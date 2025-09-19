Ukraine: The Trial Debating the war.

A man rides a bicycle past a damaged residental building in Novodonets’ke, Donetsk region, on September 14, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / Getty Images)

NOTE: Since the above was written, drones were shot down over Polish airspace. This could have been a deliberate Russian provocation, or a mistake, or a deception by the Ukrainians or others. The sad fact is that in the present state of knowledge, there is no means of telling which is true. In November 2022, a suspected Russian missile killed two people in Poland. A correspondent has reminded me that it is now thought to have been a Ukrainian rather than a Russian missile.

I.

A few days ago, at dinner, the discussion turned (as it sometimes does these days) to Ukraine. The debate—because it was a debate—went on for three hours. I found myself, as I often do on this topic, in a small minority. I reproduce the gist of the discussion here, because it’s very rare, in my experience, for the two sides to engage each other directly: each prefers to stick to its own version of the truth. Animated, but restrained, the argument circled round the two poles of Putin and Trump—their personalities, their motives, and, given these, the possibility of peace in Ukraine any time soon. For each of the two protagonists, there is a case for the prosecution and a case for the defense. At two points in the discussion below, I invite the judgment of Adam Smith’s “impartial spectator.”

To start with Putin. Why did he invade Ukraine? What was he hoping to get out of it? And what, if any, justification did he have for his actions? The prosecution’s case is straightforward: Russia’s invasion was an illegal, unprovoked attack on a sovereign state, in violation of the UN Charter. Specifically, Russia broke the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, a set of assurances it had (together with other signatories) given to respect the independence, sovereignty, and existing borders of Ukraine, as a quid pro quo for Ukraine returning to Russia, the nuclear weapons stockpile it had inherited from the Soviet Union. Putin, routinely depicted as a mixture of Machiavelli and Hitler, was the sole author of the war.

But wait a minute, responds the defense. The Budapest agreement of 1994 was a memorandum of understanding, not a treaty, therefore not legally binding. And it’s absurd to claim that Ukraine surrendered its security by giving up its nuclear weapons, since their use was operationally dependent on Russia. As for Russia breaking its promise to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, wasn’t the prosecution ignoring the effect on Russia of NATO’s Bucharest declaration of 2008 that Ukraine “will become a member of NATO”? Was not the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 based on the expectation that, as a founder member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Ukraine would remain part of the “Russosphere”?

“Rubbish,” respond the prosecutors. Russia had no right of veto on an independent state joining NATO. In any case the Bucharest promise to Ukraine of future NATO membership was empty, since it contained no membership action plan. Putin simply used it as an excuse to set in motion his long-matured goal of recovering, bit by bit, the former territories of the Soviet Union. Had he not called the breakup of the Soviet Union the “greatest geopolitical disaster of the century”? Unable or unwilling to create in Russia itself a free economy and democratic polity, Putin took the favorite path of all dictators by conjuring up imaginary threats. Add in the hubris of long years in power, and one can easily see how Putin’s appetite has grown with the feeding.

Not so, counters the defense. NATO had been set up as an anti-Russian military alliance in 1949. The promise to Ukraine of NATO membership was bound to look like a hostile move. It came with no corresponding guarantee of Russian security against NATO. As for the argument that NATO’s intentions were purely defensive, the bombing of Serbia in 1999, the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, and the US-led attack on Iraq in 2003 suggested offensive intent. NATO expansion was not, therefore, simply a threat conjured up by Putin to justify his invasion of Ukraine.

Hostility to NATO enlargement, the defense continues, had been Russian foreign policy doctrine ever since 1991. Post-Communist Russian liberals like Yegor Gaidar opposed it for the pragmatic reason that by, giving Russian governments an excuse for domestic repression, it would stifle the possibility of liberal democracy at home. For the religiously and conservatively minded, “Kievan Rus” was the cradle of Russia itself: NATO expansion to Ukraine was like tearing a family apart. Add to this the strategic doctrine that Russia needed buffer states to protect it against Western invasion, a view rooted in geographic vulnerability and historical experience, and one can better appreciate the Russian accusation that the West betrayed its promise, allegedly made by US Secretary of State James Baker to Gorbachev in 1990, that, if Russia accepted German reunification, NATO would not expand “one inch” to the east..

Both stories are complicated by events in Ukraine itself. The dispute centers on the character and consequences of the “Euromaidan” uprising of 2014, which led to the flight of the pro-Russian president Victor Yanukovich. The Russians see this a nationalist coup against a democratically elected president, promoted, orchestrated, and financed by the CIA., which, aimed, among other things, to “de-Russify” Ukraine by forbidding the use of Russian as a state language. The prosecution will have none of this. The Maidan uprising was a popular pro-European revolt against a corrupt oligarchic regime. Putin simply used it as an excuse to annex Crimea and stoke up separatist revolts in Donetsk and Luhansk.

So we have the two views of Putin and Putinism: On the prosecution side, the claim is that Putin’s object was to destroy Ukraine as an independent state, using a whole lot of fabrications to justify his illegal invasion; the defense case is that he was genuinely provoked to action by the effort of Americans and Western Europeans to incorporate Ukraine into the political West, as well as by the Ukrainian nationalist oppression of the Russian minorities.