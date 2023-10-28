Letters / Letters From the November 13/20, 2023, Issue The economics of freedom… Oppenheimer: red or pink?…

This article appears in the November 13/20, 2023 issue.

The Economics of Freedom

In his interview with Daniel Zamora Vargas and Anton Jäger for their new book, Welfare for Markets: A Global History of Basic Income, Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins suggests that Martin Luther King Jr. “moved away from the welfare state as a solution to Black unemployment” in the last years of his life [“Why These Leftists Oppose Free Money,” September 4/11].This is simply false.

For the bulk of the Black freedom movement during this period—King, Bayard Rustin, A. Philip Randolph, the National Welfare Rights Organization, the Black Panther Party, and so on—demands for full employment and a guaranteed annual income were tied together. Rustin and Randolph’s Freedom Budget called for both a federal jobs guarantee and a guaranteed income for those unable to work. This effort included King, who wrote the foreword for its summary edition and endorsed it in his 1967 book, Where Do We Go From Here? In the days after his assassination, Coretta Scott King told a rally in support of the striking sanitation workers of Memphis: “Every man deserves a right to a job or an income.” Similarly, fliers for the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign made it plain: “We, the Poor People of America, demand: Decent Jobs and Income!” As head of the Full Employment Action Council, Scott King continued the civil rights struggle to expand the welfare state in the 1970s, building on the struggle for the Freedom Budget and relying on the expertise of its lead author, economist Leon Keyserling.

Zamora Vargas’s claim that activists during this period “were less concerned with coalition building and mass politics” is also untrue. For example, Scott King’s organization brought together labor unions and community groups. Its organizing included a “Full Employment Action Week” in 1977, in which upwards of 1.5 million people, protesting in 300 cities, called for a federal jobs guarantee.

David Stein

Assistant Professor of History

University of California, Santa Barbara

los angeles

The writer is the author of Fearing Inflation, Inflating Fears: The Civil Rights Struggle for Full Employment and the Rise of the Carceral State, 1929–1986, forthcoming from University of North Carolina Press.

