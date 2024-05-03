Activism / The Student Encampments Aren’t a Danger to Jews. But the Crackdown Is. The narrative of protesters endangering Jewish students has been used to justify police repression. But at the Columbia encampment, I saw a commitment to confronting antisemitism.

A view of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University in New York City on April 23, 2024. (Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, all that was left of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Columbia University’s lawn was a patchwork of green and yellowed grasses, marking where tents draped in Palestinian flags and banners had been sitting for the last two weeks. Students had pitched their encampment to draw attention to the university’s complicity with the genocide in Gaza, where the Israeli military has killed more than 34,000 Gazans and an invasion of Rafah—previously declared a “safe zone” by Israel—now appears imminent.

Notwithstanding the hysteria generated by the Columbia administration, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, President Joe Biden, and others, the lawn occupied by students had been quiet, well-organized, and brimming with camaraderie. That is, until Columbia President Minouche Shafik called on the NYPD to descend upon students for the second time in as many weeks.

When a group of students peacefully took over Hamilton Hall this Tuesday—renaming it Hind’s Hall in honor of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed by the Israeli military—they were answered with a SWAT team and hundreds of armed riot police. Students in front of Hind’s Hall linked arms, singing, “We shall not be moved,” as police moved in with tasers, batons, and flash-bang grenades. One police offer reportedly shot a gun inside the building, which was likely the reason one NYPD member standing outside could be seen texting “thought we fucking shot someone.” Police threw furniture and kicked and shoved students—at least one of whom was unconscious after being pushed down the stairs and denied medical care.

Cameron Jones, a member of Columbia Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), reported at a press conference the following day that once the cops had cleared Hind’s Hall, they “removed our peaceful encampment on the lawn, destroying our belongings, tents, artwork, and the community where we spent the last 13 days sharing meals, praying, and protesting for liberation.”

In the run-up to the NYPD invasion, the mainstream media often depicted the encampments as unruly, hateful, and antisemitic. President Biden, Mayor Adams, and the Columbia administration willfully repeated this narrative. Indeed, Biden chimed in about the building takeover just hours before the NYPD was called in. Andrew Bates, White House assistant press secretary, said in a statement:

President Biden has stood against repugnant, antisemitic smears and violent rhetoric his entire life. He condemns the use of the term “intifada,” as he has the other tragic and dangerous hate speech displayed in recent days. Forcibly taking over buildings is not peaceful—it is wrong. And hate speech and hate symbols have no place in America.

Since then, the story of protesters endangering and threatening Jewish students has been used to justify the brutal repression that they’ve been met with. But I spent the last week speaking to students across many campus encampments, and last Wednesday I made my way to Columbia’s encampment to get a picture of it for myself. My experience was decidedly different from the story we’ve been fed.

In the middle of the lawn, surrounded by a low buzz of students sitting in study circles, making art, pointing out a hawk that flew nearby, working on laptops, I met Atesh, a Columbia student who asked to be identified only by his first name for fear of reprisal. He told me how meaningful it was for him to participate in his first Passover seder with about 100 other students and professors on the lawn. There, Jewish students had led their peers in songs and rituals. The Passover seder is a Jewish tradition that celebrates liberation and is rooted in community, inquiry, and questioning. It was a fitting celebration for the encampment.

As Atesh was talking to me, another student approached us, looking for a Jewish member of the encampment to connect with. Atesh shrugged and said, “We’re all Jewish. We’re all Palestinian.”

Later that day, I sat on the lawn with nearly 200 students to listen to Jewish students lead a teach-in about antisemitism. Some discussed their experiences growing up in predominantly Christian towns where pennies were thrown at them and conspiracy theories about Jews were ubiquitous. Others shared their impressions of why so many American Jewish communities feel connected to their Israeli counterparts and why conversations about Palestine are difficult to have. A few recounted why their opposition to the current war is rooted in their traditions and observance of Judaism. All of them expressed discomfort at having to take center stage. But they felt an obligation to do so because of the ways in which the “safety of Jewish students” has become a disingenuous rallying cry of everyone from liberal college presidents to MAGA-aligned politicians.