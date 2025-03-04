World / “We’re On Our Own”: Ukrainians Confront a New Reality Even leftists who disagree with some of Zelensky’s policies are glad he didn’t back down to Trump.

A woman visits a memorial for fallen soldiers at at Kyiv’s Maidan, or Independence Square, on Saturday, March 1. (Oleksandra Diachenko for The Nation)

Kyiv—In a tucked-away corner of Kyiv’s arty Podil district on Sunday night, a small group of artists, musicians, and civic activists threw a party to mark the end of the world as they knew it.

Oleksandra Diachenko helped report this story as a translator and fixer.

Les Yakymchuk, a 32-year-old musician and founder of UA First Aid, an NGO that provides medical supplies to military units at the Ukrainian front, organized the event in the aftermath of what he described as the “shit show” press conference on Friday, in which US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky, as the world witnessed, did not play along, creating a four-minute meltdown that Nation contributor Sasha Abramsky labeled “the most disgraceful foreign policy spectacle in US history.”

The press conference sent shock waves through Ukrainian civil society, where the reaction was almost universally a mix of support, anger, and fear—support, mostly, for how Zelensky handled the situation; anger at Trump and the United States; and fear over what was once unthinkable: that the US could completely abandon Ukraine as the fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its third year.

The party in Podil was dimly lit, with purple and pink fluorescent lights and candles on shelves along the walls—all meant to convey a “trippy” vibe to capture the surrealness of the moment for Ukrainians.

“I don’t know what can happen next. We’re at a point of singularity right now. The old world is dying, and I wanted to make sure I could see all these people again because I will probably be drafted soon,” Yakymchuk said.

What did happen next might have confirmed Yakymchuk’s worst fears: The Trump administration “paused” all military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday night, with Bloomberg reporting that a senior state department official said it would remain stopped until the “country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace.”

For some progressive Ukrainians and their allies, the press conference came with a few “silver linings” — it showed, for the whole world and on live TV, how nakedly aggressive and neocolonial Trump’s approach to Ukraine has become, thus also giving Europe a clear signal that it may need to do more to help Ukraine if the United States backs out.

Denys Pilash, an activist with Social Movement/Sotsialniy Rukh—a socialist organization—and an editor with the leftist journal Commons/Spilne, said that while he is naturally critical of Zelensky for his neoliberal domestic policies, he was glad Zelensky refused to back down in the White House. “Pandering to the likes of Trump and Musk only reiterates their self-perception as ‘geniuses and saviors,’” he told The Nation.

“Finally, someone said aloud that the ‘Emperor has no clothes,’ right in front of the emperor himself,” he added.

Dr. Yuliya Yurchenko, a professor at the University of Greenwich and also a contributor to Commons, highlighted another plus: The flare-up at least temporarily prevented the mineral rights deal that Zelensky was meant to sign after the press conference from going forward. Under the proposed agreement, Ukraine would contribute half of its resource-extraction revenue to an investment fund “jointly” controlled by the US and Ukraine. Critics argue that this setup would give the US outsize influence over Ukraine’s rebuilding and development, funneling lucrative contracts to American corporations while offering no concrete security guarantees.