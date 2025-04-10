Ukraine’s Dangerous Illusion of New Nuclear Energy Nuclear plants are prime targets in wartime Ukraine. Renewables are safer, cheaper—and already on the rise.

Ukrainian servicemen watch an inspection of the damage to the radiation containment shield at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a Russian drone strike on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Tragically, Ukraine is falling for the red herring of new nuclear power—an option that undermines its security at the worst possible moment. Nuclear energy today is not only sky-high costly and notoriously slow to rollout, but it presents an egregious security risk that Ukraine, of all countries, understands well. The pursuit of more nuclear power—over half of the country’s total electricity already hails from its nuclear fleet—will drain valuable finances and make Ukraine more rather than less vulnerable to the Russian assault.

Since the full invasion three years ago, Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors—six currently under Russian military control but operated by Ukrainian staff—have been targets of relentless Russian shelling and drone attacks. On February 14, a Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead punched a hole in the protective outer shell of Ukraine’s shuttered Chernobyl nuclear plant and started a fire that burned for two weeks.

Ukraine’s leadership and the International Atomic Energy Agency, an agency promoting nuclear energy, have screamed about the gravity of the threat posed to existing reactors, yet these plants remain operational to provide the country a bare minimum of energy. A 2024 UN mission was so concerned about the Russian bombardments that it warned of “a nuclear disaster potentially exceeding both the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi accident in Japan and the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine.“ One expert recently claimed that a nuclear disaster in Ukraine is only a “matter of time” if Russian forces continue to hit reactor systems.

Of course, Ukraine is a country that understands nuclear power (and its dangers). It owns the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and only France and Slovakia rely more on the splitting of atoms for electricity. And thus, it might be understandable that Ukraine’s old-school energy elite—products of Soviet-era thinking—believe that only more will compensate Ukraine’s damaged fossil fuel and hydroelectric plants, which left people freezing in mid-winter. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky calls nuclear energy expansion a “key to energy independence.”

This is why Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear utility sought out the US company Westinghouse to negotiate building nine pressurized water reactors at established plant sites. There are no public estimates for the cost of the entire deal, but by the measure of the two 2023-completed AP1000 reactors in Vogtle, Georgia, nine similar, brand-new units at this price would run up a bill of over one hundred billion dollars. (With two reactors already under construction at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in western Ukraine and some of the other technology in Ukraine’s sights partly constructed. Thus far, the highest figure Ukraine has made public is an unrealistic $30 billion for the completion of five reactors.) Just this year, Ukraine expressed interest in purchasing two unfinished Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria for $600 million, despite experts’ warnings and the fact that Ukraine has yet to inspect them.

New Nuclear Power Is a Dead End for Ukraine

Even if Ukraine’s existing reactors must remain on, the country’s pursuit of more nuclear energy is fundamentally wrongheaded and its desperate attempt to do so on the cheap is doomed to fail. This is not the same fool’s errand that other countries are pursuing—a global “nuclear energy renaissance” is supposedly in progress—but a self-inflicted wound that will compromise the country’s defense and therefore its very existence.

Security experts from the European Commission argue that solar and wind are better bet to improve the country’s energy security and geosecurity. The buildout of decentralized renewables and integration into the EU energy system, the Commission claims, is the quickest way to stabilize Ukraine’s decimated energy system and the best foil to repel Russian efforts to incapacitate it further.

Also, security experts have begun to take note of renewables’ value. Unlike conventional energy generation, renewable energy is by its nature decentralized and distributed: that is, its production local and close to the point of consumption, while performed by a variety of small, usually grid-connected hardware.

Distributed renewables are more resilient and robust because they are modular: they can be brought back online more quickly, and they are distributed, which means that no single node on the network destroys (or incapacitates) the rest.