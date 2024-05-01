Activism / The Police Take City College Scores of people were arrested at the City University of New York on Wednesday—a scene “very reminiscent of the 1968 police crackdowns” at Columbia University, said one protester.

City College Gates at 139th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in the early hours of May 1. (Photo: Nicolas Niarchos)

At around 12:45 am on Wednesday, two white police buses rolled away from the City College of New York (CUNY) campus, in Hamilton Heights. For a second, there was a flash of a young man’s face, then a head wrapped in a keffiyeh. The passengers were students who had been arrested in the late hours at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment that had been occupying a plaza on campus to protest the war in Gaza.

A crowd of protesters gathered at the intersection of 139th Street and Amsterdam Avenue began to cheer at the bus. “Students, students make us proud!,” they chanted. “Hold your ground, hold your ground!”

“They were kettling us and picking people off from the group to arrest them violently. I saw people being thrown to the ground and, eventually I was stuck with a small group of people linking arms in front of the gate,” Jarrett Moran, an adjunct professor of English at CUNY, told me. “The cops dispersed us and entered the campus to arrest the students at the encampment.”

Police arrested some 173 people, and protesters saw officers with tasers come onto campus and tackle unarmed students. Videos posted on social media showed students who had been pepper-sprayed and police with bundles of zip ties attached to their belts chasing students. According to a press release by the student group CUNY 4 Palestine, police broke an undergraduate’s ankle and smashed the teeth of two protesters.

The next morning, Mayor Eric Adams told a press conference that some 300 people had been arrested at Columbia University and at City College.

Roscoe, one of the protesters who had been further inside a police cordon, told me that he had seen six police buses outside City College, and scores of students being arrested. (Most of the protesters I spoke to said they did not want to be identified by name because of concerns of reprisals.) “What is happening here tonight is very reminiscent of the 1968 police crackdowns,” he said, recalling when police reacted violently to anti–Vietnam War protests on Columbia University’s campus 56 years ago to the day. “A lot of the cops might have come up from Columbia.”