Feature / Honoring the Progressives Fighting for Our Democracy These activists and artists, pastors, and political leaders know what has always been true: The people have the power.

Illustration by Brian Stauffer.

This article appears in the January 2026 issue.

Ayear that began with the second inauguration of Donald Trump was always going to be suspect. But 2025 became overwhelming. The president’s cruelty and lawlessness, along with his aggressive determination to deconstruct both government and civil society, shocked Americans, whom polls now suggest are deeply dissatisfied with his reckless tenure. This year’s Nation Honor Roll recognizes activists and artists, pastors, and political leaders who have spoken truth to Trump’s destructive power and forged a resistance that is evident in mass demonstrations and election results—and in an emerging hope, as Patti Smith once counseled, “That the people have the power / To redeem the work of fools.” John Nichols





PROPHETIC VOICE

Mariann Budde

(Episcopal Diocese of Washington)

After a reinauguration day that saw him fêted by billionaires and right-wing ideologues who hailed the supposed triumph of his MAGA vision, Trump imagined that he would be celebrated once more at the traditional interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral. But he got something else altogether when the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, the longtime Episcopal bishop of Washington, delivered a homily in which she informed the new president that “Millions have put their trust in you. And as you told the nation yesterday, you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now.” Describing groups that Trump had already smeared with hateful rhetoric and now was threatening from the Oval Office, Bishop Budde explained that transgender children “fear for their lives” and pleaded for immigrants who faced the threat of deportation. “I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.” Trump experienced the homily as a rare rebuke and dismissed Budde as a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.” He complained that “She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way.” In fact, Budde embraced the prophetic tradition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, and other faith leaders who have spoken truth to presidential power. “I am not,” said Budde, “going to apologize for asking for mercy for others.”





US HOUSE MEMBER

Delia Ramirez

(Official portrait)

“We are under attack by our own federal government,” declared Delia Ramirez, a Democratic US Representative from Illinois, as President Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” brought a violent and lawless federal immigration crackdown to Chicago. Ramirez was not the only official who spoke up; Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also called out the vile behavior of ICE and Border Patrol agents in the blue city—one of many targeted by Trump and his minions—with Johnson decrying ICE as Trump’s “private, militarized occupying force” and calling for a general strike. But Ramirez, the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants, brought a dynamic combination of experience and passion to the fight.

“They want to normalize violence. They want to normalize cruelty. They want us to be OK with what they’re doing so that you won’t question what they do next,” she told 250,000 No Kings demonstrators on October 18. “But let me be very clear to Donald Trump and all those criminals: You will not break the city of Chicago. Ever!”

What has stood out about the response from Ramirez—a bold advocate for defending the social-safety net, empowering workers and unions, taxing the rich, and cutting the Pentagon budget—has been her determination to bring the fight for her constituents to Washington. She used her position on the House Committee on Homeland Security to demand investigations into the administration’s “violent, middle of the night operations that traumatize entire communities and put innocent men, women and children, including U.S. citizens, at risk.” Then, in October, when more than a dozen House members joined Ramirez in Chicago to conduct on-the-ground oversight of the Department of Homeland Security’s lawless actions in Chicago, she detailed how “our residents have been surveilled, they’ve been threatened, they’ve been tear-gassed, they’ve been hit with pepper balls, they’ve been shot, they’ve been subjected to warrantless arrests and precision immobilization-technique maneuvers, and kidnapped and disappeared,” and declared, “We will hold them accountable.”





DEMOCRATIC SENATOR

Chris Van Hollen

(Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

When the senior Democratic senator from Maryland directed a mid-September “J’Accuse!” at top New York Democrats—including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer—for failing to embrace the mayoral candidacy of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani as the “kind of spineless politics [that] people are sick of,” some observers were surprised that a Capitol Hill veteran would be so blunt in decrying his own party’s listlessness. But they obviously hadn’t been paying attention in recent years. Chris Van Hollen has rebuked both President Trump and former president Joe Biden for failing to break decisively with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Gaza; traveled to El Salvador to meet with deported migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia in an open challenge to the Trump administration’s lawless strategy of expelling immigrants without due process; joined colleagues in condemning “President Trump’s un-American, unconstitutional transgender military service ban for being a blatant violation of our brave servicemembers’ civil rights and weakening our national security”; and worked with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on legislation to tax the rich. In November, after Schumer botched the government-shutdown fight, Democratic Senate candidates called for new leadership in the chamber, and liberal groups dispatched a memo that pointed to the Marylander as a potential replacement for the minority leader, arguing that Van Hollen “represents the rare figure who combines experience, credibility, and a forward-leaning vision.” Van Hollen’s strength is his recognition that, as he put it, “This job is not worth it if you constantly have to be putting your finger to the wind.” At a time when Americans are desperate for principled leadership, that’s a mantra every Democrat should consider.





ATTORNEY GENERAL

Letitia James

(John Paraskevas / Newsday RM via Getty Images)

New York State’s indefatigable attorney general has, since Trump returned to office, led almost two dozen Democratic attorneys general in fighting Trump 2.0’s lawless actions with dozens of lawsuits. This is an extension of the many years Letitia James has spent demanding accountability from the 45th and now 47th president. Vowing to get vengeance, Trump installed a woefully inexperienced US attorney, Lindsey Halligan, to indict James for mortgage fraud. James fought back against this vindictive prosecution, and in late November a federal judge dismissed the charges on the grounds that Halligan’s appointment was unlawful.

Through it all, New York’s AG has kept fighting for the people of the state and the country. A few days before the administration threatened to withdraw food-stamp benefits from almost 42 million Americans, James and her fellow AGs sued to stop it. A federal judge in Massachusetts sided with them, ruling that the government is “statutorily mandated to use the previously appropriated SNAP contingency reserve when necessary.”

At the same time, James and the able lawyers in her state office took on landlords in a rural New York county for discriminating against low-income tenants; won an order protecting teaching about gender identity and trans issues in schools; blocked a cutoff of funding to school-based mental-health services; and set up an election-protection hotline in advance of New York’s November election. Remarkably, she did all that in a single month: October. And she’s continued to defend abortion providers and transgender people in the face of the right’s deliberate attacks. No one can argue that James has taken her focus off of New York and national issues while she fights the man-baby who wants to be a tyrant-king. In fact, she’s working harder than ever. Joan Walsh





NEW POLITICS

Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign

(Dmitry Shein CC 4.0)

It’s been said that Zohran Mamdani is a once-in-a-generation candidate, and there is no question that the 34-year-old democratic socialist’s successful mayoral campaign electrified the politics not just of New York City but the entire nation. But Mamdani is the first to say that as a little-known, Uganda-born, Muslim state legislator, he could not have broken through without the remarkable team that came together to help elect him. At a time when everyone recognized the need to stop listening to traditional consultants and pollsters, Mamdani’s campaign was guided by idealistic young activists: primary campaign manager Elle Bisgaard-Church (now his mayoral chief of staff), creative director Andrew Epstein, media strategist Morris Katz, and field director Tascha Van Auken, to name but a few. With support from the Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party, and key unions, Mamdani built a campaign that outworked and outsmarted the political establishment and inspired candidates nationwide. If you’re looking for the future of American politics, start here. Katrina vanden Heuvel and John Nichols





ACTIVIST GROUP

Free DC

It’s hard to think of an advocacy group with a more timely name than Free DC, as citizens of our nation’s capital continue to fight their occupation by ICE and associated federal and military forces. The organization was founded in 2023, as part of the backlash against Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of City Council–approved criminal-justice reforms that sought to reduce maximum sentences. The whole dismal episode culminated with President Joe Biden caving before a new GOP majority in the House as it demagogued the reforms as criminal-coddling threats to public safety. In reality, the crime fight highlighted the unjust federal strong-arming of local governance in DC, going back to the disenfranchisement of the city’s African American population during Reconstruction. The launch of Free DC revived the long-standing crusade to wrest full independence (and statehood) from the district’s overseers in Congress, who still have the power to quash policy initiatives while threatening the district with extortionate budget cuts. That shakedown dynamic allowed Congress to effectively steal $1 billion from DC’s budget during last spring’s vote on the Trump administration’s comprehensive tax-and-spending bill. With the multifront authoritarian MAGA putsch facing minimal resistance at the federal level, Free DC’s grassroots campaign to reclaim self-rule in our nation’s occupied and budget-captive capital represents a key path forward in the crusade to make democracy matter again. Chris Lehmann





GLOBAL ACTIVIST

David Adler