Activism / What’s Powering the Healthcare Worker Strike Wave? Nurses and others have won victories on the picket line they couldn’t achieve at the ballot box.

Striking Kaiser Permanente workers on the picket line in Vallejo, Calif. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

It’s not just actors, writers, and autoworkers powering this year’s strike wave in the United States. Healthcare workers, too, are flexing their collective muscles in greater numbers. And for good reason.

In just the last two months, 75,000 Kaiser workers in seven states and the District of Columbia struck, joining workers in other healthcare systems who marched on picket lines from New Jersey to Michigan to Los Angeles. Workers have had it with stagnating pay and soaring rent, fuel, and grocery bills. Inflation, while brutal on working-class pocketbooks, is good business for Wall Street, where CEOs have collected record profits.

For healthcare workers, you can tack on to those injustices the sacrifices they made under Covid: grueling work hours, dangerous short staffing, and basic safety equipment shortages—especially in the first months of the health crisis. Add to that staff burnout and a virus that killed more than 3,600 healthcare workers in just the first year of the pandemic.

As staff have been worked to the bone, they’re also outraged to see healthcare executives enrich themselves like never before. HCA Healthcare, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital system, reaped $5.64 billion in 2022 profits and paid CEO Sam Hazen $14.6 million—a 46 percent boost from 2018. Gregory Adams, CEO of Kaiser—technically a nonprofit—got $15.6 million richer the same year. The top five insurance companies reaped $40 billion in profits for their shareholders, while pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer executives celebrated 2022 as “a year in which we set all-time highs in several financial categories,” including a mind-boggling $31 billion in profits—more than triple its already obscene 2020 profit level.

Thus far in 2023—with still two months to go—more than 102,000 healthcare workers have hit the pavement, over double the previous year’s number, according to the Labor Action Tracker maintained by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

These strikes are much more than fights over wage and benefit levels; the source of the conflict lies in the fundamental problem of the for-profit healthcare system.

Overwhelmingly, safe staffing is the central issue motivating healthcare workers to walk. And by exercising their labor power, they are achieving breakthroughs.

In January, 7,000 nurses at New York City’s Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital struck and won limits on patient-to-staff ratios. Enforceable “staffing ratios” are the Holy Grail for frontline caregivers, the most concrete way to ensure quality bedside care.

The staffing ratio fight is the most acute site of conflict in the universal battle of patients versus profits. Ratios are an abomination to hospital executives because they act as a roadblock to their austerity business plans. For the last two decades, healthcare unions have fought relentlessly in state legislatures to win staffing ratio language—only to fall short as big business and political allies repeatedly have watered down and rejected one safe staffing law after another. Just earlier this year, lawmakers in Minnesota—where Democrats control the legislative and executive branches—caved to pressure from Mayo Clinic executives and rejected a safe staffing law. Today, only California and Oregon have comprehensive staffing ratio laws, with more limited regulations in New York and Massachusetts.

In securing ratios in their contract, the Montefiore and Sinai nurses won through labor power what they and their compatriots largely have been unable to achieve in the political arena. “The fact that we have an enforceable limit on the number of patients to care for at once is 100 percent life-changing, literally and figuratively,” said Sinai nurse Erin Hogan. “I think I will actually be able to go home and sleep at night, knowing that I was able to provide quality care for my patients.