Activism / StudentNation / Students at the University of Florida Passed a Historic Pledge for a Green New Deal UF is the first and only public university whose student government has given a direct mandate for a Green New Deal. Here’s what happens next.

An event by the Green New Deal for UF Coalition on the University of Florida campus. (Green New Deal for UF Coalition)

On February 20, the student government of one of the largest universities in the United States unanimously passed a first-of-its-kind Green New Deal resolution, calling for sweeping on-campus decarbonization, complete divestment from the fossil fuel industry, and restorative justice for marginalized communities most affected by the climate crisis.

You might assume that this happened at one of the recognizably liberal-minded Ivy League schools in the Northeast, or perhaps within the climate-oriented University of California system. You would be wrong.

The resolution was passed at the University of Florida, one of the prime targets of Governor Ron DeSantis’s hostile takeover of higher education, where we successfully lobbied 100 elected student senators to call for a Green New Deal. In doing so, we made history. UF has become the first and only public university whose student government has given a direct mandate for a Green New Deal.

Our five-volume resolution outlines a comprehensive policy platform for climate sustainability at the university, which was drafted with input from students, faculty, and impacted communities with the goal of eventual adoption by UF.

Volume one demands the implementation of the Office of Sustainability’s updated Climate Action Plan 2.0, which would enact UF’s rapid transition to carbon neutrality through a wide array of measures that would decrease emissions and increase resource efficiency. Volume two directs UF administration to increase transparency surrounding its financial ties to the fossil fuel industry, which certainly exist yet are not disclosed publicly. Volume three calls for complete divestment from fossil fuel companies and other exploitative industries. Volume four demands the prohibition of UF faculty and research teams from accepting financial contributions from the fossil fuel industry to fund their research. And Volume five centers on including the voices of historically marginalized and Indigenous communities in executing climate mitigation measures to ensure a just transition.

In August of 2023, our freshmen year, the two of us met for breakfast in Gainesville. We had been inspired by the news that NYU would entirely divest from fossil fuels and were puzzled by the fact that similar organizing hadn’t begun in Florida, which is among the states most impacted by the climate crisis. Although UF was once a pioneer in climate advocacy, launching one of the first climate action plans in 2006, the new university administration led by former senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has failed to adopt the updated Climate Action Plan 2.0 drafted by our Office of Sustainability two years ago.

Some may doubt that this resolution could have a consequential role on climate policy, but the student government at UF is unique in the power it wields within the university itself and across the wider city of Gainesville. The UF Student Senate allocated $23 million in discretionary funding for the 2023–24 school year; a similar amount is expected next year. This budget gives the UF student government free rein to invest in sustainable retrofitting of campus facilities and services. In addition, the student body president (who also sponsored the resolution) has voting power on UF’s Board of Trustees and can give input over the university’s fiscal policy.

The student government’s decision was felt well outside of UF itself. In the days following the passage, the county of Alachua’s commission endorsed our effort by penning a letter that asked university administration to adopt key planks of the Green New Deal for UF. Students at other universities nationwide like the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, Florida State University, Florida Atlantic University, and more have responded by organizing GND campaigns on their own campuses.

This development is not just another notch for the growing climate movement to put under its belt; it also unambiguously bears out existing polling data regarding the Green New Deal’s overwhelming popularity with young people. For example, Data for Progress recently found that support for the Green New Deal among those 45 and younger stands at 69 percent.