Poems / A Portrait of the Artist as I Hate You

This article appears in the March 2024 issue.

Honey, what was it—my original stinking sin?

When, thick-tongued and fangless, I hungered to be seen

from all angles, how could you take those pipe dreams

to mean Psycho, shower scene?

Was I too tender for you? You left me slow and lowly.

Fall off the bone. Forked up wholly holey

to my febrile fibers. What other grub daydreams

of filling up your belly?

Come REM, come starry comas sopped in sepia,

how come you keep on slipping past my sleepier

defenses, the walk-on cameo of my dreams?

Cast me. I’d play it creepier.

If I were you? Sin would sun, blisters unblue

to blusters, everything indrawn bloom into

blank sheets. Untouched. If you (in your dreams’ dreams)

were me, you’d hate you too

and gratefully, hate to be granted a way with words,

away-with-murder words, a wave dragged shorewards

dredging the unconscious, a wasting away of dreams

to silt, salt, sea-sharp shards,

who’s crying over that? So what if life’s long

and lullabying as a Ramones song

—that remains to be unseen, rewound in dreams

where this time I’m strong, strong

as the black box the crash coughs up to keep

one record of the wreckage stashed, coffin-deep,

for the rest of our days. Deep as those charmed dreams

where all I do is sleep.