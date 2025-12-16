Activism / Anger at Corporate Power Is Everywhere It should guide the Democrats.

The COL4 AI-ready data center, located on a seven-acre campus in Columbus, Ohio on July 24, 2025. (Eli Hiller / Getty Images)

It was a warm, late summer night, September 11, and hundreds of residents had packed the spacious chambers of City Hall in College Station, Texas, to collectively protest what has become a common occurrence in America: the corporate strip-mining of our resources, our communities, and our future.

Less than a week earlier, the city announced that it was considering selling 200 acres of city-owned land on the south end of town to a developer planning to build one of the largest commercial developments in the city’s history.

Data centers are notoriously bad neighbors; their massive banks of servers, generating the computational power needed to run generative AI or mine cryptocurrencies, require immense amounts of water and electricity to operate. Developers and city staff had struck the deal in backrooms without public input, and residents had just days to react to a plan that would, in effect, hand over much control of the city’s water and power to a privately-run server farm.

So, on vanishingly short notice, residents packed the chamber. Nearly 80 folks spoke at the six-hour marathon meeting, the majority against what they saw as an unnecessary giveaway to a predatory developer, all for a scant 45 permanent jobs and a one-time, $30 million payout to city coffers. “I want the sale of property to do things that benefit me and my family and the community,” local resident Jeffrey Herron said at the hearing, according to local media. “It seems like this sale benefits a very few people. The timing was terrible. We only had four days to figure out a solution for this. We do not want this in our neighborhoods.” By the time the hearing ended after midnight, the city council had voted to kill the deal.

Scenes of public resistance like the one in College Station have played out in the halls of local governments around the country, where residents have organized to fight back against corporate invasions of their neighborhoods and communities. Resource-thirsty data centers often backed by Amazon, Google and other tech titans have been a frequent target, for good reason. But pockets of people-led resistance have risen to fight Amazon warehouses, dollar stores, Live Nation venues, agriculture monopolies, private equity landlords and more—all outcroppings of what residents increasingly view as extractive corporate power that inflict real harms on communities and their resources.

The growing collective outcry against corporate control suggests there’s something far larger going on: Americans, fed up with decades of declining fortunes, have found a common and culpable enemy in the powerful companies that control so much of our lives and politics. While populism has been rising in America for years, this moment feels different. Resistance is happening everywhere, not just in liberal big cities or in communities known for their activism. The broad backlash against corporate power today bridges partisan lines and channels a philosophy that has been core to America since its founding. It is the worldview of antimonopoly, brought to life in city halls and community hearings nationwide.

If we are to transform this growing movement against monopoly into real power, it must ascend to our electoral politics as a dominant and unifying governing philosophy—a worldview that once called the Democratic Party its home. Today, it’s unclear whether the majority of the party is willing to again embrace freedom from corporate control as its guiding light. Whether it’s the obsession with the “abundance” framework or “national security moms,” party leadership seems set on ignoring or flatly rejecting the core thing Americans actually want and need: freedom from corporate abuse. Embracing antimonopoly as a political lodestar would unleash the broad prosperity needed if we are to be a true democracy. Today, a real, national movement against domination may be rising. And whether this blossoming but nascent antimonopoly movement takes over the Democratic Party or lives on otherwise, it’s inevitable and Democrats would be wise to use it as a light out of the darkness.

On September 2, a typically mundane meeting outside of Jonesboro, Arkansas between farmers and representatives for Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman and Rep. Rick Crawford turned into a makeshift rally against the corporatization and monopoly control of agriculture. More than 400 corn and rice growers lined up in a parking lot and sat in a meeting hall for hours in the middle of harvest season—a remarkable thing on its own—and demanded that the lawmakers do something to break the grip corporate monopolies and financiers held over their farms and livelihoods. When almost every part of the agriculture economy is under the control of a handful of corporations, as it is today, farmers’ struggles become systemic and inescapable, Bailey Buffalo from the Farm Protection Alliance told the Farm Journal after the meeting. “That’s where I believe we’re at in farming. We can’t climb out of this mess partly because we’re at the mercy of agriculture monopolies.”

From rural communities to the skyscraper-shaded streets of New York and Chicago, being bullied by unchecked corporate power has become the most common experience in America. It’s the thread that connects Americans of all walks of life and political persuasions. Family farmers have seen their livelihoods devastated under the control of some corporate conglomerate, be it Monsanto, JBS, Tysons, John Deere or otherwise. Hundreds of thousands of good paying, union factory jobs have been lost to a bad corporate merger or a move overseas. The families that once owned grocers, pharmacies, toy stores and so on have been bled dry by the vampires of the retail economy, the Walmarts and Amazons, ConAgras and PepsiCos. Our pathways to prosperity are fewer and narrower than they’ve ever been.

Corporate power has likewise brutalized the physical spaces we inhabit. Small towns and cities that for generations were anchored by factories and the work they offered live on today as service industry zombie towns, existing only on the meager wages offered by the local Amazon warehouse or chicken packing plant. Our downtowns and main streets, once filled with useful business that boosted the fortunes of the community, are now chock-full with dollar stores, salons, tattoo parlors and sketchy head shops that are among the only businesses immune to the constant predation of Amazon and Walmart. Good jobs and useful businesses have been almost wholly replaced by nuisance, exploitation and, in so many communities, the corporate grift of data center hyperscaling.