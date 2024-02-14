Politics / Merrick Garland Must Go In his timidity and determination to be “apolitical,” the attorney general has failed to do the very thing he was appointed to do—pursue justice and accountability.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

As we wait to see if the Supreme Court will grant Donald Trump another delay in his criminal trial for obstruction of Congress, it is important to remember that Trump may succeed in pushing off proceedings until he can be reelected because of the slow-moving failure of a prosecutor who is otherwise known as Merrick Garland. As we digest the likely Supreme Court ruling that Trump is eligible to stay on the ballot in Colorado and other states—despite the 14th Amendment’s prohibition against insurrectionists holding office—it’s important to remember that Garland never charged Trump with “sedition” or “treason” or any offense that would have made the court’s protection of Trump a little harder to square with the Constitution.

And as we are buffeted by another round of “but her e-mails”–style articles about President Joe Biden’s age by the corporate media, it’s important to remember that Robert Hur, the prosecutor who turned an oversight investigation into a “gotcha” interview about dates and the president’s dead son, was appointed by Garland—and that Hur’s report, which took potshots at a man the DOJ decided not to charge, because he committed no crime, was signed off on by Garland, and released to the public at his discretion.

Merrick Garland is not the worst attorney general in recent memory, because Bill Barr exists, and because people forget that Trump literally appointed a man who sat on the board of a company that patented toilet bowls for people with large penises, Matthew Whitaker, as acting attorney general for a little while. But Garland has been the biggest failure when it comes to doing what he was appointed to do. Garland was supposed to restore the zealous pursuit of justice and apolitical prosecutorial decision making to the Department of Justice. Instead, Garland has been more concerned with institutional ass-covering than stopping the bad guys. It’s probably too late for Biden to fire him now, but should Biden somehow win a second-term despite all Garland has done to help his opponents, he must not be allowed to return to his cabinet position. It would be better for everybody if Garland announced his intention to retire after his term, just as soon as he can be bothered to crawl out from under his desk long enough for people to ask him to account for his decisions.

There are three principle problems with Garland as AG that I hope even people who defend his individual decisions can now recognize as obvious. First: He has a judicial temperament, not a prosecutorial one. He acts like a judge, not an advocate for the people or the issues, as lawyers do. When he was appointed, his supporters touted him as the US Attorney who brought Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, to justice. But by the time Biden named him as AG, he wasn’t that guy anymore. Instead, he was the guy who spent 13 years as judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. And so we have an AG who always seems afraid of being “overturned” by a higher court. We can see this in his approach to Texas’s “Operation Lone Star,” where instead of desperately trying to stop Texas Governor Greg Abbott from breaking the law and hurting people, Garland cautiously avoids a showdown at the Supreme Court over whether murder-barriers are constitutional. We see this in the post-Dobbs abortion environment, where Garland meekly accepts that states can criminalize women and pregnant people seeking healthcare and control over their own bodies, instead of making each red state fight for every single inch they take away in lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit.

The second problem is that Garland is an institutionalist, more committed to the reputation of the DOJ (and to his own reputation) than the pursuit of justice itself. Garland acts like the DOJ and “justice” are the same thing, when they’re clearly not. He’s simply unwilling to get his hands, or the DOJ’s hands, dirty, even when justice requires it. We see that in his general approach to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which was to go after the idiots and white supremacists who carried out the attack instead of the Republicans in political office who organized the attack and tried to overthrow the government. And we see it in his over-reliance on appointing “special prosecutors” to do his job for him. Garland is so desperate to keep the DOJ above the political fray that having an “R” next to your name might as well be a cloak of invisibility.

And that leads to Garland’s last and most critical flaw: He’s so desperate to appear “apolitical” that he makes disgustingly political decisions every time it looks like Fox News might become angry with him. We saw this most acutely with the Hunter Biden “investigation.” Republicans have conducted a years-long harassment campaign against Hunter, a private citizen who has never held a government position, to take a pound of political flesh out of his dad. Instead of putting an end to it, as he should have, Garland allowed the investigation to continue, so it didn’t look like he was playing favorites with his boss’s son. But Garland didn’t even have the decency to “both sides” the problem and start an investigation into Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump—two presidential family members who did in fact hold government positions– over their possible violations of the Hatch Act. Why? Because that would also look “political.” Under Garland, Biden’s children can be investigated, so as not to appear political, but Trump’s children can’t be investigated, so as not to appear political. It is maddening.

All of Garland’s faults contributed to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur and Garland’s disastrous approach to the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents. Remember, we’re only investigating Biden’s documents because Trump absconded with classified documents, stored them in his bathroom, and wouldn’t give them back when asked. Garland initially pleaded with Trump to give the documents back, but finally authorized a raid into Mar-a-Lago to retrieve them.