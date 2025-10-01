Activism / How Microsoft Workers Helped Halt a Major Contract With the Israeli Military A grassroots campaign successfully pressured the tech monopoly to take an unprecedented step toward suspending its complicity in the Gaza genocide.

Protesters against the Gaza genocide march away from the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, last month after the company called police to disburse them. (David Ryder / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Something remarkable happened last week. Tech giant Microsoft announced that it is partially terminating the Israeli military’s access to proprietary technology that it was using to conduct mass surveillance and targeting of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. As The Guardian reports:

Microsoft told Israeli officials late last week that Unit 8200, the military’s elite spy agency, had violated the company’s terms of service by storing the vast trove of surveillance data in its Azure cloud platform, sources familiar with the situation said. The decision to cut off Unit 8200’s ability to use some of its technology results directly from an investigation published by The Guardian last month. It revealed how Azure was being used to store and process the trove of Palestinian communications in a mass surveillance programme…. In response to the investigation, Microsoft ordered an urgent external inquiry to review its relationship with Unit 8200. Its initial findings have now led the company to cancel the unit’s access to some of its cloud storage and AI services.

The phrase “vast trove of surveillance data” doesn’t properly communicate just how enormous and far-reaching this surveillance campaign is. The bombshell August investigation collaboratively produced and published by The Guardian, the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine, and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed that—with the dystopian aid of AI and Azure’s “near-limitless storage capacity”—Unit 8200 “had built an indiscriminate new system allowing its intelligence officers to collect, play back and analyse the content of cellular calls of an entire population.” By July of this year, “11,500 terabytes of Israeli military data—equivalent to approximately 200m hours of audio—was held in Microsoft’s Azure servers in the Netherlands.”

Brad Smith, president and vice chair of Microsoft, notified company employees of the decision over e-mail on September 25. “I want to let you know that Microsoft has ceased and disabled a set of services to a unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD),” Smith writes, going on to say:

We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians. We have applied this principle in every country around the world, and we have insisted on it repeatedly for more than two decades.… While our review is ongoing, we have found evidence that supports elements of The Guardian’s reporting. This evidence includes information relating to IMOD consumption of Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and the use of AI services. We therefore have informed IMOD of Microsoft’s decision to cease and disable specified IMOD subscriptions and their services, including their use of specific cloud storage and AI services and technologies.

While Microsoft’s reversal happened in remarkable fashion, it didn’t just happen, and this story is far from over.

To be sure, Microsoft would not have taken this step without the vital joint-investigative work of reporters at The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call. This is, in one respect, a story about how real, good journalism can still make a difference in our bloody “post-truth” hellscape.

But this is by no means the first time Microsoft’s technological and financial complicity in Israel’s crimes has been exposed—and this wave of reporting was far from the only force putting pressure on Microsoft executives to explain themselves and change course. As much as the self-righteous journalist in me wants to believe this is all about reporters holding powerful corporate and state entities accountable, the on-the-ground journalist in me who was in Redmond, Washington, last month reporting from Microsoft’s global headquarters knows it wasn’t.

I went to Redmond because, in my opinion, the biggest labor story in the United States is happening there: a tech-worker-led revolt from within Microsoft, one of the most powerful corporations in the world, under the banner of the “No Azure for Apartheid” (NOAA) campaign. Highly specialized, well-paid workers in the heart of Big Tech, in the most corporate, nerdy, non-union, Northface-wearing-ass environment you can imagine, have been repeatedly putting their jobs, safety, and even their immigration status on the line to answer Gaza’s call and use their position as tech workers to try to stop a genocide. They delivered petitions with thousands of employee signatures imploring Microsoft leadership to stop providing tech for and making money off Israel’s war crimes. They disrupted Microsoft’s 50-year anniversary celebration in April and CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote speech at the company’s annual developer conference in May. They’ve defied company policy, speaking out about Microsoft’s complicity on company listservs.

When those actions didn’t yield a productive response from management, they escalated and set up a “liberated zone” encampment on the East Campus Plaza of Microsoft’s global headquarters, very much inspired by the student encampment movement that exploded on campuses the previous year. Then they conducted a sit-in in Microsoft president Brad Smith’s executive office. In other words, workers of conscience have erected a disciplined grassroots campaign to pressure Microsoft “to divest and put an end to [its] role in the economy of genocide and apartheid.”

Throughout the year, NOAA has consistently reminded Microsoft’s executive team that this issue won’t simply go away. In direct and occasionally disruptive fashion, Microsoft workers have insisted that their company should not be producing tech to aid a state in carrying out a genocide. In its “Microsoft Company Complicity Profile,” NOAA charges that