Society / Black Twitter’s Homegoing A new Hulu docuseries about Black Twitter wants to be a tribute piece to Black millennial intellectual and creative output. But what it becomes is something else entirely.

Director Prentice Penny’s new docuseries, “Black Twitter: A People’s History,” debuted at SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Following the screening, Penny was joined on stage by showrunner Joie Jacoby and producer Jason Parham for a Q&A, moderated by Van Lathan.

(Disney / Andrew Walker via Getty Images)

What I remember from the night of the grand jury’s decision not to prosecute the police officer who murdered Mike Brown Jr.: The sound of Brown’s stepfather’s voice screaming “BURN THIS BITCH DOWN!” breaking through a rowdy, restless crowd in Ferguson, Missouri, as Brown’s mother oscillated between a muffled cry and a boundless wail. I was hundreds of miles away from the heat of bodies packed against one another, exchanging sweat and nervous energy. I don’t know if I was crying or if my body had simply exhaled from holding itself in for so many months.

August of this year marks a decade since Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer. That singular event feels formative in a way that’s difficult to overstate. The world feels bifurcated by a time before the murder of Mike Brown Jr. and life after his murder. I was in North Carolina and had just turned nineteen the day after Brown’s death, as news was beginning to trickle in slowly about what had happened. I resided primarily on Tumblr at the time, where screenshots of tweets from people who were on the ground in Ferguson became an essential part of online mobilization.

“We saw what was taking place in Ferguson, through Twitter,” said journalist Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins in Black Twitter: A People’s History, a three-part docuseries now streaming on Hulu. “Twitter was captioning life live. The news was not.”

Not unlike Jenkins and most other people who stayed tuned into what was really going on in this unassuming city in Missouri, I received my news not from corporate media but from social media sources like Twitter, now X. It became common to see tweets from people like journalist Wesley Lowery and organizer Johnetta Elzie reporting what was going on in Ferguson. “All I had was my Twitter and my Facebook,” Elzie said in archival New York Times footage featured in the docuseries. “I felt someone somewhere would really care about what I was saying.”

In Black Twitter, director Prentice Penny (showrunner of HBO’s Insecure) gathers a whos who of Black internet personalities to discuss the formation of the online community of Black users on then-Twitter. The docuseries is an adaptation expounding on the three-part oral history of the same name written by Wired’s Jason Parham and published in 2021.

“It’s the cookout. It’s the Soul Train line,” Parham says in the docuseries. “Black Twitter is us.”

In the docuseries, panelists talk about how the murder of Brown and the protests that followed are credited as what legitimized Black Twitter as a political force. “The Black Lives Matter movement is the defining civil rights movement of our time,” Parham says. “And it would’ve been impossible without Black Twitter.”

Despite this, discussion of Ferguson only takes up about five minutes of the docuseries’ nearly three hours runtime. The recollections that were shared didn’t transport me back to witnessing the uprisings and violent responses to the protesters through my phone screen. Instead, I felt drawn toward a possibly more horrific present-day reality. The years since the non-indictment of the cop who killed Mike Brown Jr. have brought us even more names of Black people who were murdered by the state while their murderers got off without being held accountable for their actions. In the ten years since Brown’s murder, police budgets also have continued to balloon.

It’s this reason why it became increasingly difficult, as the docuseries went on, for me to listen to earnest pontification about the “power” of Black Twitter. This thesis collapses against the weight of reality.

What Black Twitter unwittingly unveils, however, is how a handful of “thought leaders” and “change makers” became empowered through Twitter to be a “voice” for the collective and make it seem as if the system is acquiescing to the demands of the people. In reality, this “people’s history” conflates visibility with authority and confuses liberation with Black American people’s production of online cultural critiques and banter.