Activism / The Right Is Lying About Left-Wing Violence The Trump administration is using an imagined enemy—“antifa”—to justify turning ICE into an ultra-violent, unaccountable army invading US cities.

A protester in an inflatable frog costume puts a hex on ICE officer at a detention facility in Portland, Oregon, on October 6, 2025.

(Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / AFP via Getty Images)

Portlanders deploying inflatable animal costumes, a brass band, mass ukulele renditions of “This Land Is Your Land,” naked bike rides, and other tactics in their ICE protests are undermining the Trump administration’s lurid claims that Portland, Oregon, is a “war-torn” city under siege by a violent left. It’s hard to portray someone dancing in an inflatable frog or chicken costume as a terrorist.

This, of course, hasn’t stopped the Trump administration from officially designating “antifa” a domestic terrorist organization. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem even claimed to have arrested in Portland “one of the girlfriends of one of the founders of Antifa,” which has never been a real organization, just a nickname for antifascists. Girlfriend of founder of imaginary group is, well, a very Kristi Noem category. But the right has been claiming the left is violent even longer than it’s been hallucinating about antifa. And because these claims are often used to justify crackdowns and suppression of First Amendment rights, they’re worth unpacking, especially as we head into the huge #NoKings demonstrations on Saturday.

An authoritarian regime is nothing without an enemy to justify its brutality. An imaginary one will do, or the the regime can portray an already-marginalized minority as a malevolent threat. Under Trump, immigrants and the left and anyone standing up against ICE have been portrayed that way. Authoritarians routinely hype the peril we’re in if the enemy is not quashed, and of course that quashing customarily and conveniently requires a suspension of laws, a violation of rights, a seizure of power, or all of the above. Right now, it’s being used to justify turning ICE into an ultra-violent, unaccountable army invading US cities.

Some pundits and scholars are getting on board with the idea that there’s a surge in left-wing violence, which, of course, raises the question of what the left is, what counts as violence, whether whole political affiliations are responsible for the acts of individuals, and why the massive increase in right-wing violence over the past decade has been so normalized. A recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on “left-wing terrorism” begins:

In recent years, the United States has seen an increase in the number of left-wing terrorism attacks and plots, although such violence has risen from very low levels and remains much lower than historical levels of violence carried out by right-wing and jihadist attackers. So far, 2025 marks the first time in more than 30 years that left-wing terrorist attacks outnumber those from the violent far right.

You have to scroll way down in the report to find that the increase in left-wing terror attacks amounts to five incidents in 2025, some of them questionably from the left. Five.

“The sudden decline in right-wing terrorism is both more striking and harder to explain,” says this report, but I think it’s easy to explain: For the far right, the Trump administration is both their victory and their proxy when it comes to terrorizing and attacking their enemies. For example, the Trump administration secured the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and Republican state governments are now persecuting abortion providers, and women across the red states have largely lost access to reproductive care. The Trump administration is the far right and is committing thousands upon thousands of acts of terrorism against immigrants (and people who look like immigrants), taking rights away from trans youth, and promoting white supremacy, as well as blowing up civilians in boats in the southern Caribbean in violation of international law. The threat is coming from inside the (White) House, but the report doesn’t include state terrorism.

Amusingly, Deputy White House press secretary Abigail Jackson tweeted a screenshot of a chart from the CSIS report in which it’s obvious that over the years, there has been far more right-wing terrorism.

Democrats, calling your political opponents Nazis has consequences.



Study: Left-wing terrorism climbs to 30-year highhttps://t.co/30NvIj9nzC — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) September 28, 2025

Nevertheless, The Atlantic saw fit to let one author of the study cowrite a spinoff piece titled, “Left-Wing Terrorism Is on the Rise” that pumps up the idea that we should be worried and this is significant. One of the incidents labeled as terrorism was led by a former Marine Corps reservist in Texas; another was the assassination of Charlie Kirk allegedly by Tyler Robinson. Robinson, 22, was brought up by a Republican and Mormon law-enforcement family who taught him marksmanship; he is supposed to have used a gun that belonged to his grandfather.

Whether either of these figures belongs to the left is arguable; Robinson is apparently described as being on the left solely because he loathed Kirk (as do followers of white nationalist demagogue Nick Fuentes) and allegedly had a trans lover. Luigi Mangione, who is charged with murdering a healthcare executive in late 2024 (like Robinson, he’s still awaiting trial), is likewise described in the article as left-wing. A friend of Mangione’s told a journalist that the alleged killer was “left-wing on some things and right-wing on others. For instance, he was pro-equality of opportunity, but anti-woke: for example anti-DEI (and) anti-identity politics.”

Yet another figure the study describes as on the left is Cody Balmer, the Army veteran who last April broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion and set it afire while Governor Josh Shapiro and his family slept. Although he said he was angry about Gaza, antisemitism may have played a role in deciding to try to burn alive a US Jewish family for Israeli crimes. But Balmer also had “bipolar disorder and schizophrenia,” according to his mother, who had sought help for him just before the attack, and a history of domestic violence.