborn Rosinblit was adopted by one of his parents’ captors, an Air Force officer named Guillermo Gómez, and spent the first 21 years of his life unaware of his true identity or the circumstances of his birth.

During that time, Patricia’s mother, Rosa, searched for him ceaselessly, first on her own and then as a member of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, an offshoot of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo. Both groups publicly defied the junta by demanding to be told the whereabouts of their missing sons and daughters—children whom the regime had disappeared. Since the dictatorship’s fall, the Grandmothers have focused on locating the hundreds of people born in captivity and reuniting them with their families.

Roisinblit is one of the 140 stolen grandchildren recovered to date, the most recent of whom was identified earlier this month. He’s also one of the central characters in Haley Cohen Gilliland’s A Flower Traveled in My Blood, an enthralling history of a human rights movement whose mission remains as urgent as ever. Through Roisinblit’s journey of self-discovery, as well as the travails of the Grandmothers who aided him and countless others, Gilliland interrogates what it means to pursue—and ultimately find—justice for the victims of these crimes against humanity.

The Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo were both forged in tragedy by historical forces that extended well beyond their country’s borders. In 1976, after two years of chaotic rule rife with inflation and political violence, a group of military officers led by Gen. Jorge Rafael Videla seized control of the Argentine government from Juan Perón’s second wife and successor, Isabel. Together, the officers implemented what came to be known as the Proceso de Reorganización Nacional, or National Reorganization Process—a plan whose generic name belied a lethal project to dismantle trade unions and neutralize the left more broadly.

Years of state-sponsored terrorism followed, with the police and military pursuing many of the same tactics as the infamous paramilitary group, the Argentine Anticommunist Alliance, or Triple A, that had operated during Isabel’s government. Together, they routinely tortured and disappeared political opponents real and imagined—first to clandestine detention centers like ESMA, and later aboard “death flights” over the Rio de la Plata or the Atlantic Ocean. But the dictatorship’s crimes extended well beyond extrajudicial killings: Police and military officers also frequently claimed their victims’ babies as the spoils of war.

Ironically, although the junta had outlawed political protest, it ignored at first the handful of middle-aged women who had begun marching in Plaza de Mayo, opposite the presidential palace, in April 1977. With each passing week, however, the ranks of the women grew, and after writing and sending several letters to Videla that went unanswered, they came to call themselves the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo.

That November, the Mothers captured the state’s attention, if not the world’s. Donning white handkerchiefs on their heads, they pushed their way past Argentine and US security to interrupt a wreath-laying ceremony being held in Plaza San Martin as part of a diplomatic visit by President Jimmy Carter’s secretary of state, Cyrus Vance. Several of the Mothers handed him dossiers on the disappeared; Vance accepted them reluctantly.

As the crowd dispersed, a faction of Mothers led by María Isabel Chorobik de Mariani (“Chicha”) and Alicia Zubanabar de la Cuadra (“Licha”) gathered at one end of the plaza. They shared a singular agony: Not only were their children and their children’s partners missing, but several of them had been pregnant at the time of their abduction. Together, these women formed their own group, Las Abuelas Argentinas con Nietitos Desaparecidos (the Argentine Grandmothers With Disappeared Little Grandchildren), which eventually became the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

Unbeknownst to both organizations, Argentina was just one outpost of Operation Condor, which the Latin American historian Greg Grandin has described as “an international death squad consortium.” From 1975 to 1978, US-backed intelligence operatives in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay (and later Brazil, Ecuador, and Peru) hunted political dissidents and refugees living abroad as part of a ruthless campaign to extinguish not just communism but any semblance of social democracy in South America. To achieve these ends, right-wing dictatorships engaged in cross-border kidnappings and mass executions, among other atrocities. In Argentina, these included appropriating the newborn children of those the state had captured and killed in secret.