Activism / Obituary / Jesse Jackson Still Provides Light in These Dark Times We would be wise to follow the path he forged.

Jesse Jackson marching with striking San Francisco hotel workers in 2004. (David Bacon)

“Jesse Jackson is one of the very most significant political leaders in this country in the last 100 years,” declared Senator Bernie Sanders, summarizing the importance of Jackson’s remarkable life and his historic 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns.

His historic journey began in the humblest of circumstances. He was born the son of a single, teenage mother in Greenville, South Carolina, deep in the Jim Crow segregated South. He rose to be in the public eye for over six decades, a globally recognized warrior for justice. He became the youngest of Dr. Martin Luther King’s SCLC leadership group, organizing Operation Breadbasket, which mobilized African Americans to apply economic pressure on corporations to open their jobs, contracts, and boards to minorities. After King’s tragic assassination, he rapidly rose to be a leading voice of the civil rights movement as the head of People United to Save Humanity (PUSH), which he founded in Chicago.

Directly challenging the right-wing reaction that brought Ronald Reagan to the White House in 1980, Jackson’s 1984 and ’88 presidential campaigns electrified the country, registered millions of voters and energized millions more, fulfilling the promise of the Voting Rights Act, Dr. King’s crowning achievement. In 1984, he registered 2 million new voters and inspired millions more to vote, contributing directly to Democrats’ taking back the Senate in 1986. In 1988, Jackson garnered over 7 million votes (more than Walter Mondale had won in winning the 1984 nomination). In 54 primary contests, he came in first or second in 46, winning 13. His orations at the 1984 and 1988 conventions rank among the greatest political speeches in our history.

Others followed through the doors that Jackson’s campaigns kicked open: the first African American mayors of New York City, Seattle, and Durham; the first African American governor of Virginia; the election of the ’88 Minnesota co-chair Paul Wellstone and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders to the US Senate; as well as the first African American woman in the US Senate, Carol Mosely Braun. Minority members of the US House of Representatives doubled in size between 1990 and 1992. Barack Obama acknowledged that Jackson’s campaigns awakened him to what was possible. More importantly, Jackson’s campaigns forced rules changes on the Democratic Party to make it, well, more democratic—lowering the threshold for winning delegates, eliminating winner-take-all and “bonus” delegate selection rules. Without these, Obama would not have defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2008 primaries. This, as Jackson’s key aide Steve Cobble wrote, “is a mathematical statement, not a rhetorical one.”

Both in 1984 and 1988, the campaigns’ greatest asset was their candidate. Facing a skeptical, often hostile press, with little money for paid advertising, Jackson relied on generating free media and drawing big crowds. Among the Democratic contenders, he was by far the best orator, the best on the debate stage, and the best at rousing a crowd. Washington Post columnist David Broder wrote that comparing the oratory of Jackson with that of other Democratic presidential candidates is “like comparing a mighty organ with a kazoo band.” As New York Governor Mario Cuomo noted, Jackson campaigned in poetry, while the others droned in prose. The poetry, however, had a purpose. Jackson’s genius was in presenting a complicated message and agenda in language that, as William Greider put it, “had a beat so strong that even white folks can dance to it.”

The greatest testament to Jackson’s brilliance and his greatest legacy is that the mission, strategy, message, and agenda of those campaigns remain directly relevant four decades later.

“I did not start with the money, the ads, the polling or the endorsements,” Jackson said, “I started with a mission and a message.” The mission was to build a “progressive rainbow coalition—across ancient boundaries of race, religion, region and sex,” and move Americans from “racial battlegrounds to economic common ground and on to moral higher ground.” “If whites begin to vote their economic interests and not racial fears, and blacks vote their hopes and not despair, we can change America,” he argued. “We have the numbers and the need; if we have the will, we can win and we deserve to win.”

His message focused on “economic violence,” the violence done to working and poor people in an economy that, as today, works for the few and not the many. He put forth a bold agenda to address real needs: a national healthcare plan, and major public investment, including a National Infrastructure Bank, to rebuild America.

He pushed for empowering workers—raising the minimum wage and indexing it to median incomes, card check to make organizing unions easier, equal pay and comparable worth, paid family leave—and for holding corporations accountable. He championed notice and reparations for plant closings, and protecting worker rights and the environment in global trade accords. “When the plant closes and the light goes out, we all look the same in the dark.”

He challenged Reagan’s racial slanders directly, educating the country. “Most poor people are not lazy. They work every day. They are not Black or brown. They are mostly white, female and young. Most poor people are not on welfare. They work every day. They take the early bus. They work every day.”

He campaigned for a still-unrealized care agenda: “The cost of welfare and jail care on the back side of life is so much greater than the cost of Head Start and day care on the front side of life,” he argued, laying out a plan to fund Head Start, prenatal care, and daycare while doubling the education budget.

He pushed for using public pension funds with government guarantees to build affordable housing.