The World's Ultimate Frisbee Community Is Revolting Against Its Leaders Over Gaza After the head of the international group overseeing Ultimate refused a Palestinian call to support a cease-fire, players across the globe fought back.

A screenshot from a 2014 Ultimate Palestine promotional video. (Sabat Films)

Last November, Ultimate Palestine, the local governing body and member of the World Flying Disc Federation—which governs flying disc sports such as Ultimate Frisbee, more commonly known as Ultimate—issued a plea to the flying disc community to “defend Palestinian human rights” and to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

“We ask the global flying disc community to affirm the humanity and dignity of the Palestinian people, take a clear position against this war, and condemn the 75 long years of Israeli occupation, apartheid and brutal oppression of our families and communities,” their open letter read. “We also encourage those who have previously argued that sports are apolitical to reexamine their positions and to draw on the philosophical framework of ‘Spirit of the Game’ to emphasize the role of justice and speaking truth to power in addressing circumstances of violence and inequity.”

Over two months later, the blood-soaked assault on the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli government remains ongoing. The number of Gazans killed has passed 27,000. But the WFDF has remained silent as one of its member federations begs for support. The most it has offered was a November 5 statement in which WFDF President Robert “Nob” Rauch wrote:

“We are devastated by the ongoing violence that has engulfed Palestine and Israel and by the resulting devastation in the region. At WFDF, we condemn violence, attacks and the loss of life in all its forms. We believe in the inherent value of every human life and hope for peace. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our disc communities in the region and their families.”

There have been no statements in support of a cease-fire. (The WFDF did not respond to repeated requests for comment).

“When we say that silence is complicity, it’s exactly that,” says Daniel Bannoura, cofounder of Ultimate Palestine. Or, as the D.C. Scandal, a Washington-area Ultimate team that backed the call for a cease-fire, said in a post issued after the WFDF statement, “‘Heartfelt thoughts’ are not enough.”

The WFDF’s stance raises questions about the role of international federations when it comes to conflict between member countries, and highlights how Western exceptionalism creates double standards when it comes to how sports bodies respond to human rights violations. Moreover, Ultimate is perhaps the only sport that has seen any sort of coordinated protest effort from other players. Members of the larger global Ultimate community have heeded Ultimate Palestine’s call for solidarity; the actions being taken in support of their fellow Ultimate players are unprecedented and set an example for the rest of the sports world to learn from.

The Palestine Flying Disc Association began in the mid-2010s as a group of eight friends meeting for practices in Beit Sahour, a Palestinian town east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. Bannoura had discovered the sport in college in the United States in 2008 and brought it back with him when he returned to Palestine. He founded Ultimate Palestine in 2015.

Now, Ultimate Palestine has developed into a thriving community with around 100 members across the West Bank and the Gaza Strip The group hosts weekly practices, clinics at local schools, and training for coaches. It also competes in international tournaments. In 2020, Ultimate Palestine was approved for membership in WFDF and recognized as an official athletic association by the Palestinian Olympic Committee.

But the war has stopped all of this progress in its tracks.

“The West Bank had been planning to do a lot of expansion but then that hasn’t happened because of the war,” says Bannoura. “Obviously, everything in the Gaza Strip came to a halt.”

On November 15, Muhammad Shakir Safi, one of Ultimate Palestine’s youth coaches in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli air strike. His body was discovered beneath the rubble of his house. Safi had received his coaching certificate in January 2020 alongside 20 other participants at a training in the Gaza Strip. For the next three years, he coached beach Ultimate practices for Gazan youth, as well as leading many camps and practices. He was described as “a kind and cheerful person despite all the hardship and hurt he experienced in the Gaza Strip.”

Many other players and coaches have lost family members, friends, and loved ones, Bannoura says. Despite this, the World Flying Disc Federation has continued to remain silent on the question of a cease-fire, and has refused to condemn Israel specifically or pledge its support for Ultimate Palestine.