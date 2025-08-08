Activism / Editorial / August 8, 2025

It’s Our Turn to Build a New System of Care

We have the chance to shape the future by building a system of care that leaves no one behind. 

Ai-jen Poo for The Nation
Ai-jen Poo speaks as Care advocates light 8,000 candles for 80 million Americans who rely on Medicaid during a 60-hour vigil on July 23, 2025 in Washington, D.C.(Photo by Brian Stukes / Getty Images for Caring Across Generations)

It’s been 60 years since President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the  Medicaid and Medicare Act into law, and those programs have built a safety net of care for American families. Sixty years since advocates, organizers, and families came together and refused to let our country abandon adults as they aged into poverty and low-income workers as they struggled to afford healthcare. But in the wake of the largest cut to Medicaid in history, this is no ordinary anniversary.

Today, nearly 80 million people rely on Medicaid for care. From covering 40 percent of all childbirths to nearly 70 percent of home care for older and disabled people, Medicaid is more than a line item. It has represented a promise that no matter the ups and downs of life, our ability to care for one another, from generation to generation, will be protected.

The $1 trillion in cuts included in the massive budget bill signed into law in July, however, put care for 17 million people at risk. The caregivers, the direct care workers, the disabled and chronically ill, and the families juggling it all will bear the brunt of the pain. This big, ugly bill tells us that our care, and our lives, are disposable.

The promise of Medicaid is being shattered﻿. But in the wake of this devastation, the dream of something better is coming into view. We have the chance to shape the future by building a system of care that leaves no one behind. From healthcare to paid family and medical leave, from affordable, quality childcare to aging and disability care—a new system of care that reflects the true realities and pressures on our families is long overdue.

Even before these cuts, these programs were insufficient, underfunded, and inaccessible to far too many. Millions of us were already struggling to access the care we need and deserve. Family caregivers, sandwiched between raising a young child and supporting aging parents, are buckling under the weight of the financial and emotional cost. Care workers are taking second and third jobs, because they can’t afford to support their own families on the poverty wages they earn. More than 700,000 eligible families are stuck on waiting lists for home care, and rural nursing homes are shuttering, without the workforce necessary to meet the demand.

With our existing care system on the brink and care for millions hanging in the balance, the question of what comes next is up to us to answer. Now is the time to build toward a future where no one is left to navigate illness, disability, aging, or parenthood alone. A future where families have the time and support they need to care for one another without sacrificing income or stability. A future where care workers are supported and recognized as essential, with good wages, strong protections, and dignity on the job. In this future, care is not expendable; it is prioritized as the foundation of a thriving society.

Current Issue

Cover of July/August 2025 Issue
July/August 2025 Issue

But this future doesn’t come to us—we build it, together.

Just as generations before us fought for a guarantee of healthcare and economic security, delivering us Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, and the Americans With Disabilities Act, now it’s our turn. These programs didn’t just happen; they were built by people who dared to demand more and organized to make it real. We must follow their lead and fight for more than just saving the bare minimum.

In late July, Caring Across Generations and our partners hosted hundreds of families on the National Mall for 60 hours, holding a vigil to mark the 60 years since Medicaid was created. We came together in our shared fear about what it means to lose Medicaid. We raised our voices to let our elected representatives know that we will not let their cruelty go unanswered. And we let our rage spark our commitment to ensure that the next 60 years of care are not like this.

We deserve policies that let us thrive. To get there, we have to keep coming together—not only in moments of crisis, but in our everyday lives. Each of us must commit to showing up and organizing others to demand change.

Only we can plant the seeds for what comes next: a future of care worth fighting for.

Take a stand against Trump and support The Nation!

In this moment of crisis, we need a unified, progressive opposition to Donald Trump. 

We’re starting to see one take shape in the streets and at ballot boxes across the country: from New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s campaign focused on affordability, to communities protecting their neighbors from ICE, to the senators opposing arms shipments to Israel. 

The Democratic Party has an urgent choice to make: Will it embrace a politics that is principled and popular, or will it continue to insist on losing elections with the out-of-touch elites and consultants that got us here? 

At The Nation, we know which side we’re on. Every day, we make the case for a more democratic and equal world by championing progressive leaders, lifting up movements fighting for justice, and exposing the oligarchs and corporations profiting at the expense of us all. Our independent journalism informs and empowers progressives across the country and helps bring this politics to new readers ready to join the fight.

We need your help to continue this work. Will you donate to support The Nation’s independent journalism? Every contribution goes to our award-winning reporting, analysis, and commentary. 

Thank you for helping us take on Trump and build the just society we know is possible. 

Sincerely, 

Bhaskar Sunkara 
President, The Nation

Ai-jen Poo

Ai-jen Poo is the executive director of Caring Across Generations and the president of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the leading nonprofit organization working to bring domestic workers dignity and fairness.

The Nation

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life, from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.

More from The Nation

University faculty and students protest the detention and deportation of students under the Trump administration with a march and rally on April 17, 2025, in New York City.

If We Want to Save Public Health, We Need to Get Out of Our Bubble If We Want to Save Public Health, We Need to Get Out of Our Bubble

The struggle to save public health and biomedical research in the US must be seen as part of a global battle against antidemocratic forces.

Gregg Gonsalves

Student workers and their supporters at Occidental College as they launch a union campaign to join SEIU Local 721 in 2024.

Under Trump, Student Labor Organizers Face New Challenges Under Trump, Student Labor Organizers Face New Challenges

Anticipating a rollback of recent NLRB precedent, some unions have withdrawn petitions for recognition, looking for other paths to continue their work.

StudentNation / Lucy Tobier

Countering Authoritarian Takeover With the Labor Movement

Countering Authoritarian Takeover With the Labor Movement Countering Authoritarian Takeover With the Labor Movement

Alex Han of "In These Times" and Tarso Luís Ramos speak about the vital role of worker organizing in an age of growing authoritarianism.

Q&A / Laura Flanders

A group of resistance fighters at Lemvig Church. One of them has a Madsen machine gun over his shoulder.

The Danes Resisted Fascism, and So Can We The Danes Resisted Fascism, and So Can We

Danish resistance didn’t arrive all at once during World War II. But taken as a whole, the Danes’ actions are a testament to what’s possible when we work together to fight fascism...

Sarah Sophie Flicker

A sign in Alabama, 2018.

This Far-Right Movement Is Hijacking Local Churches This Far-Right Movement Is Hijacking Local Churches

Local faith leaders are fighting back, refusing to let the Bible and the church be hijacked by extremists.

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Noam Sandweiss-Back

Rideshare drivers on strike near O'Hare International Airport

In Chicago, a Coalition of Unions, Community Organizers, and Drivers Have Forced Uber to Come to the Table In Chicago, a Coalition of Unions, Community Organizers, and Drivers Have Forced Uber to Come to the Table

As the tech industry moves increasingly into alignment with the far right, the issue of worker power has never been more important. The Chicago campaign offers some key lessons.

Will Tanzman and Lori Simmons