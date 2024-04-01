1.

He ui. He nīnau.

E ui aku ana au iā ʻoe:

Aia i hea ka wai o Lahaina?

Where high bent forests in fog?

Where cloud cover? Where rain?

Where full stream flow freed?

Aia i hea ka wai o Lahaina?

Not in the dry kahawai where

the waters should run to flow

over all the roads that were

blocked and detoured to Pō.

Aia i hea ka wai o Lahaina?

Not above where dark clouds

should be black with wai, and

emptying to white until white

means empty, waiting to be filled.

Aia i hea ka wai o Lahaina?

Some remains in the thin veins of Kanahā,

Kahoma, Hālona, and Kāuaʻula.

Barely in the warm breath of Kilihau, Pōhakea, or ʻImihau, in the dry wheezes of

Hulialopali, Waiuli, or Wehelaunu.

Some in nā ua Kilihau me Kapāʻūpili if they come.

No longer in Mokuhinia.

No longer a lei for Mokuʻula.

Drought is an old war.

2.

Aia i hea ka wai o Lahaina?

Wind rufflesthe surface of the ocean

the tide is lowthe bare reef exposed

in the distancehow sharp

the peaks of the western mountains

as Lele and Laha ʻāina became Lā hainā.

They planned our thirst for centuries.

3.

Eō e nā kupa o Lahaina:

we uē with you,

aloha with you.

Kaumaha claws inside us

for the dead forced to bury themselves,

for the missing, for the swaths of black

and benzene that bled into the wai,

for everyone bleeding ash.

We uē for generations.

And look you, our Lahaina ʻohana: still here

Watch us light propane stoves and cook

venison on hibachi, clean and share fish

from our lawaiʻa, kalo from our mahiʻai,

everything sweet and green from māla,

from kumulāʻau still standing elsewhere,

thousands of scoops of rice—

watch us feed each other.

Watch us make our own supply routes

from flatbed trucks, jet skis, and boats

for cots, diva cups, tents, tarps, gas cans,

headlamps, walkie talkies, blankets,

diapers, and generators

and bottles and jugs and barrels of wai

Watch our medics practice consent.

Slow and mahalo. Watch our constellation

of Venmo’s and GoFundMe’s shine.

Watch every kupuna, every keiki

treasured, every ʻohana taken in long after

the expired hotel and airbnb vouchers.

Watch us protect the water.

Watch us make our own puʻuhonua.

Watch us teach them how.

4.

Aia i hea ka wai o Lahaina?

as we pule, uē, and rage, pule, uē, and rage,

wai flows and weaves memory and dream–

our wai maka feed the soil

and sing the rains of Maui awake.

We are not cornered animals.

We will grieve.

We will grieve.

We will grieve.

And piʻi ka huhū.

And we will still be gentle with each other.

The Maʻaʻa breeze is steady.

We will teach them how again and again.

We can’t say enough to speak back

the nahele

of Kula,

the noe,

the ao hiwahiwa,

the puna

to gently

draw

wai

down

these

grassyslopes.

We can’t speak back.

the loʻi kalo,

the ʻulu,

the ʻuala,

the kumulāʻau,

the lives,

lands,

and

waters

lost.

But we can keep asking:

Aia i hea ka wai o Lahaina?

Aia i hea ka wai o Kula?

Aia i hea ka wai o Maui?

Aia i hea ka wai o ka pae ʻāina o Hawaiʻi?

We can tell our keiki

we protect each other

and all we aloha, tell them

we stayed so we can

bring the water back.

We can billow steam

until it rises so thick

its malu, its kilihune, cools and cleans

all of this

ʻāina aloha—

until the wai,

until the wai,

until the wai.

And hū ke ola.

5.

Lahaina, he ʻāina momona.

Lahaina, he ʻāina i aloha nui ʻia.

E ola Lahaina. E ola i ka wai.





(This poem originally appeared in You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World.)