Books & the Arts / What’s Ailing Prestige TV? In Netflix’s big budget series 3 Body Problem, the flaws of this era of streaming is laid bare.

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Liam Cunningham as Wade in 3 Body Problem. (Courtesy of Netflix)

In the fifth episode of 3 Body Problem, the awkwardly titled Netflix adaptation of Liu Cixin’s best-selling sci-fi novel, a strange act of violence takes place. The United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, in conjunction with a shadowy intelligence agency, deploys advanced nanofiber technology, created by idealistic scientist Auggie Salazar (Eiza González), to ambush a secret organization’s rogue ship. They use the nanofibers to create lengthy, all-but-invisible piano wire that essentially juliennes the ship, slicing it and everybody on board in half, all to acquire a small hard drive of data.

The set piece aspires to be a disturbing visual feat—men, women, and children horrifyingly disposed of by sinister government forces in the name of the greater good—but its intended effect never quite lands: Rather than inspire horror, it seemed more mundane. The people on the ship, with the sole exception of the organization’s elderly leader, Mike Evans (Jonathan Pryce), are entirely anonymous, robbing their deaths of dramatic potency beyond the images of people running for their lives. The episode’s director, Minkie Spiro, said that she tried to create much of the destruction using practical effects, but the heavy reliance on post-production visual effects lends a chintzy, unreal quality to the sequence. Watching someone collapse into a pool of their blood and flesh should plainly be upsetting, but in 3 Body Problem, the added solemnity and contrived dramatic tension make it feel weightless.

However, much like the series as a whole, the idea behind the sequence isn’t without merit: Is scientific progress valuable even though it’s used to spread mass death? Auggie’s nanofiber technology was intended for life-saving purposes, but it becomes a weapon in wartime. Series showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo do their best to emphasize various similar questions underpinning their interpretation of Liu’s work, which broadly chronicles humanity’s fight against an alien race fleeing its planet to conquer Earth. What do we owe to a world that we might never live to see? Who decides our future and how to preserve it? Do we deserve to be destroyed?

I have not read Liu’s novels, nor seen the Chinese adaptation of The Three-Body Problem, but it’s my understanding that his work creates a faithful, and critical, facsimile of Chinese bureaucratic and political structures in which realpolitik trumps sentimental notions of morality. In the context of fighting off an alien invasion, Liu’s vision of politics, then, can seem defined by an emphasis on cold, scrupulous strategies that ultimately view individual human beings as expendable in the struggle for planetary survival. By Liu’s own admission, his Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, of which The Three-Body Problem is the first in the series, is more concerned with speculative concepts than with emotional legibility, reducing the characters to types and focusing on story above all else. (“I did not begin writing for love of literature,” he told The New Yorker. “I did so for love of science.”)

It might have been interesting to see an American adaptation of Liu’s work that embraced a calculating tone and privileged imagination over character, possibly with actors who adopt a Bressonian approach that eschews interiority. Unfortunately, the Netflix version of the book, to my eyes, combines a hardheaded, bird’s-eye view of humanity with a saccharine approach to individuals. Adapting a book steeped in Chinese culture for Anglo-American audiences inevitably means molding elements of the source material to different norms, and 3 Body Problem takes many liberties in this regard, and yet it still embraces the worst impulses of contemporary storytelling. This strange amalgamation of source material and prestige TV plotting ensures that the show’s inherently high stakes—the fate of the world—are undercut by its execution, one defined by narrative half measures and visual shortcuts. One wonders what’s the point of spending $20 million per episode if you’re short-selling the intellect and intrigue of your source material.

The shadow of Mao’s Cultural Revolution weighs heavily over Liu’s novel and by extension, though to a lesser degree, the Netflix series. When the Cultural Revolution broke out, Liu’s father lost his job and was sent to work in a coal mine; Liu, then all of 4 years old, was sent to live with his grandparents for years. Both the novel and the Netflix series open with the death of a physics professor during a struggle session, a violent public spectacle organized by the Red Guards in which “class enemies” were publicly humiliated and attacked to instill mass ideological reform. The professor is killed for refusing to denounce Einstein’s theory of relativity, which was considered “bourgeois science” and counterrevolutionary at the time.

It’s this lynching, cheered on by a rabid crowd, that instills nihilism in the professor’s daughter, Ye Wenjie, played by Zine Tseng. Branded as a traitor and forced to work in a logging camp, Ye is introduced to man-made environmental destruction before being imprisoned for having contraband literature—Rachel Carson’s anti-pesticide conservationist treatise Silent Spring. Eventually, government officials transfer her to a remote mountain site, where they utilize her scientific aptitude—she was an astrophysicist before being sent to the camp—for a secret project revealed to be the search for extraterrestrial life. When Ye amplifies the hub’s weak radio signal by bouncing it off the sun, she receives a message from an alien life-form bearing a warning: “If you respond, we will come. Your world will be conquered. Do not answer.” She disregards the threat and replies, with a palpable resentment toward the rest of her species: “Come. We cannot save ourselves. I will help you conquer this world.”

At the very least, the scenes in mid-1960s China provide a convincing enough portrait of the oppression that would drive someone to turn against the human race. (Zine’s defiant scowl does a lot of heavy lifting.) Still, 3 Body Problem is too comfortable allowing these scenes to have a retrospective effect. On their own, they’re only intermittently effective. While the struggle-session sequence has a visceral quality that overwhelms the deficiencies in writing and direction, Ye’s later experiences in the camp and prison are barely sketched out, despite the historical context. The obvious, universal takeaway is that people are capable of monstrous cruelty, and yet the specificity of the Cultural Revolution as a radicalizing origin gets lost as the series evolves. Rather than a consequential historical event, it becomes, like so many things in 3 Body Problem, nothing more than window dressing. A once-compelling hook gets lost in the shuffle as soon as the series expands beyond its immediate need.

As 3 Body Problem shifts to contemporary London, it becomes an ensemble portrait. A group of Oxford PhD candidates gather for the funeral of their professor, Ye’s daughter, after she abruptly commits suicide—one of many scientists who have mysteriously taken their own lives for unknown reasons. The “Oxford Five,” inspired by and expanded from various characters littered throughout Liu’s series, are sketchily introduced and characterized. Ironically and unintentionally, the cast falls in line with Liu’s vision of his characters as types first and individuals second. Their stilted performances and the series’ contrived writing reduce them to broad categories like the lovelorn nice guy and the crude comic relief. Yet some transcend their archetypes and become memorable by plot necessity (or the sheer accretion of time), like Jin Cheng (Jess Hong) and Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo), both of whom play crucial roles in the global effort to protect Earth, albeit the latter only at the very end of the season. Others, like Will Downing (Alex Sharp) or Jack Rooney (John Bradley), struggle to move beyond their tragic functions (dying of cancer and being murdered by an alien, respectively).

Some of the issues that plague 3 Body Problem are symptomatic of streaming television in general. Eight episodes, of varying lengths, that are studiously on task with larger narrative demands hardly offer enough time to generate investment in a complex story that spans geography and time; thus, many moments feel either rushed or needlessly labored over. It’s difficult to build suspense when the characters, and their general function in the story, feel permanently vague, especially when they’re played by actors who are unable to pick up the slack. Watching 3 Body Problem can sometimes feel like an illustration of how contemporary serialized storytelling has become grievously inert.