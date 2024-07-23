Politics / Column / Working-Class Americans Prefer a “Hand Up” to a “Handout” Working- and middle-class Americans take pride in their work. If Democrats want to win their votes, they need to acknowledge and appeal to that pride, not dismiss or patronize it.

Workers installing plastic conduit for Internet fiber optic cable underground in rural Utah. (Jon G. Fuller / VWPics via AP Images)

While door-knocking for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in 2019, I got an earful of a worldview rarely heard in liberal circles: Working-class Americans see hard work as a virtue, and are wary of welfare programs that rob people of the pride that comes from supporting themselves and their families.

I had a long conversation with a white guy in his 60s about Medicaid expansion, which the incumbent Republican governor was trying to roll back. “I think we should cut back on Medicaid,” the man told me. As a small-business owner just over the Obamacare subsidy cutoff, no one was helping him pay for his insurance. Meanwhile, “stoned slackers” got free Medicaid. Perhaps reading my mind, he was quick to add, “And I’m not talking about Black people. I’m talking about my nephew, who I offered a job, but he just wants to play video games all day.”

The man had made his own way and wanted the same for his nephew. Though I didn’t share his opposition to Medicaid, what he said made an impression on this lifelong socialist: His worry that free stuff poses a moral hazard is not unreasonable.

Progressives tend to see welfare aversion as a Pavlovian response to racist dog whistles. The assumption is that white conservatives oppose welfare programs out of racist spite toward the people of color they (wrongly) believe will be the primary beneficiaries. Racial resentment undoubtedly clouds the reasoning of some Americans, but it is not the only source of ambivalence toward welfare.

For ordinary working people, especially rural folks and Latinos, the work ethic is a widely cherished value. If someone can work, they should, because shirking is bad for their families, their communities and themselves. Work not only pays the bills; it is the foundation for a good life. And the disappearance of many blue-collar jobs is something rural voters of all stripes very much want to reverse.

Across the board, working- and middle-class Americans take pride in their work. They want more jobs and better jobs—not welfare—and appreciate having their hard work recognized. An astounding 85 percent of Republican voters think that tight labor markets are a good thing because they put pressure on employers to offer better jobs and higher pay, according to one recent survey.

The value Americans place on good jobs cannot be overstated. According to the Center for Working-Class Politics, majorities of Democratic, independent, and Republican working-class voters favor a federal jobs guarantee. The jobs guarantee is especially popular with rural Republicans, a segment of the electorate Democrats are desperate to make inroads with.

In addition to a jobs guarantee, most working-class Democrats—plus about half of swing voters and a good number of Republicans—want to boost the minimum wage; ballot measures raising it to $15 an hour passed in Florida and Nebraska in 2020 and 2022.

A jobs guarantee and minimum-wage hikes are what economists call “predistribution” policies that spread wealth and opportunity around before the government engages in “redistribution” (collecting taxes and paying out benefits). To put it more colloquially, predistribution is a hand up, and redistribution is a handout.

Working people of all races and ideologies prefer a hand up. As one man said during a November 2021 HIT Strategies Black voter focus group: